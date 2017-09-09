Getty Images

ACC officially announces Miami-FSU game moved to Oct. 7

By John TaylorSep 9, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
The report has officially come to fruition.

Earlier in the day Saturday, a report surfaced that, because of the impending impact of Hurricane Irma and as both teams had byes scheduled for Week 6, there was a very good chance that the Miami-Florida State game scheduled for next Saturday would be moved to Oct. 7.  Additionally, the UM-Georgia Tech game, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 14 to satisfy the requirement that teams playing on Thursday night to have equal or full rest.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “As important as football is to all of us, these kinds of events provide perspective when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the aftermath ramifications.

“It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game. Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.

“I appreciate the leadership at our schools and with our television partners as this process was seamless, and we were able to adjust in as fair a way as possible.”

With the official change, Miami’s next game will be a home matchup with Toledo Sept. 23, provided the damage from the storm allows it to go off in their home stadium as planned.  FSU will also host North Carolina State that weekend, with the same damage proviso as its rivals.

Notre Dame holds slight lead over Georgia at the break

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT
A tight, competitive first half has ended with Notre Dame holding a 13-10 lead over Georgia.

After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Notre Dame found pay dirt first on a 1-yard Brandon Wimbush scrambled at the 12:24 mark of the second quarter, which was set up after Jake Fromm fumbled at his own 34-yard line.

Georgia immediately responded, moving 62 yards in 12 plays, a drive that culminated in a 5-yard toss from From to Terry Godwin that was originally ruled incomplete before it was overturned on review.

C.J. Sanders momentarily gave Notre Dame the lead back on what was ruled on the field as a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but review ruled his forearms down at the Notre Dame 36. The Irish moved to the Georgia 24, setting Justin Yoon up for a 42-yard field goal with 4:14 to go before the break.

Fromm closed the half hitting 8-of-15 throws for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception, his final throw of the half. Nick Chubb leads all runners with seven carries for 40 yards, and Sony Michel has added 35 yards on six totes.

Wimbush completed 9-of-16 passes for 114 yards, while Josh Adams rushed 10 times for 26 yards.

Georgia will receive to open the second half.

Scoring defense reigns as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma tied at 3-3 at the half

By John TaylorSep 9, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
If you’re looking for scoring offense, you may want to change the channel, at least if the first-half trend bleeds into the second.

No. 2 Ohio State scored 49 points in its season-opening win, No. 5 Oklahoma 56 in theirs.  With fireworks on the scoreboard expected, both teams flipped the script as defense ruled the first two quarters for the most part, with the Buckeyes heading into their halftime locker room with a 3-0 lead in Columbus.

OSU was the beneficiary of two first-half turnovers, but could turn them into just three points.   Sean Nuernberger kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter to capitalize on the second fumble recovered by the Buckeyes in the half, while, on the ensuing possession and thanks in large part to a shaky snap, Austin Seibert pushed his 37-yard attempt that would’ve tied the game wide to the right.

OU’s first four possessions of the half penetrated into OSU’s half of the field, but they came away with zero points.  The fifth possession led them into Buckeye territory as well but this time there was a different result as Seibert connected on a 35-yard field goal to knot the score at three apiece.

Through the air, the Sooners actually moved the ball well as Baker Mayfield passed for 158 yards in the half.  One thing to keep an eye on in the second half, though, is that Mayfield appears to have suffered some sort of ankle injury that forced him to the sidelines twice in the half, albeit briefly.  He was also hit hard on a second-quarter pass attempt as well.

They averaged three yards on 21 carries.

OU racked up 222 yards of offense, while OSU managed just 92.  J.T. Barrett was the polar opposite of his quarterbacking counterpart, completing just 5-of-11 passes for a meager 25 yards.  The Buckeyes averaged 4.1 yards on their 15 carries.

Heading off the field, Urban Meyer was asked about the offensive output. “Terrible,” the head coach said.  Twice.

Clemson holds slim 7-6 lead at halftime in hard-hitting clash with Auburn

By Bryan FischerSep 9, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT
No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson kicked off an unbelievable evening of college football on Saturday and did so as you would expect for a big game between two of the better defenses in the sport.

There were hard hits, critical third down stops, a turnover and several sacks as both teams flew around the ball in Death Valley, with the Tigers from the ACC edging out their SEC brethren 7-6 at halftime in a contest was filled with tension throughout.

Auburn dominated most of the half with quite a bit of smash-mouth football, feeding tailback Kamryn Pettway with 15 carries before the midpoint of the game (he went to the locker room with 57 yards). Quarterback Jarrett Stidham looked solid under the lights but his receivers didn’t create a ton of separation down field against that stingy Clemson secondary.

The home team’s offense didn’t fare much better until mounting their lone, late scoring drive. Signal-caller Kelly Bryant didn’t seem nervous at all in his first major test replacing Deshaun Watson — 11/16 for 104 yards, plus the game’s only TD off a keeper —  but was knocked out briefly on a hard hit late in the second quarter before returning for the Tigers’ final drive. Considering the Tigers get the ball back to start the second half, the quarterback heating up could well be enough to give the team the edge in a close one like this.

Auburn will surely rue their chances at having a bigger lead but there’s certainly a fun one brewing between these two.

James Franklin, after Penn State beat Pitt: ‘This was just like beating Akron for us’

By John TaylorSep 9, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT
Rivalry, engaged.

After going dormant for over 15 years, Penn State and Pittsburgh renewed their football series in 2016.  In that renewal game, Pitt came away with a 42-39 win at home.

Year 2 of the renewal was played in Happy Valley this year with a decidedly different result as the Nittany Lions cruised to a 33-14 win Saturday afternoon.

So, big win for James Franklin and his football program?  Well, not exactly.

It should be noted that Franklin has preached in the past that no game is more important than another, with the Week 1 win over Akron holding just as much weight as the Week 2 win over Pitt. But, still, that Super Bowl shot…