With Memphis-UCF postponed, just two FBS teams from state of Florida will take the field in Week 2

And then there were two.
Friday morning, UCF officially announced that its game against Memphis scheduled for tonight has been suspended due to concerns over Hurricane Irma. Earlier this week, the two AAC teams had agreed to move the game from Friday to Saturday in an attempt to get ahead of the superstorm.
The release further stated that “[i]t was not immediately clear if the teams would be able to reschedule the game later in the season.” UCF has its bye the weekend of Oct. 28, while Memphis’ is the weekend of Nov. 11, making it highly unlikely the game will be able to be rescheduled this season.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we agree that the game should not be played on Friday,” said UCF athletic director Danny White and his Memphis counterpart, Tom Bowen, in a joint statement. “We agree with [Florida] Governor [Rick] Scott that preparation for Hurricane Irma should be the top priority for the state. While our fans will no doubt be disappointed, we know they understand that safety has to come first.”
With this cancellation, just two of the seven FBS team from the state of Florida will take the field in Week 2.
Thursday, both Florida (HERE) and Florida State (HERE) announced that Saturday games against FCS opponents, which had already been moved up to a noon ET start time initially, had been canceled. Additionally, Miami’s game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro was canceled; and South Florida’s game Syracuse was scrubbed as well.
Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison will go off as originally planned. Florida International’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, has been moved to Birmingham, Ala.
Some people have to learn the hard way, I guess.
In a 41-18 Week 1 win over Western Carolina, Hawaii blocked three kicks attempted by the FCS program. After one of them, linebackers coach Sean Duggan thought it’d be wise to attempt a chest-bump with offensive lineman Viane Moala as he came off the field.
As Moala is 6-7 and north of 300 pounds, it was decidedly unwise.
The carnage in the aftermath of that fateful chest-bump was significant as Duggan sustained a dislocated elbow and broken wrist as a result of the high-speed, mid-air encounter.
“You advise against chest-bumping a 6-foot-7, 300-pound Tongan,” Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich deadpanned via Hawaii News Now. “That’s just, as a new haole* guy to the island, that’s just not something you should make a habit of. It’s a hard lesson to learn, but he’ll get through it.”
Despite being in a sling for “a while” per Rolovich, Duggan is expected to continue his coaching duties, including this weekend for the road trip to UCLA.
(*For those unfamiliar the term, haole is defined as “a person who is not a native Hawaiian, especially a white person.”)
The next Urban Meyer–Tom Herman face-to-face reunion, or even phone call, should prove to be a very interesting one.
In the aftermath of his first loss as Texas’ head coach, to a middling Maryland of all teams, Herman either lamented the personnel cupboard he inherited or culture he stepped into in Austin, depending on your point of view. Herman’s former boss, Meyer, pounced on the “sprinkle some fairy dust” quote, with the Ohio State head coach stating that his former OSU offensive coordinator “got a dose of reality” and added that coaches blaming players they inherited “drives me insane.”
Obviously, Herman was asked about the criticisms from his ex-boss and friend. Just as obviously, Herman deflected while heavily intimating his displeasure with Meyer airing his feelings so publicly.
Your serve, Coach Meyer.
It’s not just the defensive side of the ball that’s been hit by the injury bug in Madison.
On the final injury report released ahead of Week 2, Bradrick Shaw is officially listed as questionable for Wisconsin’s game Saturday against Florida Atlantic. The running back is dealing with an unspecified injury to his right leg.
There is at least a sliver of hope as Shaw was in full pads during practice throughout the week, although he was “a little bit limited” according to head coach Paul Chryst.
Shaw’s 84 yards rushing was second on the team in the season-opening win over Utah State last weekend. He also accounted for one of the Badgers’ four rushing touchdowns. Last season, Shaw was third on the team with 457 yards on the ground, while his five rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.
Jonathan Taylor ran for a team-high 87 yards in the win over USU, and would shoulder more of the running-game load if Shaw is sidelined.
It appears very likely Duke’s passing attack will be at less than 100 percent for its Week 2 matchup with a Big Ten school.
The football program released its injury report for the Northwestern game Thursday, with Scott Bracey officially listed as doubtful for the Week 2 matchup. An unspecified lower-body injury is expected to idle the wide receiver just one week after he made his collegiate debut.
A four-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class, Bracey was rated as the No. 7 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 145 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was easily the highest-rated member of Duke’s class that year.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Bracey caught two passes for 27 yards in the season-opening win over North Carolina Central.