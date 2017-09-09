Louisville letting UNC hang around in Chapel Hill

Looking to shrug off any rust shown last week in Indianapolis against Purdue (who looked darn good last night, by the way), the Louisville Cardinals are once again on the road to take on another basketball-first school. So far, after one half of play in Chapel Hill against North Carolina, Louisville’s offense has had a much better showing with each offensive series resulting in points. Louisville leads UNC 20-14 at the halftime break.

But it hasn’t been all been pretty for the Cardinals. Knocking on the doorstep for another score, Lamar Jackson nearly threw away an easy three points with an ill-advised throw to get rid of the ball into a spot with nobody but Tar Heels around to make a play. Fortunately for Jackson, the ball fell incomplete.

Jackson has passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns and leads the Cardinals with 47 rushing yards. Jaylen Smith leads all players with 146 receiving yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jackson. UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt has completed 12 of 14 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisville has held the upper hand in most areas, but the Tar Heels continue to hang around. Louisville has more than double the offensive yardage as UNC and has a 19-6 advantage in first downs, while holding on to the football for nearly nine additional minutes in the first half.

