‘Uncontrollable seizures’ lead Arizona St.’s Marcus Ball to retire

Sadly, a non-football-related health issue will force Marcus Ball to step away from the sport.

In a heartfelt missive posted to his Twitter account Wednesday night, Ball announced that he is “retiring from football so I can live a better quality of life.” After being diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago, the Arizona State linebacker has been dealing with what he described as “uncontrollable seizures.”

“I want to thank the Sun Devil fans as well as those who have supported my every decision I have made up until this point,” the defensive back wrote.”My health and family are first in my life, but I make it clear that Arizona State University has put me in a position as well it can do with others to succeed in life!”

Ball played in 32 games the past three seasons for the Sun Devils. His 64 total tackles last season were good for second on the team.