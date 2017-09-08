WATCH: Hawaii assistant dislocates elbow, breaks wrist chest-bumping 300-pound lineman

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some people have to learn the hard way, I guess.

In a 41-18 Week 1 win over Western Carolina, Hawaii blocked three kicks attempted by the FCS program. After one of them, linebackers coach Sean Duggan thought it’d be wise to attempt a chest-bump with offensive lineman Viane Moala as he came off the field.

As Moala is 6-7 and north of 300 pounds, it was decidedly unwise.

The carnage in the aftermath of that fateful chest-bump was significant as Duggan sustained a dislocated elbow and broken wrist as a result of the high-speed, mid-air encounter.

“You advise against chest-bumping a 6-foot-7, 300-pound Tongan,” Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich deadpanned via Hawaii News Now. “That’s just, as a new haole* guy to the island, that’s just not something you should make a habit of. It’s a hard lesson to learn, but he’ll get through it.”

Despite being in a sling for “a while” per Rolovich, Duggan is expected to continue his coaching duties, including this weekend for the road trip to UCLA.

(*For those unfamiliar the term, haole is defined as “a person who is not a native Hawaiian, especially a white person.”)