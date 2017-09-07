Shoulder injury to sideline Memphis starting LB Jackson Dillon for rest of 2017 season

Jackson Dillon began his Memphis career with much promise — and production. The last couple of years, however, have been trying, to say the least, health-wise.

The latest medical setback for the linebacker came Wednesday, with the Tigers announcing that Dillon will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season because of a shoulder injury. The fifth-year senior sustained the injury in the first half of the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement that while they “are disappointed for him,” the football program is “planning on filing a medical hardship on his behalf for a sixth season.”

A successful appeal for that sixth season is all but a given. In the first game of last season, Dillon tore his MCL and didn’t play another snap for the Tigers. Because he will have missed almost two entire seasons because of injury, a medical hardship waiver that would allow him to play in 2018 essentially a slam-dunk.

In his first three seasons with the Tigers (2013-15), Dillon started 31 of the 38 games in which he played. During that time, he was credited with 20.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.