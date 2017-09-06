Florida International completes CFB schedule changes by moving game to Birmingham as result of Hurricane Irma

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching the Florida coast this week, the final piece of the puzzle in the state’s football scheduling conundrum fell into place on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State is being moved to Birmingham, Alabama.

Kickoff is slated to be Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Panthers serving as the home team at UAB’s Legion Field.

“We have decided to relocate a number of our teams to Birmingham, Alabama,” said FIU AD Pete Garcia said in a statement. “I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Birmingham community for their tremendous help and assistance. The UAB family has gone above-and-beyond to make us feel welcome.”

2pm advisory: Eye of extremely dangerous #Irma passing through the northern Virgin Islands https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/nd7GsCArxv — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

With the announcement that FIU’s game is being moved, that just about completes the rash of rescheduled and cancelled games from the teams in the Sunshine state. To recap:

— Miami cancelled their game at Arkansas State on Saturday and will not make it up.

— Florida State announced their contest against Louisiana-Monroe will take place in Tallahassee on Saturday, but has been moved up to a noon ET start time.

— Florida is also moving up their home opener to noon ET, against Northern Colorado.

— South Florida will play at UConn on Saturday, but the game has been moved to a 10:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

— Florida Atlantic remains set to play at Wisconsin as scheduled, though getting home appears to be the biggest challenge for Lane Kiffin’s Owls.

— The NFL also announced Wednesday that Sunday’s regular season opener for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs will be moved to Nov. 19.