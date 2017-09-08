With Memphis-UCF postponed, just two FBS teams from state of Florida will take the field in Week 2

And then there were two.

Friday morning, UCF officially announced that its game against Memphis scheduled for tonight has been suspended due to concerns over Hurricane Irma. Earlier this week, the two AAC teams had agreed to move the game from Friday to Saturday in an attempt to get ahead of the superstorm.

The release further stated that “[i]t was not immediately clear if the teams would be able to reschedule the game later in the season.” UCF has its bye the weekend of Oct. 28, while Memphis’ is the weekend of Nov. 11, making it highly unlikely the game will be able to be rescheduled this season.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we agree that the game should not be played on Friday,” said UCF athletic director Danny White and his Memphis counterpart, Tom Bowen, in a joint statement. “We agree with [Florida] Governor [Rick] Scott that preparation for Hurricane Irma should be the top priority for the state. While our fans will no doubt be disappointed, we know they understand that safety has to come first.”

With this cancellation, just two of the seven FBS team from the state of Florida will take the field in Week 2.

Thursday, both Florida (HERE) and Florida State (HERE) announced that Saturday games against FCS opponents, which had already been moved up to a noon ET start time initially, had been canceled. Additionally, Miami’s game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro was canceled; and South Florida’s game Syracuse was scrubbed as well.

Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison will go off as originally planned. Florida International’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, has been moved to Birmingham, Ala.