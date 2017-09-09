ACC officially announces Miami-FSU game moved to Oct. 7

The report has officially come to fruition.

Earlier in the day Saturday, a report surfaced that, because of the impending impact of Hurricane Irma and as both teams had byes scheduled for Week 6, there was a very good chance that the Miami-Florida State game scheduled for next Saturday would be moved to Oct. 7. Additionally, the UM-Georgia Tech game, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 14 to satisfy the requirement that teams playing on Thursday night to have equal or full rest.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “As important as football is to all of us, these kinds of events provide perspective when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the aftermath ramifications.

“It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game. Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.

“I appreciate the leadership at our schools and with our television partners as this process was seamless, and we were able to adjust in as fair a way as possible.”

With the official change, Miami’s next game will be a home matchup with Toledo Sept. 23, provided the damage from the storm allows it to go off in their home stadium as planned. FSU will also host North Carolina State that weekend, with the same damage proviso as its rivals.