Shoulder injury to sideline Memphis starting LB Jackson Dillon for rest of 2017 season

Jackson Dillon began his Memphis career with much promise — and production. The last couple of years, however, have been trying, to say the least, health-wise.
The latest medical setback for the linebacker came Wednesday, with the Tigers announcing that Dillon will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season because of a shoulder injury. The fifth-year senior sustained the injury in the first half of the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement that while they “are disappointed for him,” the football program is “planning on filing a medical hardship on his behalf for a sixth season.”
A successful appeal for that sixth season is all but a given. In the first game of last season, Dillon tore his MCL and didn’t play another snap for the Tigers. Because he will have missed almost two entire seasons because of injury, a medical hardship waiver that would allow him to play in 2018 essentially a slam-dunk.
In his first three seasons with the Tigers (2013-15), Dillon started 31 of the 38 games in which he played. During that time, he was credited with 20.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Sadly, a non-football-related health issue will force Marcus Ball to step away from the sport.
In a heartfelt missive posted to his Twitter account Wednesday night, Ball announced that he is “retiring from football so I can live a better quality of life.” After being diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago, the Arizona State linebacker has been dealing with what he described as “uncontrollable seizures.”
“I want to thank the Sun Devil fans as well as those who have supported my every decision I have made up until this point,” the defensive back wrote.”My health and family are first in my life, but I make it clear that Arizona State University has put me in a position as well it can do with others to succeed in life!”
Ball played in 32 games the past three seasons for the Sun Devils. His 64 total tackles last season were good for second on the team.
The hits just keep coming to Wisconsin’s defense and the season has barely gotten underway.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that defensive end Chikwe Obasih injured his knee during practice on Wednesday and is out for the foreseeable future. While he is undoubtedly going to miss Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic, it remains to be seen just how long he’ll be out of action but, thankfully, the report says that it is not believed to be a season-ending injury.
Obasih has 31 starts under his belt for the Badgers and has been a key piece of one of the best defenses in the country, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons. The team has already lost linebackers Jack Cichy and Zach Baun to season-ending injuries and will have to limp along without their starting defensive end for a while now too.
It remains to be seen when Obasih can return to the lineup but Wisconsin hosts FAU this Saturday before traveling to BYU for Week 3. The team does have a bye following the trip to Provo that comes right before they start conference play at home against Northwestern. If there is one bright spot for Badgers fans, it’s that there is at least a little bit of depth along the defensive line, where seniors Conor Sheehy and Alec James are expected to be the primary fill-in options.
Everybody is busy during football season but few may be able to claim two full-time jobs related to America’s greatest sport. One exception? Walt Anderson.
The NFL announced that it has hired 21 full-time game officials on Wednesday, designed to “improve consistency, efficiency and accuracy” in their work at the professional level. What does that have to do with college football you might say? Well, one of those 21 officials happens to be Anderson, who also moonlights as the Big 12’s coordinator of officials when he is not busy on Sunday, Monday or Thursday during the NFL season.
“We believe that we will learn a great deal over the course of this initial year working with the full-time game officials,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Alberto Riveron in a statement. “Our collective goal is to make a positive impact on NFL officiating overall.”
Anderson, who retired from his other day job of being a dentist years ago, has been with the Big 12 for nearly a decade in the same post. A spokesperson for the conference confirmed to NBC Sports that he would remain the league’s coordinator of officials despite being hired “full-time” by the NFL.
According to the NFL, “full-time game officials will work throughout the calendar year on game preparation and game administration, analyzing current game trends, communicating with the officiating roster, and assisting to ensure that there is a qualified pipeline of future officials through scouting efforts.” Anderson appears to have plenty of experience doing that already thanks to his job in Dallas with the Big 12 but going forward he will be quite the busy man pulling double-duty.
With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching the Florida coast this week, the final piece of the puzzle in the state’s football scheduling conundrum fell into place on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State is being moved to Birmingham, Alabama.
Kickoff is slated to be Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Panthers serving as the home team at UAB’s Legion Field.
“We have decided to relocate a number of our teams to Birmingham, Alabama,” said FIU AD Pete Garcia said in a statement. “I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Birmingham community for their tremendous help and assistance. The UAB family has gone above-and-beyond to make us feel welcome.”
With the announcement that FIU’s game is being moved, that just about completes the rash of rescheduled and cancelled games from the teams in the Sunshine state. To recap:
— Miami cancelled their game at Arkansas State on Saturday and will not make it up.
— Florida State announced their contest against Louisiana-Monroe will take place in Tallahassee on Saturday, but has been moved up to a noon ET start time.
— Florida is also moving up their home opener to noon ET, against Northern Colorado.
— South Florida will play at UConn on Saturday, but the game has been moved to a 10:30 a.m. ET kickoff.
— Florida Atlantic remains set to play at Wisconsin as scheduled, though getting home appears to be the biggest challenge for Lane Kiffin’s Owls.
— The NFL also announced Wednesday that Sunday’s regular season opener for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs will be moved to Nov. 19.