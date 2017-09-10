Getty Images

No. 20 Washington State scores bizarre win over Boise State in triple OT

By Bryan FischerSep 10, 2017, 2:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Strange games and Mike Leach seem to go hand-in-hand but even he would have to admit that what happened Saturday night on the Palouse was bizarre even to him.

That No. 20 Washington State went to overtime against regional rivals Boise State is not exactly surprising as each are pretty evenly matched teams and they played a close thriller last year. That the Broncos were even in a position to win the game was the result of 21 straight points in the third quarter using an, ahem, Kansas transfer Montell Cozart at quarterback was a bid odd though. So it was probably appropriate (and equally bizarre) therefore, that the Cougars used their own 21 point run to tie the game, force free football and eventually secure a 47-44 triple overtime victory in a manner only possible well after midnight has rolled around across most of the country.

Hey, it was one of those games.

Cozart was in the game as part of the team’s normal rotation but took over full-time after Broncos’ starter Brett Rypien (7/8, 76 yards pre-injury) was knocked out with a concussion. He returned in street clothes after halftime while his understudy returned to lead the team’s charge, rushing for one touchdown from 14 yards out and then hitting a 47 yard bomb for another score to finish the game with nearly 300 yards of total offense off the bench.

Leach and the Cougars understand what it’s like to send in the backup too, although the first time the team went to second string QB Tyler Hilinski it was a head coach’s decision after starter Luke Falk was simply ineffective. The second time came after Falk was slammed to the turf and injured, though the senior managed to set the school record for passing yardage before doing so.

But to get back to things being strange in this one, both backup signal-callers managed to score for both themselves — and the opponent — in the fourth quarter. Hilinski’s error came on an attempted (and ill-advised) shuttle pass that was returned by BSU’s Curtis Weaver 55 yards the other way. As if to one-up his opposite number, Cozart came right back and threw a pick-six off a shuttle/flip pass that wound up in the hands of linebacker Peyton Pelluer all the way to the end zone.

But let’s take it to another level with the Broncos leading by a touchdown. That’s when they forced a stop and appeared to get the ball back with a tad less than three minutes to go to try to ice the game. But of course the ball hit a Boise punt returner and Wazzu recovered in the red zone, setting up a game-tying score four plays later. File it under #Pac12AfterDark or just plain weird football but it certainly was something late into the night of a wild day in college football.

And that’s not even getting into overtime.

Eventually Hilinski dumped it off to Jamal Morrow for a 22 yard touchdown in the final extra frame, a play that included the tailback soaring over the pylon to score the game-winner. It was a fitting ending to a game full of moments that only college football could produce.

The Cougars and their pirate-loving head coach will wake up Sunday with their team likely remaining in the top 20 of the polls but certainly capable of making more noise out West in the wild Pac-12. And, oh yeah, plenty of weirdness.

WATCH: Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at Ohio State’s 50-yard line

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 10, 2017, 1:33 AM EDT
3 Comments

This one needs almost no words.

Baker Mayfield had to watch last season as Ohio State celebrated in his house following a dominating performance by the Buckeyes.  A year later, Mayfield and Oklahoma exacted its revenge, with the Sooners going into the Buckeyes’ house and embarrassing their hosts in a 31-16 win.

Mayfield celebrated the road win by grabbing an OU flag and running around the track at Ohio Stadium.  And, ultimately, planting said flag on the 50-yard line.

In the heart of the Block O.

Yep, that’s how it is.

WATCH: Louisiana Tech essentially faced third-and-93 vs. Mississippi State

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 10, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

This might be the most damnedest thing you’ll ever see in college football.  Until next Saturday.

Trailing Mississippi State 57-14, Louisiana Tech had set itself up for a bit of feel-good with a second-and-goal from the MSU six-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter in Starkville.  About 15 seconds of game time later, the Bulldogs were facing a third-and-goal… FROM THEIR OWN SEVEN-YARD LINE.

Yep, they lost 87 yards on a single play.

Yep, Tech faced what was essentially a third-and-93.  Which they didn’t convert, obviously.

In one play, the Group of Five Bulldogs went from six yards to paydirt to 93 yards away from the end zone.  In.  One.  Play.

Yep, college football remains the best.  Still.

Sam Darnold, No. 6 USC run win streak to 11 by beating up No. 14 Stanford

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 9, 2017, 11:53 PM EDT
3 Comments

USC has the history, the trophies and the lofty rankings but, at least in Pac-12 play lately, there was one team the Trojans have had consistent trouble beating in their in-state rival Stanford.

