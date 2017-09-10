Brian Kelly got chippy with reporter, suggesting this year won’t actually be any different

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
Forget about all of the suggestions from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly about this year potentially being different for the Fighting Irish. A year after a number of close calls going against Notre Dame, Kelly promised this season will be different, but after a one-point loss at home to Georgia Saturday night, Kelly got flustered by a question from the media and walked out in a very familiar fashion.

The reporter not backing not for the bullish Kelly was Laken Litman of The Indianapolis Star. As Litman profiled in her story from the game, there was a familiar feeling for Irish fans watching Notre Dame come up short in a close battle. Here is the transcript of the exchange between Kelly and Litman before Kelly took an exit stage left.

Reporter: Obviously you made a ton of changes, changed the culture, everything. But obviously, you lost and at the very end, kind of like last year, seven of eight losses, how do you…

Kelly: What’s the question?

Reporter: I’m getting to it.

Kelly: Well, get to the question.

Reporter: How do you keep this from snowballing?

Kelly: It’s not going to snowball. Next question.

Reporter: Well, what exactly will be different, I guess?

Kelly: There’s nothing different. I go to work every day, and I coach my football team.

Reporter: OK.

Kelly: Is that — is that good enough for you?

Reporter: Yeah, I was just asking about how it was different from last year’s losing by one possession.

Kelly: OK.

Reporter: Tonight was also like that, so I was just wondering.

Kelly: Losing by one possession?

Reporter: Yeah.

Kelly: No, it was one point.

Kelly was obviously flustered in the aftermath of a tough home loss dropping his team to 1-1. How else can you explain Kelly suggesting a one-point loss is not a one-possession game?

Arizona State asks fans to direct online negativity their way, not at players

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Arizona State dropped a home game last night to San Diego State, losing by a score of 30-20. A week after being pushed to the limit by New Mexico State, the Sun Devils are not off to an inspiring start in Tempe. As such, critics and fans are coming from all angles to hurl their criticisms in Arizona State’s direction, and Arizona State would like to make sure it is the recipient of those attacks rather than the players.

In the hours after the setback dropped Arizona State to 1-1, Arizona State’s official Twitter account posted an update seemingly responding to social media comments made in the direction of individual players.

Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins had three fumbles on the night, including one that was recovered by San Diego State. After the game, some fans were on Twitter suggesting directly to Blake Barnett that he should be playing ahead of Wilkins. It would be unwise to scan the Twitter mentions of Wilkins right now, which is why Arizona State’s social media team stepped in the way it did.

Things may not be going particularly well on the field for Arizona State, but venting and insulting student-athletes is pretty low of some fans. It is good to see Arizona State looking to protect their players from such animosity.

Of course, Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham has certainly been on the receiving end of a good amount of Twitter hate as well, as his seat continues to warm. There is no shielding him from the critics.

No. 20 Washington State scores bizarre win over Boise State in triple OT

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 10, 2017, 2:47 AM EDT
Strange games and Mike Leach seem to go hand-in-hand but even he would have to admit that what happened Saturday night on the Palouse was bizarre even to him.

That No. 20 Washington State went to overtime against regional rivals Boise State is not exactly surprising as each are pretty evenly matched teams and they played a close thriller last year. That the Broncos were even in a position to win the game was the result of 21 straight points in the third quarter using an, ahem, Kansas transfer Montell Cozart at quarterback was a bid odd though. So it was probably appropriate (and equally bizarre) therefore, that the Cougars used their own 21 point run to tie the game, force free football and eventually secure a 47-44 triple overtime victory in a manner only possible well after midnight has rolled around across most of the country.

Hey, it was one of those games.

Cozart was in the game as part of the team’s normal rotation but took over full-time after Broncos’ starter Brett Rypien (7/8, 76 yards pre-injury) was knocked out with a concussion. He returned in street clothes after halftime while his understudy returned to lead the team’s charge, rushing for one touchdown from 14 yards out and then hitting a 47 yard bomb for another score to finish the game with nearly 300 yards of total offense off the bench.

Leach and the Cougars understand what it’s like to send in the backup too, although the first time the team went to second string QB Tyler Hilinski it was a head coach’s decision after starter Luke Falk was simply ineffective. The second time came after Falk was slammed to the turf and injured, though the senior managed to set the school record for passing yardage before doing so.

But to get back to things being strange in this one, both backup signal-callers managed to score for both themselves — and the opponent — in the fourth quarter. Hilinski’s error came on an attempted (and ill-advised) shuttle pass that was returned by BSU’s Curtis Weaver 55 yards the other way. As if to one-up his opposite number, Cozart came right back and threw a pick-six off a shuttle/flip pass that wound up in the hands of linebacker Peyton Pelluer all the way to the end zone.

But let’s take it to another level with the Broncos leading by a touchdown. That’s when they forced a stop and appeared to get the ball back with a tad less than three minutes to go to try to ice the game. But of course the ball hit a Boise punt returner and Wazzu recovered in the red zone, setting up a game-tying score four plays later. File it under #Pac12AfterDark or just plain weird football but it certainly was something late into the night of a wild day in college football.

And that’s not even getting into overtime.

Eventually Hilinski dumped it off to Jamal Morrow for a 22 yard touchdown in the final extra frame, a play that included the tailback soaring over the pylon to score the game-winner. It was a fitting ending to a game full of moments that only college football could produce.

The Cougars and their pirate-loving head coach will wake up Sunday with their team likely remaining in the top 20 of the polls but certainly capable of making more noise out West in the wild Pac-12. And, oh yeah, plenty of weirdness.

WATCH: Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at Ohio State’s 50-yard line

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 10, 2017, 1:33 AM EDT
This one needs almost no words.

Baker Mayfield had to watch last season as Ohio State celebrated in his house following a dominating performance by the Buckeyes.  A year later, Mayfield and Oklahoma exacted its revenge, with the Sooners going into the Buckeyes’ house and embarrassing their hosts in a 31-16 win.

Mayfield celebrated the road win by grabbing an OU flag and running around the track at Ohio Stadium.  And, ultimately, planting said flag on the 50-yard line.

In the heart of the Block O.

Yep, that’s how it is.

WATCH: Louisiana Tech essentially faced third-and-93 vs. Mississippi State

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 10, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT
This might be the most damnedest thing you’ll ever see in college football.  Until next Saturday.

Trailing Mississippi State 57-14, Louisiana Tech had set itself up for a bit of feel-good with a second-and-goal from the MSU six-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter in Starkville.  About 15 seconds of game time later, the Bulldogs were facing a third-and-goal… FROM THEIR OWN SEVEN-YARD LINE.

Yep, they lost 87 yards on a single play.

Yep, Tech faced what was essentially a third-and-93.  Which they didn’t convert, obviously.

In one play, the Group of Five Bulldogs went from six yards to paydirt to 93 yards away from the end zone.  In.  One.  Play.

Yep, college football remains the best.  Still.