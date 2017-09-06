Wisconsin DE Chikwe Obasih reportedly out indefinitely after knee injury in practice

The hits just keep coming to Wisconsin’s defense and the season has barely gotten underway.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that defensive end Chikwe Obasih injured his knee during practice on Wednesday and is out for the foreseeable future. While he is undoubtedly going to miss Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic, it remains to be seen just how long he’ll be out of action but, thankfully, the report says that it is not believed to be a season-ending injury.
Obasih has 31 starts under his belt for the Badgers and has been a key piece of one of the best defenses in the country, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons. The team has already lost linebackers Jack Cichy and Zach Baun to season-ending injuries and will have to limp along without their starting defensive end for a while now too.
It remains to be seen when Obasih can return to the lineup but Wisconsin hosts FAU this Saturday before traveling to BYU for Week 3. The team does have a bye following the trip to Provo that comes right before they start conference play at home against Northwestern. If there is one bright spot for Badgers fans, it’s that there is at least a little bit of depth along the defensive line, where seniors Conor Sheehy and Alec James are expected to be the primary fill-in options.
Everybody is busy during football season but few may be able to claim two full-time jobs related to America’s greatest sport. One exception? Walt Anderson.
The NFL announced that it has hired 21 full-time game officials on Wednesday, designed to “improve consistency, efficiency and accuracy” in their work at the professional level. What does that have to do with college football you might say? Well, one of those 21 officials happens to be Anderson, who also moonlights as the Big 12’s coordinator of officials when he is not busy on Sunday, Monday or Thursday during the NFL season.
“We believe that we will learn a great deal over the course of this initial year working with the full-time game officials,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Alberto Riveron in a statement. “Our collective goal is to make a positive impact on NFL officiating overall.”
Anderson, who retired from his other day job of being a dentist years ago, has been with the Big 12 for nearly a decade in the same post. A spokesperson for the conference confirmed to NBC Sports that he would remain the league’s coordinator of officials despite being hired “full-time” by the NFL.
According to the NFL, “full-time game officials will work throughout the calendar year on game preparation and game administration, analyzing current game trends, communicating with the officiating roster, and assisting to ensure that there is a qualified pipeline of future officials through scouting efforts.” Anderson appears to have plenty of experience doing that already thanks to his job in Dallas with the Big 12 but going forward he will be quite the busy man pulling double-duty.
With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching the Florida coast this week, the final piece of the puzzle in the state’s football scheduling conundrum fell into place on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State is being moved to Birmingham, Alabama.
Kickoff is slated to be Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Panthers serving as the home team at UAB’s Legion Field.
“We have decided to relocate a number of our teams to Birmingham, Alabama,” said FIU AD Pete Garcia said in a statement. “I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Birmingham community for their tremendous help and assistance. The UAB family has gone above-and-beyond to make us feel welcome.”
With the announcement that FIU’s game is being moved, that just about completes the rash of rescheduled and cancelled games from the teams in the Sunshine state. To recap:
— Miami cancelled their game at Arkansas State on Saturday and will not make it up.
— Florida State announced their contest against Louisiana-Monroe will take place in Tallahassee on Saturday, but has been moved up to a noon ET start time.
— Florida is also moving up their home opener to noon ET, against Northern Colorado.
— South Florida will play at UConn on Saturday, but the game has been moved to a 10:30 a.m. ET kickoff.
— Florida Atlantic remains set to play at Wisconsin as scheduled, though getting home appears to be the biggest challenge for Lane Kiffin’s Owls.
— The NFL also announced Wednesday that Sunday’s regular season opener for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs will be moved to Nov. 19.
Hurricane season has forced a rash of canceled college football games and you can add one previously postponed season opener to the list.
Houston and UTSA jointly announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to cancel their game this season and not make it up. The two programs have worked together to navigate the tricky issues surrounding Hurricane Harvey and had left things a bit open-ended as to when they could play each other until the most recent announcement.
“We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, and their concern for those who have been impacted by Harvey,” Roadrunners AD Lynn Hickey said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to consider using their ticket refund to make a donation to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The devastation in South Central and Southeast Texas is beyond imagination, and as the Roadrunner Family we can make a real difference at this critical time.”
According to a release, administrators on both sides will look to make up the game in a future year and reschedule it when the teams have an opening in their non-conference slate. When that might be is still up in the air but the 2017 game was slated to be the first in a series of four meetings between the Cougars and Roadrunners. The next scheduled date of the series is Sept. 3, 2022 in Houston, with additional games in 2023 (at the Alamodome) and 2024 (in Houston) already on the books.
The schools also confirmed that tickets to the canceled game will be refunded.
As a result, that means that Houston’s new season opener will be on Saturday at Arizona, while UTSA kicks off the year up the road in Waco for a game at Baylor.
Ryeshene Bronson did not appear in either of USF’s first two games this season because of injury. Based on a social media post, the wide receiver won’t play in any of the remaining games, either.
On his personal Instagram account, Bronson revealed that he had recently undergone surgery on his right shoulder and, as a result, has been sidelined for the rest of the 2017 season. Bronson had suffered the injury early on during summer camp.
“Even though I’m not playing this [year],” the receiver wrote, “I’m still happy God got me I believe in him no matter what.”
The football program has not publicly discussed Bronson’s status for the remainder of the year.
Last season, Bronson caught 10 passes for 188 yards. His 18.8 yards per catch were second on the team among players with at least 10 receptions. The year before, he set career-highs in receptions (17) and yards (258). According to the Tampa Bay Times, Bronson exited spring practice as one of the Bulls’ starting receivers.
The fourth-year senior has yet to use his redshirt season, meaning he’s eligible for a fifth year next season if he wants it.