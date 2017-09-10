Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Coaches poll downplays Oklahoma, but Sooners still move to No. 3

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT
As expected, the Oklahoma Sooners caused a bit of a stir in the Amway Coaches Poll the day after the Sooners left Columbus, Ohio with a statement win. Despite an impressive showing though, Oklahoma could not grab any first-place votes and have to settle for moving up three spots this week to No. 3 in the poll. Top-ranked Alabama remains firmly entrenched atop the coaches poll, followed by defending national champion Clemson.

Oklahoma and No. 4 USC each passed defending Big Ten champion Penn State on the strength of victories against ranked opponents this weekend. Penn State is the only team in the top five without a victory over a ranked opponent in the first two weeks of the season. No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Oklahoma State all took advantage of a tumble by the Buckeyes. Ohio State fell from No. 2 down to No. 9 this week after losing at home to Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team with a loss, followed immediately by the only winless team in the top 10, Florida State (the Seminoles had a game this week scratched due to Hurricane Irma).

It is a bit surprising to see Oklahoma not make more of a push in the ranking from the coaches. The Sooners arguably have the best win in the first two weeks with a true road win against a team the coaches poll had ranked No. 2 just a week ago. You could go so far as to make an argument Oklahoma should be No. 1, if not coming in at No. 2.

The only newcomer in the coaches poll this week is No. 20 TCU, who had been floating just off the radar in the others receiving votes category last week. A road win at Arkansas was impressive enough to make a solid move up the ranking.

Here is the full coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted.

  1. Alabama (58 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (2)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. USC
  5. Penn State
  6. Washington
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ohio State
  10. Florida State
  11. LSU
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Georgia
  14. Louisville
  15. Miami
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Auburn
  18. Kansas State
  19. Stanford
  20. TCU
  21. USF
  22. Washington State
  23. Tennessee
  24. Utah
  25. Florida

Georgia kicker adds cherry on top of Notre Dame win with scholarship announcement

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
As if celebrating a win in South Bend was not enough for Georgia, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had one more reason to celebrate with the Bulldogs Saturday night. As Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the team in the locker room after Georgia’s 20-19 victory over Notre Dame, Smart turned the attention to Blankenship for the big reveal.

Blankenship was placed on scholarship by Georgia on Friday, but Smart played this one well by holding off until after the game to reveal the news to the rest of the team. One wonders how the announcement would have been made if Georgia had lost. Being able to make the announcement following a win made a joyous moment even more cherished by the Georgia program.

Blankenship converted two of three field goal tries against the Irish and has made three of four tries this season. Last season, Blankenship successfully kicked 14 of his 18 field goal attempts for three points.

Arizona State asks fans to direct online negativity their way, not at players

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Arizona State dropped a home game last night to San Diego State, losing by a score of 30-20. A week after being pushed to the limit by New Mexico State, the Sun Devils are not off to an inspiring start in Tempe. As such, critics and fans are coming from all angles to hurl their criticisms in Arizona State’s direction, and Arizona State would like to make sure it is the recipient of those attacks rather than the players.

In the hours after the setback dropped Arizona State to 1-1, Arizona State’s official Twitter account posted an update seemingly responding to social media comments made in the direction of individual players.

Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins had three fumbles on the night, including one that was recovered by San Diego State. After the game, some fans were on Twitter suggesting directly to Blake Barnett that he should be playing ahead of Wilkins. It would be unwise to scan the Twitter mentions of Wilkins right now, which is why Arizona State’s social media team stepped in the way it did.

Things may not be going particularly well on the field for Arizona State, but venting and insulting student-athletes is pretty low of some fans. It is good to see Arizona State looking to protect their players from such animosity.

Of course, Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham has certainly been on the receiving end of a good amount of Twitter hate as well, as his seat continues to warm. There is no shielding him from the critics.

Brian Kelly got chippy with reporter, suggesting this year won’t actually be any different

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
Forget about all of the suggestions from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly about this year potentially being different for the Fighting Irish. A year after a number of close calls going against Notre Dame, Kelly promised this season will be different, but after a one-point loss at home to Georgia Saturday night, Kelly got flustered by a question from the media and walked out in a very familiar fashion.

