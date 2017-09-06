WATCH: father-son Alabama fans arrested for fighting at Florida State game

Things weren’t pretty on the field at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday, and things got even uglier in the stands.
According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver Jr., both from Alabama, were arrested on multiple battery charges following a pair of incidents during the Alabama-Florida State game. Both incidents were caught on video, with the first showing the younger Kraver throwing several punches at FSU fans in the stands and the second, after the two had been removed from their seats, appears to show the older Kraver violently throwing a woman to the ground as they, along with security, made their way through a concourse.
That unidentified female was transported away from the stadium via ambulance and reportedly forced to spend the night in the hospital because of a head injury.
Sure looks like a Bama fan throwing a woman down at the Mercedes Dome pic.twitter.com/kdtGhUQ1SE
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 5, 2017
A dad & son were arrested Sat for fighting in the Mercedes Benz St during the AL game. Charles Kraver Sr and Jr taken to FULCO Jail #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/dj0Afv3wSc
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) September 6, 2017
The Atlanta television station reported that the fight in the stands started after a verbal argument about the game escalated. At this time, no other individuals have been arrested in connection to the incidents.