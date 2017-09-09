Jalen Hurts helps No. 1 Alabama roll to a comfortable halftime lead over Fresno State

A decade ago, Jeff Tedford’s team taking on Nick Saban’s might have been must-see TV. In 2017, with the former trying to rebuild Fresno State? Not so much.

Alabama did what Alabama typically does to overmatched opponents in the first half of their home opener, leading 28-3 heading into the locker room after another efficient effort on both sides of the ball.

Give the Bulldogs credit though, they at least mounted a nine play, 70 yard drive to prevent the shutout.

Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts was not surprisingly the catalyst for big plays, kicking off scoring for Alabama with a 55 yard touchdown run on just the second play of the game. He added another from three yards out on a sweep and threw one as well — topping 100 yards in both rushing and passing after just two quarters. Tailback Damien Harris also chipped in with another touchdown on the ground.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the first half for Hurts was the fact that he came off the field, being replaced by backup (and fan favorite) Tua Tagovailoa as part of a scheduled rotation. The young freshman went 2-of-3 for 15 yards before being sent back to the bench after the drive stalled.

All in all, just about what we expected out of this one. At least the insertion of Tagovailoa could make for an interesting second half in Tuscaloosa for those who live and breathe the Crimson Tide.