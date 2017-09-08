Getty Images

Wisconsin’s second-leading rusher in opener questionable for Week 2

By John TaylorSep 8, 2017, 7:52 AM EDT
It’s not just the defensive side of the ball that’s been hit by the injury bug in Madison.

On the final injury report released ahead of Week 2, Bradrick Shaw is officially listed as questionable for Wisconsin’s game Saturday against Florida Atlantic. The running back is dealing with an unspecified injury to his right leg.

There is at least a sliver of hope as Shaw was in full pads during practice throughout the week, although he was “a little bit limited” according to head coach Paul Chryst.

Shaw’s 84 yards rushing was second on the team in the season-opening win over Utah State last weekend. He also accounted for one of the Badgers’ four rushing touchdowns.  Last season, Shaw was third on the team with 457 yards on the ground, while his five rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.

Jonathan Taylor ran for a team-high 87 yards in the win over USU, and would shoulder more of the running-game load if Shaw is sidelined.

Tom Herman, on Urban Meyer chastising: ‘No time to worry about comments made by somebody else’

By John TaylorSep 8, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT
The next Urban MeyerTom Herman face-to-face reunion, or even phone call, should prove to be a very interesting one.

In the aftermath of his first loss as Texas’ head coach, to a middling Maryland of all teams, Herman either lamented the personnel cupboard he inherited or culture he stepped into in Austin, depending on your point of view. Herman’s former boss, Meyer, pounced on the “sprinkle some fairy dust” quote, with the Ohio State head coach stating that his former OSU offensive coordinator “got a dose of reality” and added that coaches blaming players they inherited “drives me insane.”

Obviously, Herman was asked about the criticisms from his ex-boss and friend. Just as obviously, Herman deflected while heavily intimating his displeasure with Meyer airing his feelings so publicly.

Your serve, Coach Meyer.

Doubtful Duke has WR Scott Bracey for Northwestern game

By John TaylorSep 8, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT
It appears very likely Duke’s passing attack will be at less than 100 percent for its Week 2 matchup with a Big Ten school.

The football program released its injury report for the Northwestern game Thursday, with Scott Bracey officially listed as doubtful for the Week 2 matchup. An unspecified lower-body injury is expected to idle the wide receiver just one week after he made his collegiate debut.

A four-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class, Bracey was rated as the No. 7 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 145 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was easily the highest-rated member of Duke’s class that year.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Bracey caught two passes for 27 yards in the season-opening win over North Carolina Central.

A&M ‘unequivocally condemns disgusting, threatening letter’ sent to Kevin Sumlin

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT
Kevin Sumlin and his family were the targets of a racist, threatening letter that the Texas A&M head coach’s wife shared on social media Thursday night.

Not long after the social media post went viral, the university not so surprisingly sent out a strongly-worded statement that denounced and condemned what it described as an “inexcusable act of hate.”

Below is the statement, attributed to president Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward, in its entirety:

Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.

Here’s to hoping that the individual responsible for the racist missive — for what it’s worth, he/she used what’s most likely a bogus return address for Houston Country Club — slams headfirst into karma.

Florida State cancels Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe

By John TaylorSep 7, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT
There were a handful of FBS games heading into Week 2 scheduled to be played by teams hailing from the state of Florida.  With Hurricane Irma barreling toward the state and threatening historic destruction, there’s now just two.

Florida State announced late Thursday night that all athletic events, including the home football opener against Louisiana-Monroe scheduled for Saturday, have been canceled.  It had previously been announced that the start time of that game had been moved up to noon ET the same day.

“In the interest of safety of individuals throughout the state, and to allow our student-athletes, staff and fans to prepare for a storm of significant magnitude, we have decided to cancel all athletics events including the ULM football game on Saturday,” said FSU president John Thrasher in a statement. “The cancellations will help reduce the consumption of fuel and congestion on major travel arteries.”

“This is a wise decision made for the safety of all involved,” said athletic director Stan Wilcox.

“With Florida currently under a government state of emergency and the need to dedicate all resources to the evacuation effort we felt this was the best decision for everyone. All relocation and rescheduling possibilities were exhausted. Under these circumstances and on such short notice, the two teams will not be able to reschedule this year as there is no common open date.

Earlier in the day, Florida announced that its Saturday game against FCS Northern Colorado in Gainesville, which had also been moved up to a noon ET start time initially, had been canceled.  Additionally, Florida International’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, has been moved to Birmingham, Ala.; Miami’s game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro was canceled; and South Florida’s game Syracuse was scrubbed as well.

Just two games involving an FBS team from Florida will be played this weekend — UCF, hosting Memphis, and Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin.  And even the former game was moved from Saturday to Friday in order to allow both teams to either vacate the state or brace itself for the most massive storm in recorded history to wreak havoc.

Of course, football doesn’t matter much in the here and now.  Be safe, Florida.  And, for those who are so inclined, say a prayer or two for those who are bracing for the worst and hoping — and praying — for the best.