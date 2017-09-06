Houston, UTSA agree to cancel season opener that was postponed following Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane season has forced a rash of canceled college football games and you can add one previously postponed season opener to the list.

Houston and UTSA jointly announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to cancel their game this season and not make it up. The two programs have worked together to navigate the tricky issues surrounding Hurricane Harvey and had left things a bit open-ended as to when they could play each other until the most recent announcement.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, and their concern for those who have been impacted by Harvey,” Roadrunners AD Lynn Hickey said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to consider using their ticket refund to make a donation to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The devastation in South Central and Southeast Texas is beyond imagination, and as the Roadrunner Family we can make a real difference at this critical time.”

According to a release, administrators on both sides will look to make up the game in a future year and reschedule it when the teams have an opening in their non-conference slate. When that might be is still up in the air but the 2017 game was slated to be the first in a series of four meetings between the Cougars and Roadrunners. The next scheduled date of the series is Sept. 3, 2022 in Houston, with additional games in 2023 (at the Alamodome) and 2024 (in Houston) already on the books.

The schools also confirmed that tickets to the canceled game will be refunded.

As a result, that means that Houston’s new season opener will be on Saturday at Arizona, while UTSA kicks off the year up the road in Waco for a game at Baylor.