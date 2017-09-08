USC kicker receives stay on expulsion, but still can’t return to school

When USC won the Rose Bowl in thrilling fashion over Penn State in January, nobody knew then that it would send two of the game’s heroes in completely opposite directions by the time the 2017 season rolled around.
While quarterback Sam Darnold has been the talk of the college football world and a Heisman Trophy favorite, kicker Matt Boermeester — who actually won the game for the Trojans as time expired — has been nowhere near the team as a controversial Title IX case against him works its way through the legal system. According to the LA Times however, there was a significant ruling in the mater on Friday and it brought the kicker both closer and further away to returning to school after he was kicked out two months ago.
Per The Times:
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Amy D. Hogue stayed the expulsion Friday — but barred the man who kicked the game-winning field goal in this year’s Rose Bowl from enrolling in classes or coming within 100 yards of campus.
“I have a hunch the order doesn’t make anybody happy,” Hogue said.
USC expelled Boermeester in July after authorities alleged he violated the school’s policy on intimate-partner violence by putting his hands around the neck of Zoe Katz, his girlfriend, and pushing her against a wall after they returned from a late-night trip to McDonald’s in January.
The case has been so noteworthy that the U.S. Secretary of Education even referenced it this week in discussing changes related to Title IX enforcement. The next trial date is set for January 3rd, 2018 but it certainly appears things are nowhere near over when it comes to USC, their kicker and the legal system in this case.
Two of the biggest discussion points surrounding Big Ten schools as a result of their humongous new television deal centered on the amount of money flowing to their coffers and the new addition of Friday night football games to the conference schedule. Naturally, both aspects caused people to shake their fist at commissioner Jim Delany and complain about the good old days but everybody pretty much assumed that the league would be business as usual and they would join the rest of college football in hosting mid-week games.
Only that wasn’t the case at all. Penn State rejected the idea of hosting games on Friday in Happy Valley and Michigan later did the same. At the time, Ohio State seemed committed to the idea when it was first announced, despite the uproar over from those around the state’s high schools who have a strong tradition of being the focus on Friday before attention shifts to the Buckeyes, Bearcats and others in college football. Between OSU opening against Indiana on the first Thursday of the season and athletic director Gene Smith’s comments at the time, it sure sounded like there would be a time where football would be played under the lights of Friday night at the Horseshoe.
Right? Well, apparently not.
The Columbus Dispatch caught up with Smith this week ahead of the team’s massive game against Oklahoma and it sure sounds like the tune has changed in Columbus over playing on a day other than Saturday:
“We don’t think Ohio State is a program that will ultimately play on Friday night,” Smith told the paper. “We’re more valuable on a Saturday for our television partners. We don’t need to play on a Friday night.”
So will the Buckeyes ever play a Friday game?
“I don’t anticipate it,” Smith said. “If you’re running a network, would you put us on Friday night or Saturday? … Friday night is not our world.”
Smith, who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, went on to say that he still supports the idea for the Big Ten and for other schools in the conference… just not his own. As a result, don’t be holding your breath on seeing any of the league’s powerhouses like OSU, Penn State or Michigan squaring off on Friday night. It seems that is a day best left to local high schools and the likes of Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland and others.
It has been quite the week in Aggieland for the embattled football program and things are not over yet it appears.
Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead to UCLA on Sunday to open the season and that kind of loss not surprisingly fanned the flames of a fan base already upset at the way things have gone in recent years. The effort at the Rose Bowl led one school regent to school regent Tony Buzbee calling for head coach Kevin Sumlin’s ouster shortly after the game went final in a now viral Facebook post. While the coach took a fairly measured response to the firestorm that resulted, another ex-Aggie is not being quite as diplomatic to the whole thing.
“Anytime (regents) get involved with that, we sort of step out of bounds just a little bit, not that we don’t have the authority to do it,” Gene Stallings said on an Alabama radio show Friday. “That puts tremendous pressure on Sumlin. …
“I think it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake by the athletic director to say winning eight games wasn’t enough.”
In addition to Stallings serving at his alma mater, the College Football Hall of Famer was at one point a Texas A&M regent himself so it’s not like he understands just one side to this issue. While the team is hoping to get back on track Saturday when they hold the home opener at Kyle Field, it seems the real fireworks in College Station will not be taking place between the lines given the way things have gone so far just one week into the season.
College football has been secondary to those in the Sunshine State as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast but is still quite a bit of debate outside the area over whether or not to play games this weekend in advance of the front hitting.
While games like Miami’s trip to Arkansas State were cancelled early in the week, Thursday brought word that the remaining games on the schedule were not going to be played as campuses were officially closed by state officials. That does not mean that schools involved explored all avenues to get the games in though, and that was certainly the case in Gainesville as the Gators attempted to play their home opener with Northern Colorado before eventually cancelling the whole thing.
Among the options considered? Long time local columnist Pat Dooley says an empty Swamp was initially considered by the school in order to play the contest without putting too much of a burden on state and local authorities.
Perhaps the more intriguing idea was moving the game elsewhere, as FIU did with their game against Alcorn State, which is being played in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday. While Florida has not played on the Plains since 2011, one option for the team to go was apparently at SEC rival Auburn.
“We’ve had different conversations with people calling asking could they come here and just be here and practice,” Tigers AD Jay Jacobs said on the Tiger Talk radio program Thursday, according to AL.com. “University of Florida contacted me earlier this week, (athletic director) Scott Stricklin, about maybe them playing their game here on Saturday. But they decided, and rightfully so, instead of playing of bringing Northern Colorado this side of the country and probably the issue of possibly getting them back home, they actually canceled the game.”
As Jacobs alludes, it was the right decision for UF to go ahead and cancel the game instead of trying to play it, but the team certainly made a few calls early in the week to at least figure out a few possibilities if Irma was going to take a different track.
LSU’s defense clamped down on BYU to start the 2017 season and figure to do the same thing with UT-Chattanooga on Saturday. The Tigers will be without a few pass rushers when they take the field for the home opener however, as head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence will be out of the lineup ahead of the team’s first SEC game the following week.
“Rashard will not play this week,” Orgeron said, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.
In addition to Lawrence, LSU appears mighty thin along the defensive line even if they are just taking on an FCS squad this week. Opposite number Frank Herron has not been cleared to play on Saturday and at least three freshman will be rotating in for the Tigers at one of the defensive end spots. If there is one good note about the team’s line play, it’s that star pass rusher Arden Key appears to be much closer to returning to action and could even make it back in time to play at Mississippi State on September 16th.
“We’re just bringing him along slowly, seeing what he can do,” Orgeron added. “I work with him every day. I know where he’s at. He’s not ready.”
So some bad news for LSU defense is at least chased by some decent news about getting one of the team’s best players back just in time for conference play. None of the changes likely mean much for this Saturday but the Tigers’ defense does look mighty thin without several key members in pads this week.