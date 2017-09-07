Getty Images

Arizona RB Nick Wilson listed as questionable for game vs. Houston

By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
While many college football programs treat injuries like some sort of Soviet state secret, Arizona is one of the few schools that actually sends out an NFL-style list of player injuries prior to their game each week.

Normally there isn’t much surprising news from the list that we don’t already know about but that was not the case when the Wildcats listed starting tailback Nick Wilson as questionable with an ankle injury for the team’s game against Houston at home on Saturday night.

The senior recorded eight carries for 87 yards and a touchdown in limited work during Arizona’s season opener but did not appear injured during the contest, giving way to backups fairly early as the team routed Northern Arizona 62-24 in Week 1. It’s still possible he bounces back from whatever injury he has in time to play against the Cougars, but Wilson’s rough history of staying healthy likely will cause coaches and fans to hold their breath.

While having a game-breaker like Wilson out could be rough, it at least hits at one of the very few positions where Arizona has some depth. J.J. Taylor is very talented and the team got solid numbers from backups Zach Green and Nathan Tilford in last week’s game. Perhaps the bigger issue for the Wildcats’ running game going forward is that they have to play All-World defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Saturday but Rich Rodriguez is likely taking things one problem at a time.

Florida-Northern Colorado game in Gainesville cancelled due to Hurricane Irma

By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT
Florida announced Thursday that their game this weekend against Northern Colorado in Gainesville has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

“We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials,” said Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin. “As the Hurricane’s track has approached the state of Florida, it’s become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.”

The teams do share a common open date according to the release so the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, and this depends on what Hurricane Irma does to the state later this week, Florida’s next scheduled game is set for Saturday, September 16 against SEC East rival Tennessee at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The potential category five storm has already forced the cancellation of another college football game as Miami announced earlier this week that their trip to play Arkansas State was cancelled as the Hurricanes made preparations prior to the front hitting landfall. Florida State moved up their kickoff in Tallahassee to noon against Louisiana-Monroe, while FIU moved their home game for Saturday to Birmingham, Ala. USF’s game at UConn was also moved up to 10:30 a.m. ET in order to allow the Bulls to get back to Tampa before Irma hits while FAU is making plans to stay in Madison for several days after playing Wisconsin if they can’t return to Boca Raton.

While some fans may grumble about games not being played, kudos to all involved in the state for understanding that college football is well down the list of priorities when it comes to such serious situations like this one.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s shoe game is on point for booster event

By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is as true a Louisianan as they come and prouder than anybody to lead the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

While nobody will confuse the veteran coach for any sort of fashionista with a typical attire of polo shirts and school-branded pants, ‘Coach O’ still has a few items in his closet worth putting on to impress folks when the need arises. This morning for an LSU booster club event appears to have been one of those times.

Now that is what we call rocking the purple and gold. Hopefully Orgeron can break those out again as a response to the next time Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen starts talking about his Yeezys. Either way, the shoe game is on point in Baton Rouge.

Woman who alleged abuse by assistant coach sues Mike Macintyre, other Colorado officials

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
An offseason drama at Colorado is now bleeding into the Buffaloes’ regular season.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Pamela Fine, the woman who alleged she was abused by former Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin, filed a lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Denver in which she alleges assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress perpetrated by Tumpkin.  Additionally, she levied claims of negligence and civil conspiracy against head coach Mike MacIntyre, athletic director Rick George, chancellor Phil DiStefano and president Bruce Benson.

CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault.  Fine, Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend, had accused MacIntyre’s assistant of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year.  She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.

Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon.  CU subsequently defended their actions, and MacIntyre did the same.

CU hired an outside law firm to investigate the program’s and university’s handling of the allegations, finding in part that MacIntyre was informed by Fine Dec. 9 of a pattern of physical abuse suffered at the hands of Tumpkin.  In June, disciplinary measures connected to that investigation were announced — MacIntyre and George were forced to donate $100,000 each to domestic violence causes while DiStefano was suspended for 10 days.

“This is no longer about protecting the man who abused me and the powerful men who decided not to do what they were morally, contractually and legally required to do,” Fine said in a statement. “I am no longer protecting the men who silence victims in the name of winning football games.”

“Initially, our client had no intention of pursuing a lawsuit against these people,” a statement from Peter Ginsberg, Fine’s attorney, began. “Only when it became clear to her that the university had no intention of taking the matter seriously and that the criminal justice system had become mired in inactivity for inexplicable reasons, she realized she had to rely on herself to right the wrong she has endured and to do her best to make sure no one else would endure such abuse again.”

In its own statement, the university said that “[t]he claims in the lawsuit are not well-founded factually or legally, and we will defend our employees aggressively.”

Is Nick Saban worth $11 million this year? ‘Probably not’ Alabama head coach says

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT
I’m thinking there’ll be myriad people, including those who absolutely can’t stand the Alabama football program or its head coach, who’d beg to differ.

In May of this year, UA’s Board of Trustees approved an eight-year contract extension for Nick Saban that will pay him $11.125 million in 2017 alone.  All told, the eight-year deal would pay the Crimson Tide coach a total of just north of $65 million, an average of just over $8.1 million annually — and that total doesn’t include yearly performance bonuses, either.

Keeping in mind those numbers juxtaposed against the players Saban coaches not getting paid anywhere near market value, Saban was asked Wednesday by a national outlet, al.com reported, whether he was worth it. “Probably not,” the future Hall of Fame coach responded.

The free market system would respectfully agree to disagree.

If you need to be reminded, Saban has won five national championships, four of which have come during his 10-plus seasons in Tuscaloosa.  The Crimson Tide has won at least 10 games in each of the last nine seasons, and has qualified for the College Football Playoffs each of the three years of its existence.  Oh, and they’re currently ranked No. 1 in the country one week into his 11th season.

Saban’s success on the field has had a financial impact on not only Tuscaloosa, but on the university itself.  That market has deemed Saban worth what he’s being paid; the coach, who made sure to point out he made $8,000 his first year in the coaching profession during the course of his latest talk with the media, isn’t going to argue.  Much.

“I don’t think it’s up to me to determine what the value is or what the market is for coaches, or what value I have created here for this institution and this place,” Saban said Wednesday. “I think those people made those decisions. We haven’t asked for anything. We’ve been treated extremely well here. We certainly appreciate it. I appreciate our administration. I appreciate our athletic administration for the way they’ve supported the program and helped us be successful, and I’ve been very thankful for what they’ve done for my family.”

In the end, somebody’s worth whatever somebody else is willing to pay them.  It’s really not that hard of a concept — especially when one of the somebodies involved is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football.