The reporter not backing down from the bullish Kelly was Laken Litman of The Indianapolis Star. As Litman profiled in her story from the game, there was a familiar feeling for Irish fans watching Notre Dame come up short in a close battle. Here is the transcript of the exchange between Kelly and Litman before Kelly took an exit stage left.

Reporter: Obviously you made a ton of changes, changed the culture, everything. But obviously, you lost and at the very end, kind of like last year, seven of eight losses, how do you…

Kelly: What’s the question?

Reporter: I’m getting to it.

Kelly: Well, get to the question.

Reporter: How do you keep this from snowballing?

Kelly: It’s not going to snowball. Next question.

Reporter: Well, what exactly will be different, I guess?

Kelly: There’s nothing different. I go to work every day, and I coach my football team.

Reporter: OK.

Kelly: Is that — is that good enough for you?

Reporter: Yeah, I was just asking about how it was different from last year’s losing by one possession.

Kelly: OK.

Reporter: Tonight was also like that, so I was just wondering.

Kelly: Losing by one possession?

Reporter: Yeah.

Kelly: No, it was one point.

Kelly was obviously flustered in the aftermath of a tough home loss dropping his team to 1-1. How else can you explain Kelly suggesting a one-point loss is not a one-possession game?

No. 20 Washington State scores bizarre win over Boise State in triple OT

By Bryan FischerSep 10, 2017, 2:47 AM EDT
Strange games and Mike Leach seem to go hand-in-hand but even he would have to admit that what happened Saturday night on the Palouse was bizarre even to him.

That No. 20 Washington State went to overtime against regional rivals Boise State is not exactly surprising as each are pretty evenly matched teams and they played a close thriller last year. That the Broncos were even in a position to win the game was the result of 21 straight points in the third quarter using an, ahem, Kansas transfer Montell Cozart at quarterback was a bid odd though. So it was probably appropriate (and equally bizarre) therefore, that the Cougars used their own 21 point run to tie the game, force free football and eventually secure a 47-44 triple overtime victory in a manner only possible well after midnight has rolled around across most of the country.

Hey, it was one of those games.

Cozart was in the game as part of the team’s normal rotation but took over full-time after Broncos’ starter Brett Rypien (7/8, 76 yards pre-injury) was knocked out with a concussion. He returned in street clothes after halftime while his understudy returned to lead the team’s charge, rushing for one touchdown from 14 yards out and then hitting a 47 yard bomb for another score to finish the game with nearly 300 yards of total offense off the bench.

Leach and the Cougars understand what it’s like to send in the backup too, although the first time the team went to second string QB Tyler Hilinski it was a head coach’s decision after starter Luke Falk was simply ineffective. The second time came after Falk was slammed to the turf and injured, though the senior managed to set the school record for passing yardage before doing so.

But to get back to things being strange in this one, both backup signal-callers managed to score for both themselves — and the opponent — in the fourth quarter. Hilinski’s error came on an attempted (and ill-advised) shuttle pass that was returned by BSU’s Curtis Weaver 55 yards the other way. As if to one-up his opposite number, Cozart came right back and threw a pick-six off a shuttle/flip pass that wound up in the hands of linebacker Peyton Pelluer all the way to the end zone.

But let’s take it to another level with the Broncos leading by a touchdown. That’s when they forced a stop and appeared to get the ball back with a tad less than three minutes to go to try to ice the game. But of course the ball hit a Boise punt returner and Wazzu recovered in the red zone, setting up a game-tying score four plays later. File it under #Pac12AfterDark or just plain weird football but it certainly was something late into the night of a wild day in college football.

And that’s not even getting into overtime.

Eventually Hilinski dumped it off to Jamal Morrow for a 22 yard touchdown in the final extra frame, a play that included the tailback soaring over the pylon to score the game-winner. It was a fitting ending to a game full of moments that only college football could produce.

The Cougars and their pirate-loving head coach will wake up Sunday with their team likely remaining in the top 20 of the polls but certainly capable of making more noise out West in the wild Pac-12. And, oh yeah, plenty of weirdness.