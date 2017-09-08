Georgia Tech offering free tickets to home opener for Hurricane Irma evacuees

Mother Nature’s worst ofttimes can bring out the best in humans, with Georgia Tech serving as the latest such example.
With Hurricane Irma set to batter the state of Florida specifically and the East Coast in general beginning this weekend, several counties in the affected areas are under mandatory evacuation orders. Friday, Tech announced that it is offering free tickets to its home opener against Jacksonville State to those Florida residents and residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders.
All those residents, and their immediate families, need to do is present a valid state-issued ID to collect the tickets. The ducats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“As a former resident of both Houston and Florida, my wife, Karen, and I personally have a lot of friends, former student-athletes and former colleagues in both areas and have been following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma closely. We have the deepest sympathy for everyone who has been affected by the storms,” a statement from GT athletic director Rick Stansbury, who previously served as UCF’s athletic director as well as associate athletics director at Houston, began. “Our hope is that a day of family fun and great college football can be a much-needed distraction for families displaced by Irma. Additionally, Georgia Tech athletics will be looking to help those affected in any way that we can.”
Tech’s opener kicks off at 12:30 ET Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Some people have to learn the hard way, I guess.
In a 41-18 Week 1 win over Western Carolina, Hawaii blocked three kicks attempted by the FCS program. After one of them, linebackers coach Sean Duggan thought it’d be wise to attempt a chest-bump with offensive lineman Viane Moala as he came off the field.
As Moala is 6-7 and north of 300 pounds, it was decidedly unwise.
The carnage in the aftermath of that fateful chest-bump was significant as Duggan sustained a dislocated elbow and broken wrist as a result of the high-speed, mid-air encounter.
“You advise against chest-bumping a 6-foot-7, 300-pound Tongan,” Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich deadpanned via Hawaii News Now. “That’s just, as a new haole* guy to the island, that’s just not something you should make a habit of. It’s a hard lesson to learn, but he’ll get through it.”
Despite being in a sling for “a while” per Rolovich, Duggan is expected to continue his coaching duties, including this weekend for the road trip to UCLA.
(*For those unfamiliar the term, haole is defined as “a person who is not a native Hawaiian, especially a white person.”)
And then there were two.
Friday morning, UCF officially announced that its game against Memphis scheduled for tonight has been suspended due to concerns over Hurricane Irma. Earlier this week, the two AAC teams had agreed to move the game from Friday to Saturday in an attempt to get ahead of the superstorm.
The release further stated that “[i]t was not immediately clear if the teams would be able to reschedule the game later in the season.” UCF has its bye the weekend of Oct. 28, while Memphis’ is the weekend of Nov. 11, making it highly unlikely the game will be able to be rescheduled this season.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we agree that the game should not be played on Friday,” said UCF athletic director Danny White and his Memphis counterpart, Tom Bowen, in a joint statement. “We agree with [Florida] Governor [Rick] Scott that preparation for Hurricane Irma should be the top priority for the state. While our fans will no doubt be disappointed, we know they understand that safety has to come first.”
With this cancellation, just two of the seven FBS team from the state of Florida will take the field in Week 2.
Thursday, both Florida (HERE) and Florida State (HERE) announced that Saturday games against FCS opponents, which had already been moved up to a noon ET start time initially, had been canceled. Additionally, Miami’s game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro was canceled; and South Florida’s game Syracuse was scrubbed as well.
Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison will go off as originally planned. Florida International’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, has been moved to Birmingham, Ala.
The next Urban Meyer–Tom Herman face-to-face reunion, or even phone call, should prove to be a very interesting one.
In the aftermath of his first loss as Texas’ head coach, to a middling Maryland of all teams, Herman either lamented the personnel cupboard he inherited or culture he stepped into in Austin, depending on your point of view. Herman’s former boss, Meyer, pounced on the “sprinkle some fairy dust” quote, with the Ohio State head coach stating that his former OSU offensive coordinator “got a dose of reality” and added that coaches blaming players they inherited “drives me insane.”
Obviously, Herman was asked about the criticisms from his ex-boss and friend. Just as obviously, Herman deflected while heavily intimating his displeasure with Meyer airing his feelings so publicly.
Your serve, Coach Meyer.
It’s not just the defensive side of the ball that’s been hit by the injury bug in Madison.
On the final injury report released ahead of Week 2, Bradrick Shaw is officially listed as questionable for Wisconsin’s game Saturday against Florida Atlantic. The running back is dealing with an unspecified injury to his right leg.
There is at least a sliver of hope as Shaw was in full pads during practice throughout the week, although he was “a little bit limited” according to head coach Paul Chryst.
Shaw’s 84 yards rushing was second on the team in the season-opening win over Utah State last weekend. He also accounted for one of the Badgers’ four rushing touchdowns. Last season, Shaw was third on the team with 457 yards on the ground, while his five rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.
Jonathan Taylor ran for a team-high 87 yards in the win over USU, and would shoulder more of the running-game load if Shaw is sidelined.