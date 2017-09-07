Getty Images

Is Nick Saban worth $11 million this year? ‘Probably not’ Alabama head coach says

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

I’m thinking there’ll be myriad people, including those who absolutely can’t stand the Alabama football program or its head coach, who’d beg to differ.

In May of this year, UA’s Board of Trustees approved an eight-year contract extension for Nick Saban that will pay him $11.125 million in 2017 alone.  All told, the eight-year deal would pay the Crimson Tide coach a total of just north of $65 million, an average of just over $8.1 million annually — and that total doesn’t include yearly performance bonuses, either.

Keeping in mind those numbers juxtaposed against the players Saban coaches not getting paid anywhere near market value, Saban was asked Wednesday by a national outlet, al.com reported, whether he was worth it. “Probably not,” the future Hall of Fame coach responded.

The free market system would respectfully agree to disagree.

If you need to be reminded, Saban has won five national championships, four of which have come during his 10-plus seasons in Tuscaloosa.  The Crimson Tide has won at least 10 games in each of the last nine seasons, and has qualified for the College Football Playoffs each of the three years of its existence.  Oh, and they’re currently ranked No. 1 in the country one week into his 11th season.

Saban’s success on the field has had a financial impact on not only Tuscaloosa, but on the university itself.  That market has deemed Saban worth what he’s being paid; the coach, who made sure to point out he made $8,000 his first year in the coaching profession during the course of his latest talk with the media, isn’t going to argue.  Much.

“I don’t think it’s up to me to determine what the value is or what the market is for coaches, or what value I have created here for this institution and this place,” Saban said Wednesday. “I think those people made those decisions. We haven’t asked for anything. We’ve been treated extremely well here. We certainly appreciate it. I appreciate our administration. I appreciate our athletic administration for the way they’ve supported the program and helped us be successful, and I’ve been very thankful for what they’ve done for my family.”

In the end, somebody’s worth whatever somebody else is willing to pay them.  It’s really not that hard of a concept — especially when one of the somebodies involved is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football.

Urban Meyer chastises Tom Herman for ‘sprinkle fairy dust’ quote

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT
10 Comments

Urban Meyer isn’t afraid to share an opinion, even if it’s at the expense of a friend.

Following Texas’ stunning loss to Maryland in Week 1, first-year head coach Tom Herman raised some eyebrows with one comment in particular.

“If we all thought that we were going to come in here and in nine months sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we’ve arrived then we’re wrong,” the coach said.

Some took it as a shot at the players Herman inherited.  Others saw it as lamenting the culture he inherited.  Herman’s former boss is decidedly in the former camp.

“C’mon man. I don’t know where that came from,” the Ohio State head coach told Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com. “It’s like a new generation of excuse. [Herman, his former OSU offensive coordinator] said, ‘I can’t rub pixie dust on this thing.’ He got a dose of reality. Maryland just scored 51 points on you. …

“[Blaming players] drives me insane.”

Meyer has certainly displayed an expertise throughout his career in winning with what was in the personnel cupboard when he arrived on campus.

In his first head job at Bowling Green, Meyer inherited a team that went 2-9 the year before he arrived; the Falcons won eight games in 2001 and nine in 2002 before Meyer took the job at Utah.  Coming off a 5-6 2002 season, Meyer rode former head coach Ron McBride‘s players to 10- and 12-win seasons with the Utes.  A 7-5 Florida team in Year 3 of the Ron Zook Era won the national championship two years after Meyer’s 2005 arrival in Gainesville.  In his first season at Ohio State, Meyer went 12-0 with nearly the exact same cast of Sweatervest-recruited players who went 6-7 in 2011; two years after that, Meyer claimed his third national championship.

“That’s like, when I got here, everybody wanted me to say Jim Tressel left the cupboard bare,” Meyer told Dodd. “If I heard any assistant coach [say that], they’d be gone. You’re done.

“Those are your players. I hear TV guys [say], ‘Wait until they get their own players in there.’ They’re our players. What do you mean ‘their players?’ The minute you sign a contract, they’re your players.”

Herman’s response to his former boss’ very public rebuke will be fascinating to watch unfold.

Hurricane Irma pushes Georgia Southern game vs. New Hampshire to Birmingham in Week 2, too

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, so much for completing Hurricane Irma-induced schedule changes in college football.

Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday in Miami, had been moved to Friday at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.  As it turns out, the home of the UAB Blazers will be taking on additional out-of-state guests this weekend as Georgia Southern announced that its game against New Hampshire has been moved to Legion Field as well.

That game will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. ET., and admission to the contest will be free of charge.

