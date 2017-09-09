Associated Press

After loss to Wisconsin, FAU staying in Madison indefinitely because of Hurricane Irma

By John TaylorSep 9, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT
Unlike every other game, Florida Atlantic won’t be able to lick their wounds at home coming off a road loss.

The Owls were the only FBS team from the state of Florida whose Week 2 kick-off time and venue weren’t impacted by the threat of Hurricane Irma, with FAU falling to host No. 9 Wisconsin 31-14 Saturday afternoon in their consecutive loss to open the 2017 season.  Following the loss, FAU athletic director Pat Chun confirmed to ESPN.com that the football program’s traveling party, which included the wives and children of coaches for the first time ever, would be staying in Madison indefinitely.

“Wisconsin officials have offered Florida Atlantic the use of its training facilities, lodging and other resources, including grief counselors, as the Owls begin an uncertain week,” the website wrote.

“I give [athletic director Barry Alvarez] credit,” Chun said. “Him and his staff made it very clear to us they would make any and all accommodations necessary to ensure that if the stay was elongated, they would assist us in any way possible.”

As for the game itself, the Badgers more than doubled up the Owls in yards of offense, holding a 564-248 advantage in that category.  While Lane Kiffin was displeased with the outcome — “we expected to come up here and win the game” — the head coach did allow that distractions triggered by the massive storm headed toward the state of Florida played a role.

FAU is scheduled to play Boston College at home next Saturday, although it seems highly unlikely that the game will be played, at least at their stadium.

Saquon Barkley scores 2 TDs as No. 4 Penn State pulls away vs. Pitt

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 9, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
Big plays helped guide No. 4 Penn State (2-0) past a determined Pittsburgh (1-1) in Happy Valley. Despite Pitt’s workmanlike clock management giving the Nittany Lions offense little time on the field, the Panthers could only tie down Saquon Barkley and the Nittany Lions so much before they made some plays in a 33-14 victory Saturday afternoon.

Barkley finished his day with 88 rushing yards and a touchdown with 45 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Barkley also got involved on kick return duty at times, with two kick returns for another 50 yards. Pitt managed to keep Barkley largely ineffective in the first half, but Penn State kept plugging away to get him involved, including back-to-back runs for first downs to start the second half. Trace McSorley found Barkley over the middle for a 46-yard touchdown to push Penn State to a 21-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Penn State’s defense had to grind out some plays and were put to the test against the Panthers’ offensive attack to work the clock. For the most part, Penn State answered the call with a pair of interceptions off Pitt quarterback Max Browne and allowing just three points off two separate 15-play drives. Browne was later taken out of the game after having to be examined for a cut on his forehead after his helmet popped off. Ben Dinucci took over and finished off Pitt’s only touchdown drive on the first play from scrimmage since entering the game.

McSorley did not have a particularly sharp afternoon, completing 15-of-28 for 164 yards, but he did score three touchdowns. The lone interception was a deep pass as time expired at the end of the first half, so it was not a costly turnover. McSorley did contribute to the running game with 65 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki scored each of Penn State’s two first-half touchdowns, scoring both in the first quarter with one coming on Penn State’s first offensive snap from the eight-yard line following an interception return by Grant Haley.

Pitt will look to give their clock management another tough test next week when they return home to the western side of the state to face Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have scored 59 and 44 points in their first two games, including Friday night’s 44-7 victory at South Alabama. Oklahoma State edged Pitt in Stillwater a year ago in this home-and-home series, 45-38.

Penn State will play a third-straight home game next week before stepping foot into Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions will host Georgia State for the first meeting between the two schools. Penn State and Georgia State have previously worked together at satellite camps in Georgia.

No. 23 TCU makes a statement in stomping of Arkansas

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT
A vintage Southwest Conference game ended in a vintage Southwest Conference score as No. 23 TCU pounded out a 28-7 victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville. The game was the 70th meeting between the former conference bunk mates but just the second since the Razorbacks left the SWC for the SEC after the 1991 season, and the Frogs’ first trip to Fayetteville since 1988.

TCU (2-0) used a short field to get on the board first, needing only 45 yards and eight snaps to reach the end zone on a 1-yard Sewo Olonilua plunge. Arkansas (1-1) immediately answered, running the ball to midfield to set up a 49-yard snatch-and-dash from Austin Allen to Jonathan Nance for the Razorbacks’ only points of the day. 

The Frogs reclaimed the lead for good with a 15-play, 80-yard march, punctuated by a 4-yard Kyle Hicks run, at the 7:39 mark of the second quarter.

The score remained 14-7 until only 2:18 remained in the second quarter, when Darius Anderson put a cap on the game with a 14-yard scoring jaunt. After Arkansas fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Olonilua added an exclamation point, running in from 13 yards out and carrying multiple cardinal jerseys with him. As a team, TCU muscled to 195 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries, while Hill hit 21-of-31 passes for 166 yards. 

