Missouri dismisses defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross

East Carolina let go its defensive coordinator earlier today, and now Missouri has done the same.

Following a 31-13 loss to South Carolina and a 43-point output by FCS Missouri State in the opener, Mizzou has fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross.

“I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou, and am sorry that this did not work out, however, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now,” head coach Barry Odom said in a statement.

In addition to being an original member of Odom’s staff, Cross also played safeties for the Tigers from 1994-96 and began his coaching career as Mizzou’s outside linebackers coach in 1998-99.

The Tigers rank 114th nationally in scoring defense, 90th in total defense and 102nd in yards per play allowed through two weeks of this young season. Missouri allowed 6.07 yards per play in 2016, good for 93rd nationally.

It is not immediately clear who will take over Cross’s duties. In addition to serving as defensive coordinator, Cross also coached the Tigers’ inside linebackers.