AP poll bumps Oklahoma up to No. 2, USC to No. 4

Oklahoma’s 31-16 win over Ohio State allowed the Sooners to supplant the Buckeyes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday. Not only was the night and the subsequent drop to No. 8 bad enough for the Buckeyes, the AP had to turn around and troll them about it.
Georgia moved up two spots to No. 13 after last night’s win at then-No. 24 Notre Dame, while Auburn dropped only to No. 15 following a 14-6 loss at No. 3 Clemson. Stanford fell to No. 19 after their 42-24 loss to No. 4 USC, while TCU nudged forward three spots for its over an unranked but respected opponent in Arkansas. Notre Dame dropped out of the poll after losing to Georgia, allowing UCLA to make its 2017 debut at No. 25.
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,522 total points (58 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma — 1,447 (2)
3. Clemson — 1,380 (1)
4. USC — 1,324
5. Penn State — 1,299
6. Washington — 1,124
7. Michigan — 1,107
8. Ohio State — 1,003
9. Oklahoma State — 1,002
10. Wisconsin — 993
11. Florida State — 944
12. LSU — 935
13. Georgia — 882
14. Louisville — 658
15. Auburn — 591
16. Virginia Tech — 559
17. Miami — 542
18. Kansas State — 475
19. Stanford — 364
20. TCU — 352
21. Washington State — 233
22. South Florida — 188
23. Tennessee — 159
24. Florida — 146
25. UCLA — 119
As expected, the Oklahoma Sooners caused a bit of a stir in the Amway Coaches Poll the day after the Sooners left Columbus, Ohio with a statement win. Despite an impressive showing though, Oklahoma could not grab any first-place votes and have to settle for moving up three spots this week to No. 3 in the poll. Top-ranked Alabama remains firmly entrenched atop the coaches poll, followed by defending national champion Clemson.
Oklahoma and No. 4 USC each passed defending Big Ten champion Penn State on the strength of victories against ranked opponents this weekend. Penn State is the only team in the top five without a victory over a ranked opponent in the first two weeks of the season. No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Oklahoma State all took advantage of a tumble by the Buckeyes. Ohio State fell from No. 2 down to No. 9 this week after losing at home to Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team with a loss, followed immediately by the only winless team in the top 10, Florida State (the Seminoles had a game this week scratched due to Hurricane Irma).
It is a bit surprising to see Oklahoma not make more of a push in the ranking from the coaches. The Sooners arguably have the best win in the first two weeks with a true road win against a team the coaches poll had ranked No. 2 just a week ago. You could go so far as to make an argument Oklahoma should be No. 1, if not coming in at No. 2.
The only newcomer in the coaches poll this week is No. 20 TCU, who had been floating just off the radar in the others receiving votes category last week. A road win at Arkansas was impressive enough to make a solid move up the ranking.
Here is the full coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted.
- Alabama (58 first-place votes)
- Clemson (2)
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Penn State
- Washington
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- LSU
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
- Louisville
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Auburn
- Kansas State
- Stanford
- TCU
- USF
- Washington State
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Florida
As if celebrating a win in South Bend was not enough for Georgia, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had one more reason to celebrate with the Bulldogs Saturday night. As Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the team in the locker room after Georgia’s 20-19 victory over Notre Dame, Smart turned the attention to Blankenship for the big reveal.
Blankenship was placed on scholarship by Georgia on Friday, but Smart played this one well by holding off until after the game to reveal the news to the rest of the team. One wonders how the announcement would have been made if Georgia had lost. Being able to make the announcement following a win made a joyous moment even more cherished by the Georgia program.
Blankenship converted two of three field goal tries against the Irish and has made three of four tries this season. Last season, Blankenship successfully kicked 14 of his 18 field goal attempts for three points.
Arizona State dropped a home game last night to San Diego State, losing by a score of 30-20. A week after being pushed to the limit by New Mexico State, the Sun Devils are not off to an inspiring start in Tempe. As such, critics and fans are coming from all angles to hurl their criticisms in Arizona State’s direction, and Arizona State would like to make sure it is the recipient of those attacks rather than the players.
In the hours after the setback dropped Arizona State to 1-1, Arizona State’s official Twitter account posted an update seemingly responding to social media comments made in the direction of individual players.
Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins had three fumbles on the night, including one that was recovered by San Diego State. After the game, some fans were on Twitter suggesting directly to Blake Barnett that he should be playing ahead of Wilkins. It would be unwise to scan the Twitter mentions of Wilkins right now, which is why Arizona State’s social media team stepped in the way it did.
Things may not be going particularly well on the field for Arizona State, but venting and insulting student-athletes is pretty low of some fans. It is good to see Arizona State looking to protect their players from such animosity.
Of course, Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham has certainly been on the receiving end of a good amount of Twitter hate as well, as his seat continues to warm. There is no shielding him from the critics.
Forget about all of the suggestions from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly about this year potentially being different for the Fighting Irish. A year after a number of close calls going against Notre Dame, Kelly promised this season will be different, but after a one-point loss at home to Georgia Saturday night, Kelly got flustered by a question from the media and walked out in a very familiar fashion.
The reporter not backing down from the bullish Kelly was Laken Litman of The Indianapolis Star. As Litman profiled in her story from the game, there was a familiar feeling for Irish fans watching Notre Dame come up short in a close battle. Here is the transcript of the exchange between Kelly and Litman before Kelly took an exit stage left.
Reporter: Obviously you made a ton of changes, changed the culture, everything. But obviously, you lost and at the very end, kind of like last year, seven of eight losses, how do you…
Kelly: What’s the question?
Reporter: I’m getting to it.
Kelly: Well, get to the question.
Reporter: How do you keep this from snowballing?
Kelly: It’s not going to snowball. Next question.
Reporter: Well, what exactly will be different, I guess?
Kelly: There’s nothing different. I go to work every day, and I coach my football team.
Reporter: OK.
Kelly: Is that — is that good enough for you?
Reporter: Yeah, I was just asking about how it was different from last year’s losing by one possession.
Kelly: OK.
Reporter: Tonight was also like that, so I was just wondering.
Kelly: Losing by one possession?
Reporter: Yeah.
Kelly: No, it was one point.
Kelly was obviously flustered in the aftermath of a tough home loss dropping his team to 1-1. How else can you explain Kelly suggesting a one-point loss is not a one-possession game?