Knee injury knocks out Boston College center Jon Baker for Wake Forest game

Boston College faces a tough game on Saturday when they host Wake Forest and will have to be without a key cog in the offense when they do so.

The school announced on their weekly injury report that starting center Jon Baker would be out for the ACC opener with a knee injury, dealing a big blow to an offense that has struggled to move the ball at times under head coach Steve Addazio.

“We don’t really have the full extent of where we are on any health matters right now,” Addazio told the Boston Globe on Monday. “Usually we have a better feel for that when I release an injury report at the end of the week. But my hope is that we’ll be at full capacity.”

The loss of Baker is a tough one in the trenches as he had made 27 consecutive starts for the Eagles, the most of anybody on the team. He went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of BC’s win over Northern Illinois last week.

True freshman Alec Lindstrom is slated to take over at center — pending any potential shuffling along the offensive line — which sets up a situation up front as he plays next his older brother Chris Lindstrom at right guard.