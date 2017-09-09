Boston College loses starting center to season-ending knee injury

Boston College already knew it would be without its most experienced offensive lineman for Week 2. Now, they’ve allowed that they will be without him a hell of a lot longer than that.

The football program announced in its weekly injury report that Jon Baker (pictured, large feller holding slightly smaller feller) would be sidelined for their ACC opener against Wake Forest Saturday. Shortly before that game kicked off, BC confirmed that the center will miss the rest of the 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury.

The senior suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the season-opening win over Northern Illinois last weekend.

Because Baker has not used his redshirt, he’d be eligible to return for the 2018 season. The school gave no indication one way or the other in its release which way the captain was leaning.

Baker had started 27 straight games for the Eagles. All told, Baker had played in 36 straight games prior to missing today’s conference contest.