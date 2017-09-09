Notre Dame holds slight lead over Georgia at the break

A tight, competitive first half has ended with Notre Dame holding a 13-10 lead over Georgia.
After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Notre Dame found pay dirt first on a 1-yard Brandon Wimbush scrambled at the 12:24 mark of the second quarter, which was set up after Jake Fromm fumbled at his own 34-yard line.
Georgia immediately responded, moving 62 yards in 12 plays, a drive that culminated in a 5-yard toss from From to Terry Godwin that was originally ruled incomplete before it was overturned on review.
C.J. Sanders momentarily gave Notre Dame the lead back on what was ruled on the field as a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but review ruled his forearms down at the Notre Dame 36. The Irish moved to the Georgia 24, setting Justin Yoon up for a 42-yard field goal with 4:14 to go before the break.
Fromm closed the half hitting 8-of-15 throws for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception, his final throw of the half. Nick Chubb leads all runners with seven carries for 40 yards, and Sony Michel has added 35 yards on six totes.
Wimbush completed 9-of-16 passes for 114 yards, while Josh Adams rushed 10 times for 26 yards.
Georgia will receive to open the second half.