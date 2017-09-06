Getty Images

Houston, UTSA agree to cancel season opener that was postponed following Hurricane Harvey

By Bryan FischerSep 6, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
Hurricane season has forced a rash of canceled college football games and you can add one previously postponed season opener to the list.

Houston and UTSA jointly announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to cancel their game this season and not make it up. The two programs have worked together to navigate the tricky issues surrounding Hurricane Harvey and had left things a bit open-ended as to when they could play each other until the most recent announcement.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, and their concern for those who have been impacted by Harvey,” Roadrunners AD Lynn Hickey said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to consider using their ticket refund to make a donation to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The devastation in South Central and Southeast Texas is beyond imagination, and as the Roadrunner Family we can make a real difference at this critical time.”

According to a release, administrators on both sides will look to make up the game in a future year and reschedule it when the teams have an opening in their non-conference slate. When that might be is still up in the air but the 2017 game was slated to be the first in a series of four meetings between the Cougars and Roadrunners. The next scheduled date of the series is Sept. 3, 2022 in Houston, with additional games in 2023 (at the Alamodome) and 2024 (in Houston) already on the books.

The schools also confirmed that tickets to the canceled game will be refunded.

As a result, that means that Houston’s new season opener will be on Saturday at Arizona, while UTSA kicks off the year up the road in Waco for a game at Baylor.

Florida International completes CFB schedule changes by moving game to Birmingham as result of Hurricane Irma

By Bryan FischerSep 6, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching the Florida coast this week, the final piece of the puzzle in the state’s football scheduling conundrum fell into place on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State is being moved to Birmingham, Alabama.

Kickoff is slated to be Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Panthers serving as the home team at UAB’s Legion Field.

“We have decided to relocate a number of our teams to Birmingham, Alabama,” said FIU AD Pete Garcia said in a statement. “I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Birmingham community for their tremendous help and assistance. The UAB family has gone above-and-beyond to make us feel welcome.”

With the announcement that FIU’s game is being moved, that just about completes the rash of rescheduled and cancelled games from the teams in the Sunshine state. To recap:

— Miami cancelled their game at Arkansas State on Saturday and will not make it up.

— Florida State announced their contest against Louisiana-Monroe will take place in Tallahassee on Saturday, but has been moved up to a noon ET start time.

— Florida is also moving up their home opener to noon ET, against Northern Colorado.

— South Florida will play at UConn on Saturday, but the game has been moved to a 10:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

— Florida Atlantic remains set to play at Wisconsin as scheduled, though getting home appears to be the biggest challenge for Lane Kiffin’s Owls.

— The NFL also announced Wednesday that Sunday’s regular season opener for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs will be moved to Nov. 19.

USF WR Ryeshene Bronson declares himself out for season after shoulder surgery

By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
Ryeshene Bronson did not appear in either of USF’s first two games this season because of injury.  Based on a social media post, the wide receiver won’t play in any of the remaining games, either.

On his personal Instagram account, Bronson revealed that he had recently undergone surgery on his right shoulder and, as a result, has been sidelined for the rest of the 2017 season.  Bronson had suffered the injury early on during summer camp.

“Even though I’m not playing this [year],” the receiver wrote, “I’m still happy God got me I believe in him no matter what.”

Even though I’m not playing this yr I’m still happy God got me I believe in him no matter what 💯

A post shared by Ryeshene Bronson (@sheney_95) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

The football program has not publicly discussed Bronson’s status for the remainder of the year.

Last season, Bronson caught 10 passes for 188 yards.  His 18.8 yards per catch were second on the team among players with at least 10 receptions.  The year before, he set career-highs in receptions (17) and yards (258).  According to the Tampa Bay Times, Bronson exited spring practice as one of the Bulls’ starting receivers.

The fourth-year senior has yet to use his redshirt season, meaning he’s eligible for a fifth year next season if he wants it.

WATCH: father-son Alabama fans arrested for fighting at Florida State game

By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
Things weren’t pretty on the field at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday, and things got even uglier in the stands.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver Jr., both from Alabama, were arrested on multiple battery charges following a pair of incidents during the Alabama-Florida State game.  Both incidents were caught on video, with the first showing the younger Kraver throwing several punches at FSU fans in the stands and the second, after the two had been removed from their seats, appears to show the older Kraver violently throwing a woman to the ground as they, along with security, made their way through a concourse.

That unidentified female was transported away from the stadium via ambulance and reportedly forced to spend the night in the hospital because of a head injury.

The Atlanta television station reported that the fight in the stands started after a verbal argument about the game escalated.  At this time, no other individuals have been arrested in connection to the incidents.

Decision on USF-UConn game expected within next 24 hours

By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT
Yet another game could very well be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

South Florida is scheduled to travel to UConn for the noon ET AAC opener for both teams Saturday.  However, because of the powerful storm headed toward the state of Florida, UConn confirmed that, along with their league office, both universities are reviewing any and all contingency plans.

Those options include moving up the kickoff time or outright canceling the contest.  As the two teams do not have a common bye date on which to reschedule, postponing it and playing it at a later date this season is not an option.

Per UConn’s release, a final decision is expected within the next 24 hours.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Memphis-UCF game, originally scheduled for Saturday, had been moved to Friday in Orlando ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall in the state sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday.  Wednesday, Miami announced that, much to the chagrin of its opponent, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and will not be rescheduled, at least not this year.

Also Wednesday, both Florida and Florida State announced that the start times for their home games against Northern Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, have been moved up to noon ET.

Additionally, it was reported overnight Florida International’s game against Alcorn State will not be played at Miami’s Riccardo Silva Stadium.  To where the game will be moved, or if it’s even played, remains to be seen as the school has made no official announcement one way or the other.

It was announced Tuesday that all classes at FIU had been canceled and would remain that way through the rest of the week.  The university itself will be closed down totally beginning Thursday.

UPDATED 4:24 p.m. ET: It was confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the time of kickoff has been moved from noon ET to 10:30 a.m. ET.