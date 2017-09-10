Brian Kelly got chippy with reporter, suggesting this year won’t actually be any different

Forget about all of the suggestions from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly about this year potentially being different for the Fighting Irish. A year after a number of close calls going against Notre Dame, Kelly promised this season will be different, but after a one-point loss at home to Georgia Saturday night, Kelly got flustered by a question from the media and walked out in a very familiar fashion.
The reporter not backing not for the bullish Kelly was Laken Litman of The Indianapolis Star. As Litman profiled in her story from the game, there was a familiar feeling for Irish fans watching Notre Dame come up short in a close battle. Here is the transcript of the exchange between Kelly and Litman before Kelly took an exit stage left.
Reporter: Obviously you made a ton of changes, changed the culture, everything. But obviously, you lost and at the very end, kind of like last year, seven of eight losses, how do you…
Kelly: What’s the question?
Reporter: I’m getting to it.
Kelly: Well, get to the question.
Reporter: How do you keep this from snowballing?
Kelly: It’s not going to snowball. Next question.
Reporter: Well, what exactly will be different, I guess?
Kelly: There’s nothing different. I go to work every day, and I coach my football team.
Reporter: OK.
Kelly: Is that — is that good enough for you?
Reporter: Yeah, I was just asking about how it was different from last year’s losing by one possession.
Kelly: OK.
Reporter: Tonight was also like that, so I was just wondering.
Kelly: Losing by one possession?
Reporter: Yeah.
Kelly: No, it was one point.
Kelly was obviously flustered in the aftermath of a tough home loss dropping his team to 1-1. How else can you explain Kelly suggesting a one-point loss is not a one-possession game?