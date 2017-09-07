Getty Images

Cam Newton takes shot at Georgia, thinks Bulldogs missed out on a winner in not recruiting younger brother

By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It may not have had College Football Playoff implications or made waves in the national polls, but Howard’s surprising win over UNLV during Week 1 was the shocker of all shockers in the southern Nevada desert for no other reason than the fact that it was the greatest point spread upset in college football history according to local sports books.

At the heart of the improbable victory was a quarterback with a familiar last name: true freshman Caylin Newton, who had 21 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns (plus another 140 yards passing) in the 43-40 win over the Rebels. As many came to find out, the Bison signal-caller is also the younger brother of Carolina Panthers QB and former Auburn great Cam Newton. Naturally the recent NFL MVP was asked about the latest star in the family this week and managed to even land a little dig in at an SEC rival while praising his brother.

“I was teasing Thomas (Davis), I said man listen, Georgia needs a winner. And every Newton I know is a winner. They missed out on yet another one,” Newton said during his Tuesday press conference. “He has that ‘It’ factor to have guys follow him. That’s what you want in your quarterback.”

The elder Newton spoke for several minutes about the journey Caylin has been on from an under-recruited player to leading a historically black college to such a huge upset and appearing on SportsCenter. It won’t exactly be an upset if Cam manages a win against the San Francisco 49ers in the Panthers’ opener on Sunday but he will certainly have a hard time living up to the standard set on the field by the other quarterback in the family last week.

Florida-Northern Colorado game in Gainesville cancelled due to Hurricane Irma

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

Florida announced Thursday that their game this weekend against Northern Colorado in Gainesville has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

“We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials,” said Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin. “As the Hurricane’s track has approached the state of Florida, it’s become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.”

The teams do share a common open date according to the release so the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, and this depends on what Hurricane Irma does to the state later this week, Florida’s next scheduled game is set for Saturday, September 16 against SEC East rival Tennessee at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The potential category five storm has already forced the cancellation of another college football game as Miami announced earlier this week that their trip to play Arkansas State was cancelled as the Hurricanes made preparations prior to the front hitting landfall. Florida State moved up their kickoff in Tallahassee to noon against Louisiana-Monroe, while FIU moved their home game for Saturday to Birmingham, Ala. USF’s game at UConn was also moved up to 10:30 a.m. ET in order to allow the Bulls to get back to Tampa before Irma hits while FAU is making plans to stay in Madison for several days after playing Wisconsin if they can’t return to Boca Raton.

While some fans may grumble about games not being played, kudos to all involved in the state for understanding that college football is well down the list of priorities when it comes to such serious situations like this one.

Arizona RB Nick Wilson listed as questionable for game vs. Houston

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While many college football programs treat injuries like some sort of Soviet state secret, Arizona is one of the few schools that actually sends out an NFL-style list of player injuries prior to their game each week.

Normally there isn’t much surprising news from the list that we don’t already know about but that was not the case when the Wildcats listed starting tailback Nick Wilson as questionable with an ankle injury for the team’s game against Houston at home on Saturday night.

The senior recorded eight carries for 87 yards and a touchdown in limited work during Arizona’s season opener but did not appear injured during the contest, giving way to backups fairly early as the team routed Northern Arizona 62-24 in Week 1. It’s still possible he bounces back from whatever injury he has in time to play against the Cougars, but Wilson’s rough history of staying healthy likely will cause coaches and fans to hold their breath.

While having a game-breaker like Wilson out could be rough, it at least hits at one of the very few positions where Arizona has some depth. J.J. Taylor is very talented and the team got solid numbers from backups Zach Green and Nathan Tilford in last week’s game. Perhaps the bigger issue for the Wildcats’ running game going forward is that they have to play All-World defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Saturday but Rich Rodriguez is likely taking things one problem at a time.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s shoe game is on point for booster event

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is as true a Louisianan as they come and prouder than anybody to lead the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

While nobody will confuse the veteran coach for any sort of fashionista with a typical attire of polo shirts and school-branded pants, ‘Coach O’ still has a few items in his closet worth putting on to impress folks when the need arises. This morning for an LSU booster club event appears to have been one of those times.

Now that is what we call rocking the purple and gold. Hopefully Orgeron can break those out again as a response to the next time Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen starts talking about his Yeezys. Either way, the shoe game is on point in Baton Rouge.

Woman who alleged abuse by assistant coach sues Mike Macintyre, other Colorado officials

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

An offseason drama at Colorado is now bleeding into the Buffaloes’ regular season.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Pamela Fine, the woman who alleged she was abused by former Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin, filed a lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Denver in which she alleges assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress perpetrated by Tumpkin.  Additionally, she levied claims of negligence and civil conspiracy against head coach Mike MacIntyre, athletic director Rick George, chancellor Phil DiStefano and president Bruce Benson.

CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault.  Fine, Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend, had accused MacIntyre’s assistant of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year.  She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.

Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon.  CU subsequently defended their actions, and MacIntyre did the same.

CU hired an outside law firm to investigate the program’s and university’s handling of the allegations, finding in part that MacIntyre was informed by Fine Dec. 9 of a pattern of physical abuse suffered at the hands of Tumpkin.  In June, disciplinary measures connected to that investigation were announced — MacIntyre and George were forced to donate $100,000 each to domestic violence causes while DiStefano was suspended for 10 days.

“This is no longer about protecting the man who abused me and the powerful men who decided not to do what they were morally, contractually and legally required to do,” Fine said in a statement. “I am no longer protecting the men who silence victims in the name of winning football games.”

“Initially, our client had no intention of pursuing a lawsuit against these people,” a statement from Peter Ginsberg, Fine’s attorney, began. “Only when it became clear to her that the university had no intention of taking the matter seriously and that the criminal justice system had become mired in inactivity for inexplicable reasons, she realized she had to rely on herself to right the wrong she has endured and to do her best to make sure no one else would endure such abuse again.”

In its own statement, the university said that “[t]he claims in the lawsuit are not well-founded factually or legally, and we will defend our employees aggressively.”