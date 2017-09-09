Clemson not expecting Hurricane Irma-related changes to Auburn game

No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson is one of a handful of very significant games in Week 2. At least for now, all appears a go for tonight in the ACC’s Death Valley.
With concerns over Hurricane Irma continuing to grow, Clemson confirmed in a press release that there are no changes to the previously-announced 7 p.m. ET kicking time. Additionally, neither the university nor the football program, as of Saturday morning, anticipate any changes leading up to kickoff.
“Clemson Athletics officials have continued to monitor the situation around Hurricane Irma and work with law enforcement, weather and public safety personnel to receive updates on the path of the storm,” a portion of the school’s release stated.
Irma, the most powerful hurricane in recorded history, is expected to make landfall in the state of Florida this weekend, then move up the Eastern seaboard and impact the Carolinas along with other areas in its destructive path.
Both Tiger teams easily won their openers in Week 1, with the SEC’s felines handling Georgia Southern 41-7 and the ACC’s cruising to a 56-3 win over Kent State. Clemson has won three straight in this series, which came on the heels of a 14-game winning streak for Auburn that began in 1952.
Overall, AU holds a 33-14-2 edge in a series that began in 1902.
On the heels of Texas A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA top open Week 1, a repugnant degenerate decided to reach out to A&M’s Kevin Sumlin with a racist missive sent to the head coach’s home, which Sumlin’s wife wisely posted to Twitter.
“You suck as a coach!” the vitriolic message began, before further devolving. “You’re a n****r and can’t win! Please get lost!”
“or else,” the snail-mailed message ominously ended.
Not long after, A&M sent out a statement unequivocally condemning the “disgusting, threatening letter.” Public scorn could turn out to be the least of the sender’s worries as ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg confirmed that “[t]he Brazos County (Texas) Sheriff’s office… has an open investigation into the racist hate mail sent to the home of” Sumlin and his family.
In addition to the letter, Sumlin’s wife, Charlene Sumlin, included a photo in her social media post of the envelope in which it was sent. There was no name attached by the racist coward, of course, and the return address, which could very well be a bogus one, is for Houston Country Club.
Prior to taking over as the head coach at A&M, Sumlin was the head coach of the Houston Cougars from 2008-11.
Two of the biggest discussion points surrounding Big Ten schools as a result of their humongous new television deal centered on the amount of money flowing to their coffers and the new addition of Friday night football games to the conference schedule. Naturally, both aspects caused people to shake their fist at commissioner Jim Delany and complain about the good old days but everybody pretty much assumed that the league would be business as usual and they would join the rest of college football in hosting mid-week games.
Only that wasn’t the case at all. Penn State rejected the idea of hosting games on Friday in Happy Valley and Michigan later did the same. At the time, Ohio State seemed committed to the idea when it was first announced, despite the uproar over from those around the state’s high schools who have a strong tradition of being the focus on Friday before attention shifts to the Buckeyes, Bearcats and others in college football. Between OSU opening against Indiana on the first Thursday of the season and athletic director Gene Smith’s comments at the time, it sure sounded like there would be a time where football would be played under the lights of Friday night at the Horseshoe.
Right? Well, apparently not.
The Columbus Dispatch caught up with Smith this week ahead of the team’s massive game against Oklahoma and it sure sounds like the tune has changed in Columbus over playing on a day other than Saturday:
“We don’t think Ohio State is a program that will ultimately play on Friday night,” Smith told the paper. “We’re more valuable on a Saturday for our television partners. We don’t need to play on a Friday night.”
So will the Buckeyes ever play a Friday game?
“I don’t anticipate it,” Smith said. “If you’re running a network, would you put us on Friday night or Saturday? … Friday night is not our world.”
Smith, who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, went on to say that he still supports the idea for the Big Ten and for other schools in the conference… just not his own. As a result, don’t be holding your breath on seeing any of the league’s powerhouses like OSU, Penn State or Michigan squaring off on Friday night. It seems that is a day best left to local high schools and the likes of Purdue, Northwestern, Maryland and others.
When USC won the Rose Bowl in thrilling fashion over Penn State in January, nobody knew then that it would send two of the game’s heroes in completely opposite directions by the time the 2017 season rolled around.
While quarterback Sam Darnold has been the talk of the college football world and a Heisman Trophy favorite, kicker Matt Boermeester — who actually won the game for the Trojans as time expired — has been nowhere near the team as a controversial Title IX case against him works its way through the legal system. According to the LA Times however, there was a significant ruling in the mater on Friday and it brought the kicker both closer and further away to returning to school after he was kicked out two months ago.
Per The Times:
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Amy D. Hogue stayed the expulsion Friday — but barred the man who kicked the game-winning field goal in this year’s Rose Bowl from enrolling in classes or coming within 100 yards of campus.
“I have a hunch the order doesn’t make anybody happy,” Hogue said.
USC expelled Boermeester in July after authorities alleged he violated the school’s policy on intimate-partner violence by putting his hands around the neck of Zoe Katz, his girlfriend, and pushing her against a wall after they returned from a late-night trip to McDonald’s in January.
The case has been so noteworthy that the U.S. Secretary of Education even referenced it this week in discussing changes related to Title IX enforcement. The next trial date is set for January 3rd, 2018 but it certainly appears things are nowhere near over when it comes to USC, their kicker and the legal system in this case.
It has been quite the week in Aggieland for the embattled football program and things are not over yet it appears.
Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead to UCLA on Sunday to open the season and that kind of loss not surprisingly fanned the flames of a fan base already upset at the way things have gone in recent years. The effort at the Rose Bowl led one school regent to school regent Tony Buzbee calling for head coach Kevin Sumlin’s ouster shortly after the game went final in a now viral Facebook post. While the coach took a fairly measured response to the firestorm that resulted, another ex-Aggie is not being quite as diplomatic to the whole thing.
“Anytime (regents) get involved with that, we sort of step out of bounds just a little bit, not that we don’t have the authority to do it,” Gene Stallings said on an Alabama radio show Friday. “That puts tremendous pressure on Sumlin. …
“I think it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake by the athletic director to say winning eight games wasn’t enough.”
In addition to Stallings serving at his alma mater, the College Football Hall of Famer was at one point a Texas A&M regent himself so it’s not like he understands just one side to this issue. While the team is hoping to get back on track Saturday when they hold the home opener at Kyle Field, it seems the real fireworks in College Station will not be taking place between the lines given the way things have gone so far just one week into the season.