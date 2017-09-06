Wisconsin DE Chikwe Obasih reportedly out indefinitely after knee injury in practice

The hits just keep coming to Wisconsin’s defense and the season has barely gotten underway.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that defensive end Chikwe Obasih injured his knee during practice on Wednesday and is out for the foreseeable future. While he is undoubtedly going to miss Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic, it remains to be seen just how long he’ll be out of action but, thankfully, the report says that it is not believed to be a season-ending injury.

Obasih has 31 starts under his belt for the Badgers and has been a key piece of one of the best defenses in the country, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons. The team has already lost linebackers Jack Cichy and Zach Baun to season-ending injuries and will have to limp along without their starting defensive end for a while now too.

It remains to be seen when Obasih can return to the lineup but Wisconsin hosts FAU this Saturday before traveling to BYU for Week 3. The team does have a bye following the trip to Provo that comes right before they start conference play at home against Northwestern. If there is one bright spot for Badgers fans, it’s that there is at least a little bit of depth along the defensive line, where seniors Conor Sheehy and Alec James are expected to be the primary fill-in options.