Tyree Kinnel pick-six helps Michigan to 17-7 halftime lead vs. Cincy

A week after flexing their defensive muscle against Florida, the Michigan Wolverines appear to be in pretty good form once again on the defensive side of the football. The offense is a bit of a different story, but Michigan still owns a 17-7 halftime advantage against Cincinnati in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines started well with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but the only other touchdown scored by the Wolverines came courtesy of the defense. Tyree Kinnel picked off a pass from Hayden Moore of Cincinnati and returned it 28 yards for a 14-0 lead.

Cincinnati took advantage of a special teams turnover by on a Michigan punt return. Cincy Tyrell came up with the loose football to give the Bearcats possession at the Michigan 38-yard line. A drawn-out nine plays later, Cincinnati punched the ball across the goal line on a Mike Boone run (which needed to be upheld by video replay) to cut the Michigan lead to 14-7 at the time late in the first quarter.

The Wolverines would later tack on a field goal, but the offense hit a wall in the second quarter and still seems to strugle to find some consistency. Michigan went 4-for-8 on third down conversion attempts and Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over once.

Will it all come together in the second half?

Follow @KevinOnCFB