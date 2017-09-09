Police report indicates Joe Paterno knew of Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse allegations before 2001

Here we go. Again.
In July of 2016, unsealed court documents in the lawsuit involving Penn State and its insurance provider indicated that an individual who was a victim of Jerry Sandusky, Joe Paterno’s longtime right-hand man on the Nittany Lions coaching staff, testified in court in 2014 that he had been sexually abused in 1976 by the convicted serial child molester while attending a football camp at Penn State. The alleged victim contended that he informed Paterno of the sexual assault, with the coach allegedly responding that he didn’t “want to hear about any of that kind of stuff, I have a football season to worry about.”
Saturday, Sara Ganim of CNN.com reported that a police report made shortly after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest makes mention of Mike McQueary‘s meeting with Paterno in 2001 in which the then-assistant relayed to the legendary head coach that he had witnessed Sandusky sodomizing a 10-year-old boy in a football building shower. Ganim wrote that “Paterno allegedly told McQueary in 2001 that the claim against Sandusky ‘was the second complaint of this nature he had received.'”
The police report adds that there was “no discussion of the previous complaint at that time or any other time” between Paterno and McQueary.
In an interview with Washington Post‘s Sally Jenkins shortly before his death, Paterno claimed that he had “no inkling” that Sandusky might be a pedophile prior to the 2001 incident. The police report also contradicts Paterno’s contention to a grand jury that he “had no inkling that Sandusky might be a sexual deviant.”
Paterno was fired shortly after Sandusky’s arrest in November of 2011. He died January 22 of the following year following a brief battle with cancer.
Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.
Looking to shrug off any rust shown last week in Indianapolis against Purdue (who looked darn good last night, by the way), the Louisville Cardinals are once again on the road to take on another basketball-first school. So far, after one half of play in Chapel Hill against North Carolina, Louisville’s offense has had a much better showing with each offensive series resulting in points. Louisville leads UNC 20-14 at the halftime break.
But it hasn’t been all been pretty for the Cardinals. Knocking on the doorstep for another score, Lamar Jackson nearly threw away an easy three points with an ill-advised throw to get rid of the ball into a spot with nobody but Tar Heels around to make a play. Fortunately for Jackson, the ball fell incomplete.
Jackson has passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns and leads the Cardinals with 47 rushing yards. Jaylen Smith leads all players with 146 receiving yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jackson. UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt has completed 12 of 14 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Louisville has held the upper hand in most areas, but the Tar Heels continue to hang around. Louisville has more than double the offensive yardage as UNC and has a 19-6 advantage in first downs, while holding on to the football for nearly nine additional minutes in the first half.
Boston College already knew it would be without its most experienced offensive lineman for Week 2. Now, they’ve allowed that they will be without him a hell of a lot longer than that.
The football program announced in its weekly injury report that Jon Baker (pictured, large feller holding slightly smaller feller) would be sidelined for their ACC opener against Wake Forest Saturday. Shortly before that game kicked off, BC confirmed that the center will miss the rest of the 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury.
The senior suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the season-opening win over Northern Illinois last weekend.
Because Baker has not used his redshirt, he’d be eligible to return for the 2018 season. The school gave no indication one way or the other in its release which way the captain was leaning.
Baker had started 27 straight games for the Eagles. All told, Baker had played in 36 straight games prior to missing today’s conference contest.
As the college game gets set to head into its second week of the 2017 season Saturday, the pro version is getting ready to kick off its latest season in full on Sunday as well. And, given how the conference has dominated drafts for more than a decade, it’s far from surprising to see SEC teams very well-represented on NFL rosters amidst that kickoff.
In data compiled by the NCAA, there are a total of 285 schools representing all levels of college football whose players are currently on NFL opening-day rosters. The Association makes sure to note that its “list includes players on active rosters, injury reserved lists, practice squads and the commissioner’s exempt list.”
And the FBS team with the most players currently on big boy rosters? LSU, with 51. Florida and USC are next with 45 each, followed by 44 apiece for Alabama and Miami. Ohio State (42) and Florida State (40) are the only other programs with 40 or more.
Four of the five Power Five conferences are represented in that Top 10. Oklahoma, with 33, is the best the Big 12 has to offer.
Boise State is the first Group of Five team on the list with 21 former players in the show, more than the likes of TCU (20), Mississippi State (17) and Oklahoma State (13). Harvard also has nine players on current rosters, which is tied with Indiana and ahead of Wake Forest (eight), Washington State (eight), Iowa State (six) and Kansas (six).
New Mexico State, which is ticketed for FBS independence next season, has the fewest former players amongst FBS teams with two.
For the complete roster rundown, click HERE.
As well they should. Bravo, Brazos.
On the heels of Texas A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA top open Week 1, a repugnant degenerate decided to reach out to A&M’s Kevin Sumlin with a racist missive sent to the head coach’s home, which Sumlin’s wife wisely posted to Twitter.
“You suck as a coach!” the vitriolic message began, before further devolving. “You’re a n****r and can’t win! Please get lost!”
“or else,” the snail-mailed message ominously ended.
Not long after, A&M sent out a statement unequivocally condemning the “disgusting, threatening letter.” Public scorn could turn out to be the least of the sender’s worries as ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg confirmed that “[t]he Brazos County (Texas) Sheriff’s office… has an open investigation into the racist hate mail sent to the home of” Sumlin and his family.
In addition to the letter, Sumlin’s wife, Charlene Sumlin, included a photo in her social media post of the envelope in which it was sent. There was no name attached by the racist coward, of course, and the return address, which could very well be a bogus one, is for Houston Country Club.
Prior to taking over as the head coach at A&M, Sumlin was the head coach of the Houston Cougars from 2008-11.