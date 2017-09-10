AP poll bumps Oklahoma up to No. 2, USC to No. 4

As expected, the Oklahoma Sooners caused a bit of a stir in the Amway Coaches Poll the day after the Sooners left Columbus, Ohio with a statement win. Despite an impressive showing though, Oklahoma could not grab any first-place votes and have to settle for moving up three spots this week to No. 3 in the poll. Top-ranked Alabama remains firmly entrenched atop the coaches poll, followed by defending national champion Clemson.

Oklahoma and No. 4 USC each passed defending Big Ten champion Penn State on the strength of victories against ranked opponents this weekend. Penn State is the only team in the top five without a victory over a ranked opponent in the first two weeks of the season. No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Oklahoma State all took advantage of a tumble by the Buckeyes. Ohio State fell from No. 2 down to No. 9 this week after losing at home to Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team with a loss, followed immediately by the only winless team in the top 10, Florida State (the Seminoles had a game this week scratched due to Hurricane Irma).

It is a bit surprising to see Oklahoma not make more of a push in the ranking from the coaches. The Sooners arguably have the best win in the first two weeks with a true road win against a team the coaches poll had ranked No. 2 just a week ago. You could go so far as to make an argument Oklahoma should be No. 1, if not coming in at No. 2.

The only newcomer in the coaches poll this week is No. 20 TCU, who had been floating just off the radar in the others receiving votes category last week. A road win at Arkansas was impressive enough to make a solid move up the ranking.

Here is the full coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted.

Alabama (58 first-place votes) Clemson (2) Oklahoma USC Penn State Washington Michigan Oklahoma State Ohio State Florida State LSU Wisconsin Georgia Louisville Miami Virginia Tech Auburn Kansas State Stanford TCU USF Washington State Tennessee Utah Florida