“When looking at the possibilities where we could try and play this football game, UAB and A.D. Mark Ingram reached out to us and offered us their facilities,” GSU athletic director Tom Kleinlein said in a statement. “After reviewing the updated forecast, we believe the best option for ensuring this game being played is to move to Birmingham. With the developing weather situation, it was paramount to make a decision today so that we would not have to pull resources that may be used in an evacuation scenario.

“I want to thank Mark Ingram, the City of Birmingham and everyone involved in helping make this move possible. This couldn’t have been done without the flexibility of the University of New Hampshire and our staff.”

For those curious, the full-time Legion Field tenants will be playing Saturday against Ball State in Muncie, Ind.

And kudos to all involved, from the UAB football team to the city to everyone else, for taking in these teams and allowing them some semblance of normal amidst a storm of epic and historic proportions.

All told, and at least at the moment, there have been seven FBS games, including the two mentioned above, that have been impacted by Irma.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Memphis-UCF game, originally scheduled for Saturday, had been moved to Friday in Orlando ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall in the state of Florida sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.  Wednesday, Miami announced that, much to the chagrin of its opponent, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and will not be rescheduled, at least not this year.

Also Wednesday, both Florida and Florida State announced that the start times for their home games against Northern Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, have been moved up to noon ET.  Additionally, UConn confirmed that its home game against USF Saturday would be moved from a noon kickoff to 10:30 a.m. the same day in order to allow the Bulls flexibility in potentially getting home ahead of the storm.

Ex-Notre Dame LB files suit, accuses Brian Kelly, others of negligence

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT
3 Comments

Because of a diagnosis of spinal stenosis (a narrowing of the spine), Doug Randolph was forced to retire from football in March of 2016 after Notre Dame’s medical personnel failed to clear him for an on-field return.  Fast-forward a year and a half, and the former Fighting Irish linebacker is now claiming that he should’ve been prevented by the program from playing months earlier.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Randolph has filed suit against, among others, head coach Brian Kelly, with the Star writing that the former player is “alleging that results of a spinal scan were concealed from him and that he should not have been allowed to continue playing.”

The suit alleges that Randolph first suffered numbness during a September 2015 practice, but was cleared by trainer Rob Hunt to return to minutes later.  The crux of Randolph’s case stems from the aftermath of that initial incident.  From the Star:

The lawsuit states that Randolph’s symptoms continued after every impact he experienced on the field.

He had an MRI, and Hunt and a team doctor told Randolph it was safe for him to continue playing, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says neither the imaging nor the results of the scan were given to Randolph. Randolph says his symptoms worsened during the season.

“If he had been told the truth about the results of this MRI scan, his football career would have ended on that date and all subsequent injuries and permanent damage he has endured would have never occurred,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit further claims that, during the Jan. 1, 2016, Fiesta Bowl, Randolph suffered what was described as complete numbness in all four extremities following a hit. “He informed Hunt, who told him to ‘continue playing’ and ‘get back in the game,'” the newspaper wrote, citing the complaint.

A series of doctor visits after that bowl game led to one doctor independent of the university determining that Randolph has “possible, if not probable, permanent nerve damage in his neck that had occurred as a result of continuing to play college football” beyond the September of 2015 incident.  Not long after that determination, Randolph was medically disqualified by the football program.

It should be noted that Randolph remained on scholarship and graduated from the university this past spring with a degree in management consulting.  Additionally, Randolph served as a student assistant coach on Kelly’s football staff for the 2016 season after he was medically disqualified.

Mike Locksley still on the job at Alabama, days after son was shot and killed

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

As a father five times over, I have no earthly idea how Mike Locksley is doing it.

Sunday night, Meiko Locksley, the 25-year-old son of the Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, suffered a gunshot wound and, after being transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, was pronounced dead.  Mike Locksley missed the Crimson Tide’s practice Monday, but has been back with the team for the past two practices as they continue prep work for Saturday’s game against Fresno State.

Wednesday, Nick Saban confirmed that Locksley will coach in that game — it’s scheduled for a 3:30 ET kickoff — but is planning on heading back to the Maryland area right after. “I think the [funeral] service will be on Monday,” the head coach stated.

While he’s well aware that he doesn’t have to be in Tuscaloosa given the circumstances, Locksley told Saban that being around the team helps and gets his mind away from the situation for a bit.

“I told him that he certainly wasn’t expected to be here,” the coach said according to al.com. “He could be and spend as much time as he needed with his family. He said ‘It’s helpful for me to be here, it kind of gets my mind off of things.’ So we’re happy to have him and be around us and support him in any way that we can.”

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Locksley and his entire family as they continue the grieving process.