On Saturday night at the L.A. Coliseum though, it was the cardinal and gold that was the big bully in the trenches and the team whose tailbacks were running wild on a good defense. What looked like a shootout early on wound up being an impressive opening statement to conference play as No. 6 USC won their 11th in a row with a 42-24 victory over No. 14 Stanford.

The win comes after six days of wondering what was up with quarterback Sam Darnold, the prohibitive Heisman Trophy favorite who struggled a little in the team’s opening win but responded to all the nay-sayers with a vengeance by starting the game off with 11 straight completions. The redshirt sophomore wasn’t perfect (two interceptions) but was still masterful when moving around the pocket and posted eye-popping numbers of 21/26 for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

As good as he was, his two teammates in the backfield were even better.

That would be the one-two punch at running back in Ronald Jones and Stephen Carr. The former racked up 116 yards and two scores on the ground while the latter, just a freshman, recorded 119 yards. The two not only ran hard to keep the chains moving but showed plenty of burst and quickness to give rise to a potentially new combo of thunder and lightning in Los Angeles.

When all was said and done, the Trojans stayed remarkably balanced and had over 300 yards passing and rushing on the night. Then there was the defense that allowed just a late touchdown in the second half and started to tee off on their opponents with a terrific pass rush.

The loss was undoubtedly one of the more disappointing ones for David Shaw and the Cardinal — more so because they failed to win in the trenches for the first time in forever. Tailback Bryce Love did have some solid numbers with 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground but most of it came on an untouched score from 75 yards out. Quarterback Keller Chryst likewise started strong but the high scoring game quickly got too much for him in the second half.

Few teams were questioned quite like USC was after their opener but Saturday’s blowout win was quite the statement that yes, the program was indeed back on the college football scene. Judging by what happened to Stanford though, it doesn’t seem like the team is done either.

No. 5 Oklahoma exacts its revenge, embarrasses overmatched No. 2 Ohio State

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 9, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT
10 Comments

Revenge is a dish best served cold.  And, for Oklahoma, it’s best served in Columbus — and in a heaping helping for good measure.

Last season in Week 3, Ohio State went into Norman and dominated Oklahoma in a 45-24 win.  In Week 2 a year later, the No. 5 Sooners returned the favor, outplaying, overmatching and overwhelming the No. 2 Buckeyes in every facet of the game in a 31-16 win.

The first half had the feel of a blowout, with the Sooners outgaining the Buckeyes 222-92; the scoreboard, however, read just 3-3 after two quarters.  The second half began with a seven-play drive that ended with a six-yard rushing touchdown by true freshman running back J.K. Dobbins that gave OSU a 10-3 lead.  From that point on, it was all OU, on the stat sheet and, most importantly, on the scoreboard.

On the strength of Baker Mayfield‘s right arm and unmatched leadership, the Sooners scored 21 straight points on a trio of touchdowns to take a 31-13 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter that essentially put the game out of reach, with the 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist accounting for two of those scores with a pair of touchdown passes.  For the game, the fifth-year senior passed 386 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-of-35 passing performance that will likely vault Mayfield to near the top of the very short list of legitimate 2017 Heisman contenders.

At the opposite end of the signal-calling spectrum was J.T. Barrett, who continued to regress before the eyes of nearly anyone with a lick of sense.  The ninth-year senior went 19-of-35 for 183 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, with a chunk of the positive stats coming in garbage time when the game was completely out of reach.

The win marked the biggest victory of Lincoln Riley‘s nascent head-coaching career. The 34-year-old Riley, whose birthday was earlier this week, took over for Bob Stoops after the longtime OU head coach abruptly retired this summer.

Riley’s former boss was in attendance in Columbus; suffice to say, he was excited over the developments.

So, what does the future hold for both teams?

For Oklahoma, they have a very clear path to the College Football Playoff.  With the win over No.2 on its resume, the Sooners, the overwhelming preseason favorite in the Big 12, needs to merely run the table (including the renewal of the Big 12 title game) and they will earn one of the four playoff spots.  The road win also seemingly gives OU a cushion in the minds of the CFP committee should they stumble at some point during the regular season.

For Ohio State?  They could run the table as well, including the Big Ten championship game, and feel relatively comfortable with its playoff positioning as such a run would include wins over Penn State, Michigan and whoever comes out of the West.  Can they do that with Barrett at quarterback?  That’s the question that Urban Meyer and his offensive coaching staff will need to look deep into in the next couple of weeks and figure out before OSU’s title hopes evaporate in a sea of incompletions and defenses daring the Buckeyes to beat them with the pass.