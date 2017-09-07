South Florida at UConn won’t be played this week due to Hurricane Irma

Add another game to the increasingly long list affected by Hurricane Irma.
South Florida and UConn both announced on Thursday afternoon that the Bulls trip to Storrs on Saturday has been cancelled ahead of the storm and the game will not be played as scheduled.
“As I noted in my comments yesterday, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and coaches is our paramount concern,” USF athletic director Mark Harlan said in a release. “Several large areas of the state are under evacuation orders, including portions of the Tampa Bay area. After consultation with university leadership and outside agencies, I believe it is not appropriate for our team to travel at this time.”
The contest was originally moved up to 10:30 am ET on Saturday in order to allow the Bulls to return home to Tampa before the front was expected to hit the area. Campus is already closed through at least Sunday but it appears that new tracks for Irma caused plans to change even further.
“I know both our team and USF were excited about a chance to play this weekend,” said UConn head coach Randy Edsall. “We certainly are disappointed, but clearly understand that this is something totally out of everyone’s control. I hope that Coach Strong, his team and the entire community impacted by this storm remain safe and know that we are thinking about them as they deal with this.”
What makes this game slightly different from other cancellations like the Miami-Arkansas State game is that this is a conference contest. An AAC official told NBC Sports that it is unlikely the game can be rescheduled as the two teams do not share a common bye week but it is “too soon to project what happens the rest of the way.” That indicates some wiggle room for the league and the programs down the road but is certainly a decision that will be made down the road after things calm down in the state of Florida.
Boston College faces a tough game on Saturday when they host Wake Forest and will have to be without a key cog in the offense when they do so.
The school announced on their weekly injury report that starting center Jon Baker would be out for the ACC opener with a knee injury, dealing a big blow to an offense that has struggled to move the ball at times under head coach Steve Addazio.
“We don’t really have the full extent of where we are on any health matters right now,” Addazio told the Boston Globe on Monday. “Usually we have a better feel for that when I release an injury report at the end of the week. But my hope is that we’ll be at full capacity.”
The loss of Baker is a tough one in the trenches as he had made 27 consecutive starts for the Eagles, the most of anybody on the team. He went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of BC’s win over Northern Illinois last week.
True freshman Alec Lindstrom is slated to take over at center — pending any potential shuffling along the offensive line — which sets up a situation up front as he plays next his older brother Chris Lindstrom at right guard.
It may not have had College Football Playoff implications or made waves in the national polls, but Howard’s surprising win over UNLV during Week 1 was the shocker of all shockers in the southern Nevada desert for no other reason than the fact that it was the greatest point spread upset in college football history according to local sports books.
At the heart of the improbable victory was a quarterback with a familiar last name: true freshman Caylin Newton, who had 21 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns (plus another 140 yards passing) in the 43-40 win over the Rebels. As many came to find out, the Bison signal-caller is also the younger brother of Carolina Panthers QB and former Auburn great Cam Newton. Naturally the recent NFL MVP was asked about the latest star in the family this week and managed to even land a little dig in at an SEC rival while praising his brother.
“I was teasing Thomas (Davis), I said man listen, Georgia needs a winner. And every Newton I know is a winner. They missed out on yet another one,” Newton said during his Tuesday press conference. “He has that ‘It’ factor to have guys follow him. That’s what you want in your quarterback.”
The elder Newton spoke for several minutes about the journey Caylin has been on from an under-recruited player to leading a historically black college to such a huge upset and appearing on SportsCenter. It won’t exactly be an upset if Cam manages a win against the San Francisco 49ers in the Panthers’ opener on Sunday but he will certainly have a hard time living up to the standard set on the field by the other quarterback in the family last week.
Florida announced Thursday that their game this weekend against Northern Colorado in Gainesville has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.
“We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials,” said Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin. “As the Hurricane’s track has approached the state of Florida, it’s become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.”
The teams do share a common open date according to the release so the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, and this depends on what Hurricane Irma does to the state later this week, Florida’s next scheduled game is set for Saturday, September 16 against SEC East rival Tennessee at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The potential category five storm has already forced the cancellation of another college football game as Miami announced earlier this week that their trip to play Arkansas State was cancelled as the Hurricanes made preparations prior to the front hitting landfall. Florida State moved up their kickoff in Tallahassee to noon against Louisiana-Monroe, while FIU moved their home game for Saturday to Birmingham, Ala. USF’s game at UConn was also moved up to 10:30 a.m. ET in order to allow the Bulls to get back to Tampa before Irma hits while FAU is making plans to stay in Madison for several days after playing Wisconsin if they can’t return to Boca Raton.
While some fans may grumble about games not being played, kudos to all involved in the state for understanding that college football is well down the list of priorities when it comes to such serious situations like this one.
While many college football programs treat injuries like some sort of Soviet state secret, Arizona is one of the few schools that actually sends out an NFL-style list of player injuries prior to their game each week.
Normally there isn’t much surprising news from the list that we don’t already know about but that was not the case when the Wildcats listed starting tailback Nick Wilson as questionable with an ankle injury for the team’s game against Houston at home on Saturday night.
The senior recorded eight carries for 87 yards and a touchdown in limited work during Arizona’s season opener but did not appear injured during the contest, giving way to backups fairly early as the team routed Northern Arizona 62-24 in Week 1. It’s still possible he bounces back from whatever injury he has in time to play against the Cougars, but Wilson’s rough history of staying healthy likely will cause coaches and fans to hold their breath.
While having a game-breaker like Wilson out could be rough, it at least hits at one of the very few positions where Arizona has some depth. J.J. Taylor is very talented and the team got solid numbers from backups Zach Green and Nathan Tilford in last week’s game. Perhaps the bigger issue for the Wildcats’ running game going forward is that they have to play All-World defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Saturday but Rich Rodriguez is likely taking things one problem at a time.