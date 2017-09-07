Getty Images

Ex-Notre Dame LB files suit, accuses Brian Kelly, others of negligence

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Because of a diagnosis of spinal stenosis (a narrowing of the spine), Doug Randolph was forced to retire from football in March of 2016 after Notre Dame’s medical personnel failed to clear him for an on-field return.  Fast-forward a year and a half, and the former Fighting Irish linebacker is now claiming that he should’ve been prevented by the program from playing months earlier.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Randolph has filed suit against, among others, head coach Brian Kelly, with the Star writing that the former player is “alleging that results of a spinal scan were concealed from him and that he should not have been allowed to continue playing.”

The suit alleges that Randolph first suffered numbness during a September 2015 practice, but was cleared by trainer Rob Hunt to return to minutes later.  The crux of Randolph’s case stems from the aftermath of that initial incident.  From the Star:

The lawsuit states that Randolph’s symptoms continued after every impact he experienced on the field.

He had an MRI, and Hunt and a team doctor told Randolph it was safe for him to continue playing, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says neither the imaging nor the results of the scan were given to Randolph. Randolph says his symptoms worsened during the season.

“If he had been told the truth about the results of this MRI scan, his football career would have ended on that date and all subsequent injuries and permanent damage he has endured would have never occurred,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit further claims that, during the Jan. 1, 2016, Fiesta Bowl, Randolph suffered what was described as complete numbness in all four extremities following a hit. “He informed Hunt, who told him to ‘continue playing’ and ‘get back in the game,'” the newspaper wrote, citing the complaint.

A series of doctor visits after that bowl game led to one doctor independent of the university determining that Randolph has “possible, if not probable, permanent nerve damage in his neck that had occurred as a result of continuing to play college football” beyond the September of 2015 incident.  Not long after that determination, Randolph was medically disqualified by the football program.

It should be noted that Randolph remained on scholarship and graduated from the university this past spring with a degree in management consulting.  Additionally, Randolph served as a student assistant coach on Kelly’s football staff for the 2016 season after he was medically disqualified.

Mike Locksley still on the job at Alabama, days after son was shot and killed

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As a father five times over, I have no earthly idea how Mike Locksley is doing it.

Sunday night, Meiko Locksley, the 25-year-old son of the Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, suffered a gunshot wound and, after being transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, was pronounced dead.  Mike Locksley missed the Crimson Tide’s practice Monday, but has been back with the team for the past two practices as they continue prep work for Saturday’s game against Fresno State.

Wednesday, Nick Saban confirmed that Locksley will coach in that game — it’s scheduled for a 3:30 ET kickoff — but is planning on heading back to the Maryland area right after. “I think the [funeral] service will be on Monday,” the head coach stated.

While he’s well aware that he doesn’t have to be in Tuscaloosa given the circumstances, Locksley told Saban that being around the team helps and gets his mind away from the situation for a bit.

“I told him that he certainly wasn’t expected to be here,” the coach said according to al.com. “He could be and spend as much time as he needed with his family. He said ‘It’s helpful for me to be here, it kind of gets my mind off of things.’ So we’re happy to have him and be around us and support him in any way that we can.”

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Locksley and his entire family as they continue the grieving process.

‘Uncontrollable seizures’ lead Arizona St.’s Marcus Ball to retire

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sadly, a non-football-related health issue will force Marcus Ball to step away from the sport.

In a heartfelt missive posted to his Twitter account Wednesday night, Ball announced that he is “retiring from football so I can live a better quality of life.” After being diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago, the Arizona State linebacker has been dealing with what he described as “uncontrollable seizures.”

“I want to thank the Sun Devil fans as well as those who have supported my every decision I have made up until this point,” the defensive back wrote.”My health and family are first in my life, but I make it clear that Arizona State University has put me in a position as well it can do with others to succeed in life!”

Ball played in 32 games the past three seasons for the Sun Devils.  His 64 total tackles last season were good for second on the team.

Shoulder injury to sideline Memphis starting LB Jackson Dillon for rest of 2017 season

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jackson Dillon began his Memphis career with much promise — and production.  The last couple of years, however, have been trying, to say the least, health-wise.

The latest medical setback for the linebacker came Wednesday, with the Tigers announcing that Dillon will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season because of a shoulder injury.  The fifth-year senior sustained the injury in the first half of the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement that while they “are disappointed for him,” the football program is “planning on filing a medical hardship on his behalf for a sixth season.”

A successful appeal for that sixth season is all but a given.  In the first game of last season, Dillon tore his MCL and didn’t play another snap for the Tigers.  Because he will have missed almost two entire seasons because of injury, a medical hardship waiver that would allow him to play in 2018 essentially a slam-dunk.

In his first three seasons with the Tigers (2013-15), Dillon started 31 of the 38 games in which he played.  During that time, he was credited with 20.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Wisconsin DE Chikwe Obasih reportedly out indefinitely after knee injury in practice

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The hits just keep coming to Wisconsin’s defense and the season has barely gotten underway.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that defensive end Chikwe Obasih injured his knee during practice on Wednesday and is out for the foreseeable future. While he is undoubtedly going to miss Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic, it remains to be seen just how long he’ll be out of action but, thankfully, the report says that it is not believed to be a season-ending injury.

Obasih has 31 starts under his belt for the Badgers and has been a key piece of one of the best defenses in the country, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons. The team has already lost linebackers Jack Cichy and Zach Baun to season-ending injuries and will have to limp along without their starting defensive end for a while now too.

It remains to be seen when Obasih can return to the lineup but Wisconsin hosts FAU this Saturday before traveling to BYU for Week 3. The team does have a bye following the trip to Provo that comes right before they start conference play at home against Northwestern. If there is one bright spot for Badgers fans, it’s that there is at least a little bit of depth along the defensive line, where seniors Conor Sheehy and Alec James are expected to be the primary fill-in options.