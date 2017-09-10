Getty Images

Ohio State has allowed more passing yards than any FBS team through two weeks

By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017
There’s a crisis in Columbus right now, and it’s centered around the Ohio State passing game. It’s metastasized to the point where Urban Meyer had to answer questions following last night’s 31-16 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma on if J.T. Barrett was still the No. 8 Buckeyes’ quarterback.

“I feel the same pressure as everyone here to get very good at the pass game,” Meyer said Saturday night. “We’ve worked extremely hard at it. It wasn’t good tonight. We got to get the damn thing fixed, and we will.”

Meyer assured the public that, yes, Barrett is Ohio State’s quarterback, but the numbers have been downright brutal. Through two games the Wichita Falls, Texas, native is 39-of-70 for 487 yards with three touchdowns and one interception; Barrett’s 55.7 percent completion rate ranks 93rd nationally, his 7.0 yards per attempt average is tied for 71st, and his 125.43 efficiency rating places 78th.

While none of that is good, it obscures the other, equally glaring crisis on the other side of the ball: Ohio State’s pass defense has been a complete catastrophe through two games.

The Buckeyes have defended 103 passes thrown against them thus far — fourth-most in college football, which should be telling in and of itself. Sixty-nine of those throws have been completed for 806 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. No team has yielded more than Ohio State’s 806 yards, and only six squads have surrendered more than Ohio State’s six touchdowns. (Hawaii has allowed eight passing touchdowns through three games.) Opponents are hitting 67.0 percent of their passes, 11th most nationally, for 7.8 yards per attempt.

As a whole, Ohio State rates 110th nationally in defensive pass efficiency, a far, far cry from the Buckeyes’ No. 3 rating last season.

There is one bit of good news coming, though. As Eleven Warriors points out, Ohio State’s numbers will certainly improve next week as Army comes to town, pitting FBS’s most porous pass defense against its least interested pass offense. The Black Knights have attempted all of 10 passes through two games, hitting two of them for 17 yards.

East Carolina demotes defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson

By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017
East Carolina announced Sunday that defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson has been “reassigned” to a new position within that program. The Pirates did not reveal what exactly that new position will be, but did specify it will not be on the full-time coaching staff.

In the meantime, associate head coach/defensive line coach Robert Prunty will take over defensive play-calling duties.

“While these decisions are difficult to make, both from a timing and personal standpoint, my responsibility is to sustain the best interest for our program,” head coach Scottie Montgomery said in a statement. ” We appreciate Coach Thompson’s efforts, but I feel a change in direction is needed at this time.”

Thompson had been on Montgomery’s staff since Montgomery was hired away from Duke in December of 2015. Prunty is in his first season on staff after serving as co-defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for the past three seasons.

East Carolina is off to an 0-2 start to the season, falling 34-14 to defending FCS champion James Madison in the opener and 56-20 to West Virginia on Saturday. The Pirates rank 129th nationally in total defense (616.5 yards per game) and yards per play (8.39) and 126th in scoring (45 points per game).

ECU hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech this week.

AP poll bumps Oklahoma up to No. 2, USC to No. 4

By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017
Oklahoma’s 31-16 win over Ohio State allowed the Sooners to supplant the Buckeyes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday. Not only was the night and the subsequent drop to No. 8 bad enough for the Buckeyes, the AP had to turn around and troll them about it.

Georgia moved up two spots to No. 13 after last night’s win at then-No. 24 Notre Dame, while Auburn dropped only to No. 15 following a 14-6 loss at No. 3 Clemson. Stanford fell to No. 19 after their 42-24 loss to No. 4 USC, while TCU nudged forward three spots for its over an unranked but respected opponent in Arkansas. Notre Dame dropped out of the poll after losing to Georgia, allowing UCLA to make its 2017 debut at No. 25.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,522 total points (58 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma — 1,447 (2)
3. Clemson — 1,380 (1)
4. USC — 1,324
5. Penn State — 1,299
6. Washington — 1,124
7. Michigan — 1,107
8. Ohio State — 1,003
9. Oklahoma State — 1,002
10. Wisconsin — 993
11. Florida State — 944
12. LSU — 935
13. Georgia — 882
14. Louisville — 658
15. Auburn — 591
16. Virginia Tech — 559
17. Miami — 542
18. Kansas State — 475
19. Stanford — 364
20. TCU — 352
21. Washington State — 233
22. South Florida — 188
23. Tennessee — 159
24. Florida — 146
25. UCLA — 119

Coaches poll downplays Oklahoma, but Sooners still move to No. 3

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017
As expected, the Oklahoma Sooners caused a bit of a stir in the Amway Coaches Poll the day after the Sooners left Columbus, Ohio with a statement win. Despite an impressive showing though, Oklahoma could not grab any first-place votes and have to settle for moving up three spots this week to No. 3 in the poll. Top-ranked Alabama remains firmly entrenched atop the coaches poll, followed by defending national champion Clemson.

Oklahoma and No. 4 USC each passed defending Big Ten champion Penn State on the strength of victories against ranked opponents this weekend. Penn State is the only team in the top five without a victory over a ranked opponent in the first two weeks of the season. No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Oklahoma State all took advantage of a tumble by the Buckeyes. Ohio State fell from No. 2 down to No. 9 this week after losing at home to Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team with a loss, followed immediately by the only winless team in the top 10, Florida State (the Seminoles had a game this week scratched due to Hurricane Irma).

It is a bit surprising to see Oklahoma not make more of a push in the ranking from the coaches. The Sooners arguably have the best win in the first two weeks with a true road win against a team the coaches poll had ranked No. 2 just a week ago. You could go so far as to make an argument Oklahoma should be No. 1, if not coming in at No. 2.

The only newcomer in the coaches poll this week is No. 20 TCU, who had been floating just off the radar in the others receiving votes category last week. A road win at Arkansas was impressive enough to make a solid move up the ranking.

Here is the full coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted.

  1. Alabama (58 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (2)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. USC
  5. Penn State
  6. Washington
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ohio State
  10. Florida State
  11. LSU
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Georgia
  14. Louisville
  15. Miami
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Auburn
  18. Kansas State
  19. Stanford
  20. TCU
  21. USF
  22. Washington State
  23. Tennessee
  24. Utah
  25. Florida

Georgia kicker adds cherry on top of Notre Dame win with scholarship announcement

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2017
As if celebrating a win in South Bend was not enough for Georgia, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had one more reason to celebrate with the Bulldogs Saturday night. As Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the team in the locker room after Georgia’s 20-19 victory over Notre Dame, Smart turned the attention to Blankenship for the big reveal.

Blankenship was placed on scholarship by Georgia on Friday, but Smart played this one well by holding off until after the game to reveal the news to the rest of the team. One wonders how the announcement would have been made if Georgia had lost. Being able to make the announcement following a win made a joyous moment even more cherished by the Georgia program.

Blankenship converted two of three field goal tries against the Irish and has made three of four tries this season. Last season, Blankenship successfully kicked 14 of his 18 field goal attempts for three points.