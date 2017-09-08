Georgia Tech offering free tickets to home opener for Hurricane Irma evacuees

Mother Nature’s worst ofttimes can bring out the best in humans, with Georgia Tech serving as the latest such example.

With Hurricane Irma set to batter the state of Florida specifically and the East Coast in general beginning this weekend, several counties in the affected areas are under mandatory evacuation orders. Friday, Tech announced that it is offering free tickets to its home opener against Jacksonville State to those Florida residents and residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders.

All those residents, and their immediate families, need to do is present a valid state-issued ID to collect the tickets. The ducats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“As a former resident of both Houston and Florida, my wife, Karen, and I personally have a lot of friends, former student-athletes and former colleagues in both areas and have been following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma closely. We have the deepest sympathy for everyone who has been affected by the storms,” a statement from GT athletic director Rick Stansbury, who previously served as UCF’s athletic director as well as associate athletics director at Houston, began. “Our hope is that a day of family fun and great college football can be a much-needed distraction for families displaced by Irma. Additionally, Georgia Tech athletics will be looking to help those affected in any way that we can.”

Tech’s opener kicks off at 12:30 ET Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.