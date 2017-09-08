USC kicker receives stay on expulsion, but still can’t return to school

Two of the biggest discussion points surrounding Big Ten schools as a result of their humongous new television deal centered on the amount of money flowing to their coffers and the new addition of Friday night football games to the conference schedule. Naturally, both aspects caused people to shake their fist at commissioner Jim Delany and complain about the good old days but everybody pretty much assumed that the league would be business as usual and they would join the rest of college football in hosting mid-week games.

Only that wasn’t the case at all. Penn State rejected the idea of hosting games on Friday in Happy Valley and Michigan later did the same. At the time, Ohio State seemed committed to the idea when it was first announced, despite the uproar over from those around the state’s high schools who have a strong tradition of being the focus on Friday before attention shifts to the Buckeyes, Bearcats and others in college football. Between OSU opening against Indiana on the first Thursday of the season and athletic director Gene Smith’s comments at the time, it sure sounded like there would be a time where football would be played under the lights of Friday night at the Horseshoe.

Right? Well, apparently not.

The Columbus Dispatch caught up with Smith this week ahead of the team’s massive game against Oklahoma and it sure sounds like the tune has changed in Columbus over playing on a day other than Saturday:

“We don’t think Ohio State is a program that will ultimately play on Friday night,” Smith told the paper. “We’re more valuable on a Saturday for our television partners. We don’t need to play on a Friday night.” So will the Buckeyes ever play a Friday game? “I don’t anticipate it,” Smith said. “If you’re running a network, would you put us on Friday night or Saturday? … Friday night is not our world.”

Smith, who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, went on to say that he still supports the idea for the Big Ten and for other schools in the conference… just not his own. As a result, don’t be holding your breath on seeing any of the league’s powerhouses like OSU, Penn State or Michigan squaring off on Friday night. It seems that is a day best left to local high schools and the likes of Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland and others.