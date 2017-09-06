USF WR Ryeshene Bronson declares himself out for season after shoulder surgery

Ryeshene Bronson did not appear in either of USF’s first two games this season because of injury. Based on a social media post, the wide receiver won’t play in any of the remaining games, either.

On his personal Instagram account, Bronson revealed that he had recently undergone surgery on his right shoulder and, as a result, has been sidelined for the rest of the 2017 season. Bronson had suffered the injury early on during summer camp.

“Even though I’m not playing this [year],” the receiver wrote, “I’m still happy God got me I believe in him no matter what.”

The football program has not publicly discussed Bronson’s status for the remainder of the year.

Last season, Bronson caught 10 passes for 188 yards. His 18.8 yards per catch were second on the team among players with at least 10 receptions. The year before, he set career-highs in receptions (17) and yards (258). According to the Tampa Bay Times, Bronson exited spring practice as one of the Bulls’ starting receivers.

The fourth-year senior has yet to use his redshirt season, meaning he’s eligible for a fifth year next season if he wants it.