LSU has FBS-high 51 former players on NFL opening-day rosters

As the college game gets set to head into its second week of the 2017 season Saturday, the pro version is getting ready to kick off its latest season in full on Sunday as well. And, given how the conference has dominated drafts for more than a decade, it’s far from surprising to see SEC teams very well-represented on NFL rosters amidst that kickoff.

In data compiled by the NCAA, there are a total of 285 schools representing all levels of college football whose players are currently on NFL opening-day rosters. The Association makes sure to note that its “list includes players on active rosters, injury reserved lists, practice squads and the commissioner’s exempt list.”

And the FBS team with the most players currently on big boy rosters? LSU, with 51. Florida and USC are next with 45 each, followed by 44 apiece for Alabama and Miami. Ohio State (42) and Florida State (40) are the only other programs with 40 or more.

Four of the five Power Five conferences are represented in that Top 10. Oklahoma, with 33, is the best the Big 12 has to offer.

Boise State is the first Group of Five team on the list with 21 former players in the show, more than the likes of TCU (20), Mississippi State (17) and Oklahoma State (13). Harvard also has nine players on current rosters, which is tied with Indiana and ahead of Wake Forest (eight), Washington State (eight), Iowa State (six) and Kansas (six).

New Mexico State, which is ticketed for FBS independence next season, has the fewest former players amongst FBS teams with two.

For the complete roster rundown, click HERE.