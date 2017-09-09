Police report indicates Joe Paterno knew of Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse allegations before 2001

Here we go. Again.

In July of 2016, unsealed court documents in the lawsuit involving Penn State and its insurance provider indicated that an individual who was a victim of Jerry Sandusky, Joe Paterno’s longtime right-hand man on the Nittany Lions coaching staff, testified in court in 2014 that he had been sexually abused in 1976 by the convicted serial child molester while attending a football camp at Penn State. The alleged victim contended that he informed Paterno of the sexual assault, with the coach allegedly responding that he didn’t “want to hear about any of that kind of stuff, I have a football season to worry about.”

Saturday, Sara Ganim of CNN.com reported that a police report made shortly after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest makes mention of Mike McQueary‘s meeting with Paterno in 2001 in which the then-assistant relayed to the legendary head coach that he had witnessed Sandusky sodomizing a 10-year-old boy in a football building shower. Ganim wrote that “Paterno allegedly told McQueary in 2001 that the claim against Sandusky ‘was the second complaint of this nature he had received.'”

The police report adds that there was “no discussion of the previous complaint at that time or any other time” between Paterno and McQueary.

In an interview with Washington Post‘s Sally Jenkins shortly before his death, Paterno claimed that he had “no inkling” that Sandusky might be a pedophile prior to the 2001 incident. The police report also contradicts Paterno’s contention to a grand jury that he “had no inkling that Sandusky might be a sexual deviant.”

Paterno was fired shortly after Sandusky’s arrest in November of 2011. He died January 22 of the following year following a brief battle with cancer.

Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.