Racist sends handwritten ‘you’re a n****r’ letter to Kevin Sumlin; A&M coach’s wife posts it to social media

Very likely, Kevin Sumlin is on the hottest of hot seats in College Station — and deservedly so for what he’s done, or hasn’t done, as Texas A&M’s head coach. What neither he nor his family deserves is this.

After A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA in Week 1, a university regent, in a very public posting to social media, called for Sumlin’s immediate firing. Sumlin, whose own boss placed him squarely on the hot seat in the offseason, took a very measured public response to the call for his job.

Thursday night, Sumlin’s wife Charlene took to Twitter to share a letter that her husband had received in the wake of those events, a handwritten missive replete with the n-word and an ominous and threatening “or else” if the coach doesn’t “get lost.”

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

Disgusting, repugnant, reprehensible, sickening, use whatever word you want to describe such ignorance. And unmitigated hate and vitriol.

The longer I live, the less I understand the human race.

Bravo to Charlene Sumlin, though, for shining such a bright light on the hateful ignorance — even as she should never, ever be forced to do so. And kudos to one of the Sumlin’s children for addressing the situation head-on as well.

Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad. Things “fans” say gets taken personal by more than just the coach. Humanity isn’t hard. https://t.co/ueLMcycL9e — Shelby Sumlin (@ShelbySumlin) September 8, 2017

“Humanity isn’t hard.”

I’d say “amen,” but apparently it is for some.