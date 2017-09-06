Getty Images

Jauan Jennings, Vols’ top returning receiver, reportedly out indefinitely with dislocated wrist

By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
It’s been a trying last few months for Jauan Jennings.

In early February, reports surfaced that Jennings had been booked into jail on a misdemeanor marijuana possession, citation in mid-January.  Then in the Week 1 win over Georgia Tech, the Tennessee wide receiver sustained an injury to his left wrist.

A day later, ESPN.com‘s Chris Low reported that Jennings sustained a dislocated wrist in the game. At the moment, the junior is sidelined indefinitely, although Rivals.com is reporting that Jennings could be out for up to 12 weeks. Such a timeline could knock him out for the remainder of the regular season.

The football program hasn’t offered any public update on the player’s status moving forward, although an official update is expected at some point later in the week.

Regardless of the exact length of time Jennings will be sidelined, it’ll serve as a significant blow to UT’s offense.

Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team this past season with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.

The high point, so to speak, of Jennings’ time on Rocky Top was being on the receiving end of the Hail Mary that beat Georgia this past October to cap a wild fourth-quarter comeback.

Miami-Arkansas State cancelled because of Hurricane Irma, won’t be rescheduled this season

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT
The threat posed by Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm barreling toward Florida, prompted UCF to push its home game with Memphis up on the schedule, from Saturday to Friday.  Today brings word that another game has been pushed off the schedule completely.

Miami announced Wednesday that its game at Arkansas State, along with all other athletic events, has been canceled.  And, because there are no mutual bye weeks moving forward, the game will not be rescheduled, at least this season.

While the hurricane is expected to have minimal impact on the state of Arkansas, the concern for UM was getting back to South Florida from Jonesboro as Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, is expected to make landfall in their area this weekend.

“The decision to cancel these athletic contests is difficult, especially as some are scheduled to take place away from Miami,” a statement from UM athletic director Blake James began. “However, we made the collective decision that we simply cannot put our student-athletes, coaches and staff in danger traveling to and from contests. As we have seen from the tragic impact of Hurricane Harvey—and from South Florida’s own experiences—the impacts of hurricanes can be devastating and long-lasting, and can make travel extremely difficult and dangerous.

“I want to thank all of our opponents for their cooperation and understanding. Our thoughts are with those in the path of Hurricane Irma both here in South Florida and afar. We are comforted in knowing that our community is strong and will come together, if needed, to recover from the storm.”

As for other Irma-related developments, it was reported overnight that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State will not be played at Miami’s Riccardo Silva Stadium.  To where the game will be moved, or if it’s even played, remains to be seen as the school has made no official announcement one way or the other.

There’s also the possibility that Florida State’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Tallahassee Saturday night, could be moved to noon that day.

Auburn to get Kam Pettway back from suspension for Clemson, but might not have Kerryon Johnson

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
It appears that, for the second consecutive week, Auburn will be at less than full strength in its backfield.

Shortly before last Saturday’s win over Georgia Southern, it was confirmed that Kam Pettway, along with teammates Sean White and Kyle Davis, had been suspended for the opener for violating unspecified team rules.  Tuesday, Gus Malzahn confirmed that Pettway, the fourth-leading rusher in the SEC last season despite losing three games to injury, will be “fresh and ready to go” for the huge Week 2 matchup at No. 3 Clemson.

On the flip side is Kerryon Johnson, who started in place of the suspended Pettway in the opener but was injured in the second quarter of the win.  Malzahn declined to discuss the specifics of the injury, although it’s believed to be a right hamstring issue.

As for the running back’s availability for the game against the ACC’s Tigers, the head coach said the team is “hopeful” but won’t know for sure until later in the week.

Johnson, who was second on the team last season with 895 yards, ran for 136 yards on 16 carries in the opener.  That tied for the team-high with Kam Martin, who did his damage in two fewer carries.

Randy Edsall appeals ruling that state nepotism laws were violated in son’s hiring

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 6:56 AM EDT
Randy Edsall is not going to let this one die down without a further fight.

In late March, it was reported that the Office of State Ethics in Connecticut expressed concern that UConn’s hiring of the head coach’s son, Corey Edsall, as an assistant coach was in violation of the university’s Code of Ethics. According to the code, state employees are banned from using their position to benefit family members.

The university’s argument at the time was that Edsall was not a state employee when he was helping his son negotiate a contract that would lead him to become the Huskies’ tight ends coach. The ethics office subsequently found that the arrangement violated state laws banning nepotism.

However, ethics lawyers for the state four months later, the Hartford Courant wrote at the time, “[recommended] that the state ethics board take no action against Randy Edsall or UConn, and that Corey Edsall be kept in the $95,000-per-year job for this coming season — as long as the one-year pact is not renewed.”

Last week, though, Edsall filed an administrative appeal that again argued that Edsall was not the head coach, and therefore not a state employee, at the time his son was hired.

Edsall’s side is contending that the coach’s first day on the job was Jan. 3. The ethics board countered by finding that Edsall’s first day on the job was Dec. 28, four days before his son was hired. It was on that latter date that UConn publicly confirmed Edsall’s return as head coach.

Iowa responds to critical comments from former ESPN analyst Ed Cunningham

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT
The waning moments in a 30-3 blowout of last season’s Outback Bowl — which, if you’re scoring at home, is just about as inconsequential as it gets in college football — became a flashpoint of contention last week when Ed Cunningham revealed to the New York Times last week that he left his game analyst gig at ESPN because he could no longer support and promote the game’s physical, violent nature. Cunningham used the waning moments of said Outback Bowl, the last game he called for ESPN, as part of his justification to leave.

The passage in question:

The last straw, he said, was working the Outback Bowl in December, when he saw the Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hobbled, taking hits and being left in the game until the final two minutes of a 30-3 blowout loss to Florida. Beathard went on to be taken in the third round of the N.F.L. draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The bowl game (“a game that means less than zero,” Cunningham said) still rankles Cunningham.

“I know some of the coaches from that team, known them for years,” he said. “And it was hard for me not to walk down after the game and just say: ‘Dudes, what are you doing? Really? What are you doing?’ These are just kids.”

Cunningham teared up again. “I get emotional,” he said.

Those quotes were in effect an accusation of coaching malpractice directed toward Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa program. Ferentz and the Hawkeyes responded in kind on Tuesday.

Especially in times such as these, accusing a coaching staff of leaving a player on the field to get hurt is as serious a charge you can point at a coach. It’s not surprising to see Iowa take Cunningham’s comments seriously.