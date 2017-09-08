Auburn, empty stadium in Gainesville were reportedly options considered for cancelled Florida game

College football has been secondary to those in the Sunshine State as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast but is still quite a bit of debate outside the area over whether or not to play games this weekend in advance of the front hitting.
While games like Miami’s trip to Arkansas State were cancelled early in the week, Thursday brought word that the remaining games on the schedule were not going to be played as campuses were officially closed by state officials. That does not mean that schools involved explored all avenues to get the games in though, and that was certainly the case in Gainesville as the Gators attempted to play their home opener with Northern Colorado before eventually cancelling the whole thing.
Among the options considered? Long time local columnist Pat Dooley says an empty Swamp was initially considered by the school in order to play the contest without putting too much of a burden on state and local authorities.
Perhaps the more intriguing idea was moving the game elsewhere, as FIU did with their game against Alcorn State, which is being played in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday. While Florida has not played on the Plains since 2011, one option for the team to go was apparently at SEC rival Auburn.
“We’ve had different conversations with people calling asking could they come here and just be here and practice,” Tigers AD Jay Jacobs said on the Tiger Talk radio program Thursday, according to AL.com. “University of Florida contacted me earlier this week, (athletic director) Scott Stricklin, about maybe them playing their game here on Saturday. But they decided, and rightfully so, instead of playing of bringing Northern Colorado this side of the country and probably the issue of possibly getting them back home, they actually canceled the game.”
As Jacobs alludes, it was the right decision for UF to go ahead and cancel the game instead of trying to play it, but the team certainly made a few calls early in the week to at least figure out a few possibilities if Irma was going to take a different track.
LSU’s defense clamped down on BYU to start the 2017 season and figure to do the same thing with UT-Chattanooga on Saturday. The Tigers will be without a few pass rushers when they take the field for the home opener however, as head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence will be out of the lineup ahead of the team’s first SEC game the following week.
“Rashard will not play this week,” Orgeron said, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.
In addition to Lawrence, LSU appears mighty thin along the defensive line even if they are just taking on an FCS squad this week. Opposite number Frank Herron has not been cleared to play on Saturday and at least three freshman will be rotating in for the Tigers at one of the defensive end spots. If there is one good note about the team’s line play, it’s that star pass rusher Arden Key appears to be much closer to returning to action and could even make it back in time to play at Mississippi State on September 16th.
“We’re just bringing him along slowly, seeing what he can do,” Orgeron added. “I work with him every day. I know where he’s at. He’s not ready.”
So some bad news for LSU defense is at least chased by some decent news about getting one of the team’s best players back just in time for conference play. None of the changes likely mean much for this Saturday but the Tigers’ defense does look mighty thin without several key members in pads this week.
Mother Nature’s worst ofttimes can bring out the best in humans, with Georgia Tech serving as the latest such example.
With Hurricane Irma set to batter the state of Florida specifically and the East Coast in general beginning this weekend, several counties in the affected areas are under mandatory evacuation orders. Friday, Tech announced that it is offering free tickets to its home opener against Jacksonville State to those Florida residents and residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders.
All those residents, and their immediate families, need to do is present a valid state-issued ID to collect the tickets. The ducats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“As a former resident of both Houston and Florida, my wife, Karen, and I personally have a lot of friends, former student-athletes and former colleagues in both areas and have been following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma closely. We have the deepest sympathy for everyone who has been affected by the storms,” a statement from GT athletic director Rick Stansbury, who previously served as UCF’s athletic director as well as associate athletics director at Houston, began. “Our hope is that a day of family fun and great college football can be a much-needed distraction for families displaced by Irma. Additionally, Georgia Tech athletics will be looking to help those affected in any way that we can.”
Tech’s opener kicks off at 12:30 ET Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Some people have to learn the hard way, I guess.
In a 41-18 Week 1 win over Western Carolina, Hawaii blocked three kicks attempted by the FCS program. After one of them, linebackers coach Sean Duggan thought it’d be wise to attempt a chest-bump with offensive lineman Viane Moala as he came off the field.
As Moala is 6-7 and north of 300 pounds, it was decidedly unwise.
The carnage in the aftermath of that fateful chest-bump was significant as Duggan sustained a dislocated elbow and broken wrist as a result of the high-speed, mid-air encounter.
“You advise against chest-bumping a 6-foot-7, 300-pound Tongan,” Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich deadpanned via Hawaii News Now. “That’s just, as a new haole* guy to the island, that’s just not something you should make a habit of. It’s a hard lesson to learn, but he’ll get through it.”
Despite being in a sling for “a while” per Rolovich, Duggan is expected to continue his coaching duties, including this weekend for the road trip to UCLA.
(*For those unfamiliar the term, haole is defined as “a person who is not a native Hawaiian, especially a white person.”)
And then there were two.
Friday morning, UCF officially announced that its game against Memphis scheduled for tonight has been suspended due to concerns over Hurricane Irma. Earlier this week, the two AAC teams had agreed to move the game from Friday to Saturday in an attempt to get ahead of the superstorm.
The release further stated that “[i]t was not immediately clear if the teams would be able to reschedule the game later in the season.” UCF has its bye the weekend of Oct. 28, while Memphis’ is the weekend of Nov. 11, making it highly unlikely the game will be able to be rescheduled this season.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we agree that the game should not be played on Friday,” said UCF athletic director Danny White and his Memphis counterpart, Tom Bowen, in a joint statement. “We agree with [Florida] Governor [Rick] Scott that preparation for Hurricane Irma should be the top priority for the state. While our fans will no doubt be disappointed, we know they understand that safety has to come first.”
With this cancellation, just two of the seven FBS team from the state of Florida will take the field in Week 2.
Thursday, both Florida (HERE) and Florida State (HERE) announced that Saturday games against FCS opponents, which had already been moved up to a noon ET start time initially, had been canceled. Additionally, Miami’s game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro was canceled; and South Florida’s game Syracuse was scrubbed as well.
Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison will go off as originally planned. Florida International’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, has been moved to Birmingham, Ala.