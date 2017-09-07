Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s shoe game is on point for booster event

By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is as true a Louisianan as they come and prouder than anybody to lead the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

While nobody will confuse the veteran coach for any sort of fashionista with a typical attire of polo shirts and school-branded pants, ‘Coach O’ still has a few items in his closet worth putting on to impress folks when the need arises. This morning for an LSU booster club event appears to have been one of those times.

Now that is what we call rocking the purple and gold. Hopefully Orgeron can break those out again as a response to the next time Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen starts talking about his Yeezys. Either way, the shoe game is on point in Baton Rouge.

Woman who alleged abuse by assistant coach sues Mike Macintyre, other Colorado officials

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

An offseason drama at Colorado is now bleeding into the Buffaloes’ regular season.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Pamela Fine, the woman who alleged she was abused by former Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin, filed a lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Denver in which she alleges assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress perpetrated by Tumpkin.  Additionally, she levied claims of negligence and civil conspiracy against head coach Mike MacIntyre, athletic director Rick George, chancellor Phil DiStefano and president Bruce Benson.

CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault.  Fine, Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend, had accused MacIntyre’s assistant of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year.  She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.

Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon.  CU subsequently defended their actions, and MacIntyre did the same.

CU hired an outside law firm to investigate the program’s and university’s handling of the allegations, finding in part that MacIntyre was informed by Fine Dec. 9 of a pattern of physical abuse suffered at the hands of Tumpkin.  In June, disciplinary measures connected to that investigation were announced — MacIntyre and George were forced to donate $100,000 each to domestic violence causes while DiStefano was suspended for 10 days.

“This is no longer about protecting the man who abused me and the powerful men who decided not to do what they were morally, contractually and legally required to do,” Fine said in a statement. “I am no longer protecting the men who silence victims in the name of winning football games.”

“Initially, our client had no intention of pursuing a lawsuit against these people,” a statement from Peter Ginsberg, Fine’s attorney, began. “Only when it became clear to her that the university had no intention of taking the matter seriously and that the criminal justice system had become mired in inactivity for inexplicable reasons, she realized she had to rely on herself to right the wrong she has endured and to do her best to make sure no one else would endure such abuse again.”

In its own statement, the university said that “[t]he claims in the lawsuit are not well-founded factually or legally, and we will defend our employees aggressively.”

Is Nick Saban worth $11 million this year? ‘Probably not’ Alabama head coach says

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

I’m thinking there’ll be myriad people, including those who absolutely can’t stand the Alabama football program or its head coach, who’d beg to differ.

In May of this year, UA’s Board of Trustees approved an eight-year contract extension for Nick Saban that will pay him $11.125 million in 2017 alone.  All told, the eight-year deal would pay the Crimson Tide coach a total of just north of $65 million, an average of just over $8.1 million annually — and that total doesn’t include yearly performance bonuses, either.

Keeping in mind those numbers juxtaposed against the players Saban coaches not getting paid anywhere near market value, Saban was asked Wednesday by a national outlet, al.com reported, whether he was worth it. “Probably not,” the future Hall of Fame coach responded.

The free market system would respectfully agree to disagree.

If you need to be reminded, Saban has won five national championships, four of which have come during his 10-plus seasons in Tuscaloosa.  The Crimson Tide has won at least 10 games in each of the last nine seasons, and has qualified for the College Football Playoffs each of the three years of its existence.  Oh, and they’re currently ranked No. 1 in the country one week into his 11th season.

Saban’s success on the field has had a financial impact on not only Tuscaloosa, but on the university itself.  That market has deemed Saban worth what he’s being paid; the coach, who made sure to point out he made $8,000 his first year in the coaching profession during the course of his latest talk with the media, isn’t going to argue.  Much.

“I don’t think it’s up to me to determine what the value is or what the market is for coaches, or what value I have created here for this institution and this place,” Saban said Wednesday. “I think those people made those decisions. We haven’t asked for anything. We’ve been treated extremely well here. We certainly appreciate it. I appreciate our administration. I appreciate our athletic administration for the way they’ve supported the program and helped us be successful, and I’ve been very thankful for what they’ve done for my family.”

