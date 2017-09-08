Former Aggie Gene Stallings calls regent’s comments on Kevin Sumlin out of line, questions AD ultimatum

It has been quite the week in Aggieland for the embattled football program and things are not over yet it appears.

Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead to UCLA on Sunday to open the season and that kind of loss not surprisingly fanned the flames of a fan base already upset at the way things have gone in recent years. The effort at the Rose Bowl led one school regent to school regent Tony Buzbee calling for head coach Kevin Sumlin’s ouster shortly after the game went final in a now viral Facebook post. While the coach took a fairly measured response to the firestorm that resulted, another ex-Aggie is not being quite as diplomatic to the whole thing.

“Anytime (regents) get involved with that, we sort of step out of bounds just a little bit, not that we don’t have the authority to do it,” Gene Stallings said on an Alabama radio show Friday. “That puts tremendous pressure on Sumlin. …

“I think it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake by the athletic director to say winning eight games wasn’t enough.”

In addition to Stallings serving at his alma mater, the College Football Hall of Famer was at one point a Texas A&M regent himself so it’s not like he understands just one side to this issue. While the team is hoping to get back on track Saturday when they hold the home opener at Kyle Field, it seems the real fireworks in College Station will not be taking place between the lines given the way things have gone so far just one week into the season.