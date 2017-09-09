Clemson not expecting Hurricane Irma-related changes to Auburn game

No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson is one of a handful of very significant games in Week 2. At least for now, all appears a go for tonight in the ACC’s Death Valley.

With concerns over Hurricane Irma continuing to grow, Clemson confirmed in a press release that there are no changes to the previously-announced 7 p.m. ET kicking time. Additionally, neither the university nor the football program, as of Saturday morning, anticipate any changes leading up to kickoff.

“Clemson Athletics officials have continued to monitor the situation around Hurricane Irma and work with law enforcement, weather and public safety personnel to receive updates on the path of the storm,” a portion of the school’s release stated.

Irma, the most powerful hurricane in recorded history, is expected to make landfall in the state of Florida this weekend, then move up the Eastern seaboard and impact the Carolinas along with other areas in its destructive path.

Both Tiger teams easily won their openers in Week 1, with the SEC’s felines handling Georgia Southern 41-7 and the ACC’s cruising to a 56-3 win over Kent State. Clemson has won three straight in this series, which came on the heels of a 14-game winning streak for Auburn that began in 1952.

Overall, AU holds a 33-14-2 edge in a series that began in 1902.