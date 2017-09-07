A&M ‘unequivocally condemns disgusting, threatening letter’ sent to Kevin Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin and his family were the targets of a racist, threatening letter that the Texas A&M head coach’s wife shared on social media Thursday night.
People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r
— charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017
Not long after the social media post went viral, the university not so surprisingly sent out a strongly-worded statement that denounced and condemned what it described as an “inexcusable act of hate.”
Below is the statement, attributed to president Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward, in its entirety:
Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.
Here’s to hoping that the individual responsible for the racist missive — for what it’s worth, he/she used what’s most likely a bogus return address for Houston Country Club — slams headfirst into karma.