In the end, somebody’s worth whatever somebody else is willing to pay them.  It’s really not that hard of a concept — especially when one of the somebodies involved is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football.

Urban Meyer chastises Tom Herman for ‘sprinkle fairy dust’ quote

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT
13 Comments

Urban Meyer isn’t afraid to share an opinion, even if it’s at the expense of a friend.

Following Texas’ stunning loss to Maryland in Week 1, first-year head coach Tom Herman raised some eyebrows with one comment in particular.

“If we all thought that we were going to come in here and in nine months sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we’ve arrived then we’re wrong,” the coach said.

Some took it as a shot at the players Herman inherited.  Others saw it as lamenting the culture he inherited.  Herman’s former boss is decidedly in the former camp.

“C’mon man. I don’t know where that came from,” the Ohio State head coach told Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com. “It’s like a new generation of excuse. [Herman, his former OSU offensive coordinator] said, ‘I can’t rub pixie dust on this thing.’ He got a dose of reality. Maryland just scored 51 points on you. …

“[Blaming players] drives me insane.”

Meyer has certainly displayed an expertise throughout his career in winning with what was in the personnel cupboard when he arrived on campus.

In his first head job at Bowling Green, Meyer inherited a team that went 2-9 the year before he arrived; the Falcons won eight games in 2001 and nine in 2002 before Meyer took the job at Utah.  Coming off a 5-6 2002 season, Meyer rode former head coach Ron McBride‘s players to 10- and 12-win seasons with the Utes.  A 7-5 Florida team in Year 3 of the Ron Zook Era won the national championship two years after Meyer’s 2005 arrival in Gainesville.  In his first season at Ohio State, Meyer went 12-0 with nearly the exact same cast of Sweatervest-recruited players who went 6-7 in 2011; two years after that, Meyer claimed his third national championship.

“That’s like, when I got here, everybody wanted me to say Jim Tressel left the cupboard bare,” Meyer told Dodd. “If I heard any assistant coach [say that], they’d be gone. You’re done.

“Those are your players. I hear TV guys [say], ‘Wait until they get their own players in there.’ They’re our players. What do you mean ‘their players?’ The minute you sign a contract, they’re your players.”

Herman’s response to his former boss’ very public rebuke will be fascinating to watch unfold.

Hurricane Irma pushes Georgia Southern game vs. New Hampshire to Birmingham in Week 2, too

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, so much for completing Hurricane Irma-induced schedule changes in college football.

Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday in Miami, had been moved to Friday at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.  As it turns out, the home of the UAB Blazers will be taking on additional out-of-state guests this weekend as Georgia Southern announced that its game against New Hampshire has been moved to Legion Field as well.

That game will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. ET., and admission to the contest will be free of charge.

“When looking at the possibilities where we could try and play this football game, UAB and A.D. Mark Ingram reached out to us and offered us their facilities,” GSU athletic director Tom Kleinlein said in a statement. “After reviewing the updated forecast, we believe the best option for ensuring this game being played is to move to Birmingham. With the developing weather situation, it was paramount to make a decision today so that we would not have to pull resources that may be used in an evacuation scenario.

“I want to thank Mark Ingram, the City of Birmingham and everyone involved in helping make this move possible. This couldn’t have been done without the flexibility of the University of New Hampshire and our staff.”

For those curious, the full-time Legion Field tenants will be playing Saturday against Ball State in Muncie, Ind.

And kudos to all involved, from the UAB football team to the city to everyone else, for taking in these teams and allowing them some semblance of normal amidst a storm of epic and historic proportions.

All told, and at least at the moment, there have been seven FBS games, including the two mentioned above, that have been impacted by Irma.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Memphis-UCF game, originally scheduled for Saturday, had been moved to Friday in Orlando ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall in the state of Florida sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.  Wednesday, Miami announced that, much to the chagrin of its opponent, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and will not be rescheduled, at least not this year.

Also Wednesday, both Florida and Florida State announced that the start times for their home games against Northern Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, have been moved up to noon ET.  Additionally, UConn confirmed that its home game against USF Saturday would be moved from a noon kickoff to 10:30 a.m. the same day in order to allow the Bulls flexibility in potentially getting home ahead of the storm.