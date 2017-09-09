Iowa overcomes 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, beats Iowa State to keep hold of Cy-Hawk Trophy

It wasn’t easy, but Iowa has maintained its stranglehold on the coveted Cy-Hawk Trophy

Trailing 31-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, Iowa outscored in-state rival Iowa State 23-10 the rest of the way to claim a 44-41 win in overtime. It marked the Hawkeyes’ third-straight win in the series, although the previous two had come by a combined score of 73-20.

This was also just the second overtime game played between the two programs, the first coming in 2011 (a 44-41 ISU win).

After tying the score at 31-all with 5:16 to play on a Miguel Recinos 23-yard field goal, the Hawkeyes could only watch as, two plays later, Georgia transfer Jacob Park connected with Hakeem Butler on a 74-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead. After an exchange of punts, Akrum Wadley nimbly scored on a pretty 46-yard pass-and-run from Nathan Stanley with 1:09 remaining in regulation that was mostly run.

In overtime, an ISU field goal on its first possession was trumped by Stanley’s fifth touchdown pass of the day, this one a five-yarder to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Wadley led all rushers with 118 yards on the ground, and accounted for 190 yards of total offense. Stanley threw for 333 yards, while Park passed for 347 in a losing effort.

Iowa now leads the all-time series 43-22.