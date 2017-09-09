Report: Week 3 FSU-Miami game likely pushed to Week 6

Not surprisingly, Hurricane Irma will have a lingering impact on college football long after the superstorm dissipates.

Both Florida State and Miami canceled their games against Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, ahead of Irma slamming into the state this weekend. Next weekend, the two in-state rivals had been scheduled to meet in Tallahassee in a primetime clash that would double as a key ACC clash.

The key words in that last sentence are “had been” as Corey Clark of the Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that the Miami-FSU game will likely be moved to Saturday, Oct. 7. Given the amount of damage expected and the fact that both teams already had a bye that weekend, the potential move makes sense on every level.

An official announcement is expected as early as Sunday.

From Clark’s report:

So just from a competitive standpoint, one team getting that much more practice and prep time for a game wasn’t an ideal scenario in the eyes of the Atlantic Coast Conference. But even more importantly, the logistics involved in putting on a game – from staffing to hotel accommodations to travel – were thought to be too difficult with the entire state still reeling from the massive storm. Plus, there’s no way to predict how much damage Tallahassee and the surrounding areas will suffer when Irma passes through.

In addition to Clark’s report, FSU announced Saturday afternoon that all classes had been canceled through next week, making it highly unlikely that a football game would be played on the campus.

FSU CLOSURE EXTENDED THRU FRI. SEPT. 15

Visit: https://t.co/LxTBNwNzSa for info and updates. — Florida State Univ. (@floridastate) September 9, 2017

Miami’s next game would then be a home matchup with Toledo Sept. 23, provided the damage from the storm allows it to go off in their home stadium as planned. FSU will also host North Carolina State that weekend, with the same damage proviso as its rivals.