TCU leading Arkansas at the half in Fayetteville

In a game harkening back to the halcyon days of the Southwest Conference, TCU holds a 14-7 lead over Arkansas after a hard-hitting first half in Fayetteville.
TCU opened the game on a short field, accepting the ball on a KaVontae Turpin fair catch at the Hogs’ 35. Kenny Hill (11-of-18 for 95 yards; five carries for 19 yards) promptly led the Frogs down the field, as a 1-yard Sewo Olonilua run put TCU up 7-0 less than five minutes into the game.
Arkansas immediately answered, moving 75 yards in six plays in vintage Bret Bielema fashion: bruising runs and precision passes. David Williams ran for 21 yards on three carries, and Austin Allen found Jonathan Nance for a 49-yard catch-and-run to tie the game. The Hogs had a great chance to take the lead after Santos Ramirez intercepted a Hill pass in TCU territory, and the ensuing drive stalled near the goal line and Cole Hedlund missed a 23-yard field goal.
TCU made Arkansas pay for that mistake, moving 80 yards in 15 plays and 7:17, keyed by a 22-yard pass from Hill to Shaun Nixon and a 4-yard Kyle Hicks scoring jaunt.
The Frogs have limited Arkansas to 37 yards on 15 carries, while Allen is 5-of-10 for 107 yards with the touchdown.
TCU will receive to open the second half.