Jauan Jennings, Vols’ top returning receiver, reportedly out indefinitely with dislocated wrist

It’s been a trying last few months for Jauan Jennings.
In early February, reports surfaced that Jennings had been booked into jail on a misdemeanor marijuana possession, citation in mid-January. Then in the Week 1 win over Georgia Tech, the Tennessee wide receiver sustained an injury to his left wrist.
A day later, ESPN.com‘s Chris Low reported that Jennings sustained a dislocated wrist in the game. At the moment, the junior is sidelined indefinitely, although Rivals.com is reporting that Jennings could be out for up to 12 weeks. Such a timeline could knock him out for the remainder of the regular season.
The football program hasn’t offered any public update on the player’s status moving forward, although an official update is expected at some point later in the week.
Regardless of the exact length of time Jennings will be sidelined, it’ll serve as a significant blow to UT’s offense.
Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team this past season with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.
The high point, so to speak, of Jennings’ time on Rocky Top was being on the receiving end of the Hail Mary that beat Georgia this past October to cap a wild fourth-quarter comeback.