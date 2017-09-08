Getty Images

Doubtful Duke has WR Scott Bracey for Northwestern game

By John TaylorSep 8, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT
It appears very likely Duke’s passing attack will be at less than 100 percent for its Week 2 matchup with a Big Ten school.

The football program released its injury report for the Northwestern game Thursday, with Scott Bracey officially listed as doubtful for the Week 2 matchup. An unspecified lower-body injury is expected to idle the wide receiver just one week after he made his collegiate debut.

A four-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class, Bracey was rated as the No. 7 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 145 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was easily the highest-rated member of Duke’s class that year.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Bracey caught two passes for 27 yards in the season-opening win over North Carolina Central.

Florida State cancels Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT
There were a handful of FBS games heading into Week 2 scheduled to be played by teams hailing from the state of Florida.  With Hurricane Irma barreling toward the state and threatening historic destruction, there’s now just two.

Florida State announced late Thursday night that all athletic events, including the home football opener against Louisiana-Monroe scheduled for Saturday, have been canceled.  It had previously been announced that the start time of that game had been moved up to noon ET the same day.

“In the interest of safety of individuals throughout the state, and to allow our student-athletes, staff and fans to prepare for a storm of significant magnitude, we have decided to cancel all athletics events including the ULM football game on Saturday,” said FSU president John Thrasher in a statement. “The cancellations will help reduce the consumption of fuel and congestion on major travel arteries.”

“This is a wise decision made for the safety of all involved,” said athletic director Stan Wilcox.

“With Florida currently under a government state of emergency and the need to dedicate all resources to the evacuation effort we felt this was the best decision for everyone. All relocation and rescheduling possibilities were exhausted. Under these circumstances and on such short notice, the two teams will not be able to reschedule this year as there is no common open date.

Earlier in the day, Florida announced that its Saturday game against FCS Northern Colorado in Gainesville, which had also been moved up to a noon ET start time initially, had been canceled.  Additionally, Florida International’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, has been moved to Birmingham, Ala.; Miami’s game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro was canceled; and South Florida’s game Syracuse was scrubbed as well.

Just two games involving an FBS team from Florida will be played this weekend — UCF, hosting Memphis, and Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin.  And even the former game was moved from Saturday to Friday in order to allow both teams to either vacate the state or brace itself for the most massive storm in recorded history to wreak havoc.

Of course, football doesn’t matter much in the here and now.  Be safe, Florida.  And, for those who are so inclined, say a prayer or two for those who are bracing for the worst and hoping — and praying — for the best.

Racist sends handwritten ‘you’re a n****r’ letter to Kevin Sumlin; A&M coach’s wife posts it to social media

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT
8 Comments

Very likely, Kevin Sumlin is on the hottest of hot seats in College Station — and deservedly so for what he’s done, or hasn’t done, as Texas A&M’s head coach.  What neither he nor his family deserves is this.

After A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA in Week 1, a university regent, in a very public posting to social media, called for Sumlin’s immediate firing.  Sumlin, whose own boss placed him squarely on the hot seat in the offseason, took a very measured public response to the call for his job.

Thursday night, Sumlin’s wife Charlene took to Twitter to share a letter that her husband had received in the wake of those events, a handwritten missive replete with the n-word and an ominous and threatening “or else” if the coach doesn’t “get lost.”

Disgusting, repugnant, reprehensible, sickening, use whatever word you want to describe such ignorance. And unmitigated hate and vitriol.

The longer I live, the less I understand the human race.

Bravo to Charlene Sumlin, though, for shining such a bright light on the hateful ignorance — even as she should never, ever be forced to do so.  And kudos to one of the Sumlin’s children for addressing the situation head-on as well.

“Humanity isn’t hard.”

I’d say “amen,” but apparently it is for some.

Knee injury knocks out Boston College center Jon Baker for Wake Forest game

By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
Boston College faces a tough game on Saturday when they host Wake Forest and will have to be without a key cog in the offense when they do so.

The school announced on their weekly injury report that starting center Jon Baker would be out for the ACC opener with a knee injury, dealing a big blow to an offense that has struggled to move the ball at times under head coach Steve Addazio.

“We don’t really have the full extent of where we are on any health matters right now,” Addazio told the Boston Globe on Monday. “Usually we have a better feel for that when I release an injury report at the end of the week. But my hope is that we’ll be at full capacity.”

The loss of Baker is a tough one in the trenches as he had made 27 consecutive starts for the Eagles, the most of anybody on the team. He went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of BC’s win over Northern Illinois last week.

True freshman Alec Lindstrom is slated to take over at center — pending any potential shuffling along the offensive line —  which sets up a situation up front as he plays next his older brother Chris Lindstrom at right guard.