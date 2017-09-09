Report: Week 3 FSU-Miami game likely pushed to Week 6

Not surprisingly, Hurricane Irma will have a lingering impact on college football long after the superstorm dissipates.
Both Florida State and Miami canceled their games against Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, ahead of Irma slamming into the state this weekend. Next weekend, the two in-state rivals had been scheduled to meet in Tallahassee in a primetime clash that would double as a key ACC clash.
The key words in that last sentence are “had been” as Corey Clark of the Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that the Miami-FSU game will likely be moved to Saturday, Oct. 7. Given the amount of damage expected and the fact that both teams already had a bye that weekend, the potential move makes sense on every level.
An official announcement is expected as early as Sunday.
From Clark’s report:
So just from a competitive standpoint, one team getting that much more practice and prep time for a game wasn’t an ideal scenario in the eyes of the Atlantic Coast Conference. But even more importantly, the logistics involved in putting on a game – from staffing to hotel accommodations to travel – were thought to be too difficult with the entire state still reeling from the massive storm. Plus, there’s no way to predict how much damage Tallahassee and the surrounding areas will suffer when Irma passes through.
In addition to Clark’s report, FSU announced Saturday afternoon that all classes had been canceled through next week, making it highly unlikely that a football game would be played on the campus.
Miami’s next game would then be a home matchup with Toledo Sept. 23, provided the damage from the storm allows it to go off in their home stadium as planned. FSU will also host North Carolina State that weekend, with the same damage proviso as its rivals.
It wasn’t easy, but Iowa has maintained its stranglehold on the coveted Cy-Hawk Trophy
Trailing 31-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, Iowa outscored in-state rival Iowa State 23-10 the rest of the way to claim a 44-41 win in overtime. It marked the Hawkeyes’ third-straight win in the series, although the previous two had come by a combined score of 73-20.
This was also just the second overtime game played between the two programs, the first coming in 2011 (a 44-41 ISU win).
After tying the score at 31-all with 5:16 to play on a Miguel Recinos 23-yard field goal, the Hawkeyes could only watch as, two plays later, Georgia transfer Jacob Park connected with Hakeem Butler on a 74-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead. After an exchange of punts, Akrum Wadley nimbly scored on a pretty 46-yard pass-and-run from Nathan Stanley with 1:09 remaining in regulation that was mostly run.
In overtime, an ISU field goal on its first possession was trumped by Stanley’s fifth touchdown pass of the day, this one a five-yarder to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Wadley led all rushers with 118 yards on the ground, and accounted for 190 yards of total offense. Stanley threw for 333 yards, while Park passed for 347 in a losing effort.
Iowa now leads the all-time series 43-22.
A week after the defense set the tone in a season-opening win against the Florida Gators, No. 8 Michigan (2-0) once again could count on the defense to get the job done in their home opener against Cincinnati (1-1). In a 36-14 win in The Big House, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh still has some work to do to get the offense in gear.
Michigan’s defense accounted for two touchdowns, with Tyree Kinnel and Lavert Hill each recording a pick-six. Wilton Speight had a nice day in the box score with 221 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but there is still some passes that were off the mark and could use some polish. Ty Isaac led all players with 133 rushing yards, with 53 coming on one run. Of the 192 rushing yards Michigan compiled as a team, 97 of those yards came on two separate runs. The Wolverines converted just five of 15 third-down conversion attempts, and Michigan was flagged for seven penalties.
But defensively, the Wolverines have not skipped a beat this season. Through two games, the Wolverines have showed some of the best defense in the nation, thus putting to rest any concerns about the roster turnover from a year ago. That defense will see better tests coming their way though, as neither Florida or Cincinnati was expected to do much on offense against Michigan in the first two weeks. Air Force will present a different offensive style, but Michigan should have the depth to preview once again even if the offense is not clicking as desired.
Cincinnati hung around into the second half, cutting a Michigan lead to 17-14 in the third quarter, but the Bearcats simply could not keep any momentum with their own shaky play going up against a solid Michigan defense.
Michigan will stay home next week for a game against Air Force. Cincinnati will remain on the road but will stay in state to face Miami Ohio.
C’mon, when it’s rivalry week, you gotta wrap that thing up.
Saturday night in Provo, Utah and BYU will play in the 92nd edition of the Holy War. Ahead of that rivalry renewal, a few Utah fans (presumably) decided that the cougar statue outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium could use a little touch-up.
With red paint.
According to the Deseret News, four suspects were arrested at 4:40 a.m. local time and cited for criminal mischief. “[O]fficers responded and located the suspects in a vehicle with red paint on their hands,” the News wrote.
By noon Mountain time, the newspaper reported, the BYU grounds crew had the paint removed from the statue.
The Utes, incidentally, have won six straight in the series and 11 of the last 14. The Cougars’ last win came in November of 2009, a 26-23 overtime affair in Provo.
If you were wondering how long it would take for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to storm back to the Heisman Trophy discussion in 2017, the answer was two games.
After a close call in Indianapolis a week ago against Purdue, Lamar Jackson accounted for six touchdowns to help No. 17 Louisville (2-0, 1-0 ACC) pull away for a road win against North Carolina (0-2, 0-1 ACC). The Cardinals and Tar Heels went back and forth for much of the afternoon, but a 20-7 fourth quarter saw the Cardinals pulls away for the 47-35 victory.
Jackson passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also finished the day with 132 rushing yards and three more touchdowns. While he had some questionable moments, Jackson proved once again that when he is at his best, he is incredibly good.
UNC switched quarterbacks in the second half, moving on from Chazz Surratt in the first half to LSU transfer Brandon Harris in the second. Surratt played well in the first half, completing 12 of 14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, but a possible ankle injury left him on the sideline after halftime. Haris had a fine afternoon with 216 passing yards and a touchdown. UNC receiver Austin Proehl‘s eight catches for 120 yards was impressive, but Louisville receiver Jaylen Smith led all players with 183 receiving yards, including a 75-yard bomb from Jackson.
Louisville will finally get to play a home game next week, and it will be a big one. The Cardinals welcome Clemson to town in a big time ACC Atlantic Division matchup. Clemson took last year’s meeting en route to the ACC and national championship, although Jackson piled up big numbers against the Tigers.
UNC will be on the road next week to play at Old Dominion of Conference USA.