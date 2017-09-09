After loss to Wisconsin, FAU staying in Madison indefinitely because of Hurricane Irma

Unlike every other game, Florida Atlantic won’t be able to lick their wounds at home coming off a road loss.

The Owls were the only FBS team from the state of Florida whose Week 2 kick-off time and venue weren’t impacted by the threat of Hurricane Irma, with FAU falling to host No. 9 Wisconsin 31-14 Saturday afternoon in their consecutive loss to open the 2017 season. Following the loss, FAU athletic director Pat Chun confirmed to ESPN.com that the football program’s traveling party, which included the wives and children of coaches for the first time ever, would be staying in Madison indefinitely.

“Wisconsin officials have offered Florida Atlantic the use of its training facilities, lodging and other resources, including grief counselors, as the Owls begin an uncertain week,” the website wrote.

“I give [athletic director Barry Alvarez] credit,” Chun said. “Him and his staff made it very clear to us they would make any and all accommodations necessary to ensure that if the stay was elongated, they would assist us in any way possible.”

As for the game itself, the Badgers more than doubled up the Owls in yards of offense, holding a 564-248 advantage in that category. While Lane Kiffin was displeased with the outcome — “we expected to come up here and win the game” — the head coach did allow that distractions triggered by the massive storm headed toward the state of Florida played a role.

This is Lane Kiffin on the situations many #FAU players faced this week with Hurricane Irma. pic.twitter.com/nowBuS7tcW — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) September 9, 2017

FAU is scheduled to play Boston College at home next Saturday, although it seems highly unlikely that the game will be played, at least at their stadium.