Reminiscent of a vintage Gary Patterson defense, TCU’s defense controlled the game. The Frogs limited Arkansas to 136 yards on 30 carries while Allen was harassed throughout, completing only 9-of-22 passes for 138 yards. Outside the 49-yard score, Allen averaged 4.24 yards per pass attempt.

This isn’t to say Arkansas did not have its chances, however. Kenny Hill served up an interception in TCU territory with the game knotted at 7-7, but Arkansas’s ensuing drive stalled at the goal line and Cole Hedlund could not convert a 23-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.

Arkansas put together one last good possession at the close of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth, moving 78 yards in 12 plays, but again Hedlund missed a short field goal, this one from just 20 yards out.

No. 1 Alabama runs all over Fresno State for comfortable win in home opener

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 9, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
Nick Saban probably wondered how well his team would play on Saturday after such a huge win on college football’s grand stage in Week 1. The answer was not exactly what the coach had in mind in terms of execution but, against an overmatched opponent like Fresno State, it didn’t exactly matter much either.

The Crimson Tide kicked off the year at home in Tuscaloosa in a fashion that was oh so familiar to many of their fans, running right over the Bulldogs all day long for a 41-10 victory that wasn’t as close as that score line indicated.

Case in point? Quarterback Jalen Hurts needing just two plays to scamper 55 yards for the game’s opening touchdown and spending most of the second half looking on as his talented protegé Tua Tagovailoa (6/9, 64 yards and a TD) saw his first extended action of the year for the team in the fourth quarter.

Hurts had over 100 yards through the air and on the ground well before halftime and finished a rather ho-hum three quarters-worth of work with 154 yards rushing (plus two touchdowns) and an efficient 14/18 passing with a score as well. The focal point of the offense seemed to come up with all of the team’s big plays early in the game but also benefited from a backfield that just grinded out yard on drive after drive (8.2 yards a carry overall). Five-star freshman Najee Harris looked solid running the ball with 70 yards after just light work from Bo Scarbrough (36 yards) and Damien Harris (32 yards, one touchdown).

Perhaps the biggest takeaway of the contest was that Fresno State came to play in their first big test under new (but veteran) coach Jeff Tedford. The Bulldogs, who were 1-11 last year, only turned the ball over once and moved the ball during several promising drives offensively. They also looked vastly improved on the defensive side of the ball despite sporting a new coordinator calling plays in just his second college football game ever — on the road against the No. 1 team no less.

The victory won’t do anything to change voters’ mind about the Tide’s ranking in the polls but you can bet that Saban will harp quite a bit on cleaning up the little things in practice this week. It was indeed a typical Alabama game against a Group of Five opponent but that doesn’t mean the home team was perfect at the end of the day either.

Oregon running away from Nebraska in track meet

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT
Chip Kelly‘s offense is no longer in Eugene, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the box score. The new-look Ducks lead visiting Nebraska 42-14 at the half.

The Ducks raced to a 14-0 lead over the game’s first three and a half minutes. Oregon accepted the ball to open the game and moved 75 yards in only five plays, the last 32 on a Brenden Schooler pass from Justin Herbert, to score its first touchdown, then intercepted Tanner Lee on Nebraska’s first play from scrimmage. Five plays after that Herbert found Charles Nelson for an 8-yard score.

Nebraska got on the board with a 95-yard drive, capped by a spectacular De’Mornay Pierson-El pass that overcame pass interference.

Oregon moved 75 yards in eight plays, punctuated by a 2-yard Royce Freeman plunge to grab a 21-7 lead as the first quarter gun sounded. Nebraska immediately responded with a 75-yard march of its own to pull within 21-14, and Freeman again capped a long drive — 73 yards — to put the Ducks back up 14 at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter.

Attempting to pull back within a touchdown, Lee converted a 4th-and-1 sneak inside Husker territory, but it was called back for a procedure penalty. Nebraska was forced to punt and paid the price when the Ducks notched their fifth score of the afternoon — a 5-yard Kani Benoit dash that ended a 7-play, 71-yard drive — to give Oregon a 35-14 lead with 2:40 left in the half.

Thomas Graham, Jr., claimed Lee’s second interception of the half at the Nebraska 34, and Herbert again made the ‘Huskers pay with a 17-yard strike to Dillon Mitchell with 39 ticks to play. Herbert closed the half hitting 21-of-25 passes for 313 yards with three touchdowns, and the Ducks added 96 yards and three scores on 20 carries. Oregon accumulated 409 yards of total offense in the half; Nebraska’s single-game opponent record is 656.

Nebraska will receive to open the second half.