Randy Edsall appeals ruling that state nepotism laws were violated in son’s hiring

Randy Edsall is not going to let this one die down without a further fight.

In late March, it was reported that the Office of State Ethics in Connecticut expressed concern that UConn’s hiring of the head coach’s son, Corey Edsall, as an assistant coach was in violation of the university’s Code of Ethics. According to the code, state employees are banned from using their position to benefit family members.

The university’s argument at the time was that Edsall was not a state employee when he was helping his son negotiate a contract that would lead him to become the Huskies’ tight ends coach. The ethics office subsequently found that the arrangement violated state laws banning nepotism.

However, ethics lawyers for the state four months later, the Hartford Courant wrote at the time, “[recommended] that the state ethics board take no action against Randy Edsall or UConn, and that Corey Edsall be kept in the $95,000-per-year job for this coming season — as long as the one-year pact is not renewed.”

Last week, though, Edsall filed an administrative appeal that again argued that Edsall was not the head coach, and therefore not a state employee, at the time his son was hired.

Edsall’s side is contending that the coach’s first day on the job was Jan. 3. The ethics board countered by finding that Edsall’s first day on the job was Dec. 28, four days before his son was hired. It was on that latter date that UConn publicly confirmed Edsall’s return as head coach.