WATCH: Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at Ohio State’s 50-yard line

By John TaylorSep 10, 2017, 1:33 AM EDT
This one needs almost no words.

Baker Mayfield had to watch last season as Ohio State celebrated in his house following a dominating performance by the Buckeyes.  A year later, Mayfield and Oklahoma exacted its revenge, with the Sooners going into the Buckeyes’ house and embarrassing their hosts in a 31-16 win.

Mayfield celebrated the road win by grabbing an OU flag and running around the track at Ohio Stadium.  And, ultimately, planting said flag on the 50-yard line.

In the heart of the Block O.

Yep, that’s how it is.

By John TaylorSep 10, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT
This might be the most damnedest thing you’ll ever see in college football.  Until next Saturday.

Trailing Mississippi State 57-14, Louisiana Tech had set itself up for a bit of feel-good with a second-and-goal from the MSU six-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter in Starkville.  About 15 seconds of game time later, the Bulldogs were facing a third-and-goal… FROM THEIR OWN SEVEN-YARD LINE.

Yep, they lost 87 yards on a single play.

Yep, Tech faced what was essentially a third-and-93.  Which they didn’t convert, obviously.

In one play, the Group of Five Bulldogs went from six yards to paydirt to 93 yards away from the end zone.  In.  One.  Play.

Yep, college football remains the best.  Still.

Sam Darnold, No. 6 USC run win streak to 11 by beating up No. 14 Stanford

By Bryan FischerSep 9, 2017, 11:53 PM EDT
USC has the history, the trophies and the lofty rankings but, at least in Pac-12 play lately, there was one team the Trojans have had consistent trouble beating in their in-state rival Stanford.

On Saturday night at the L.A. Coliseum though, it was the cardinal and gold that was the big bully in the trenches and the team whose tailbacks were running wild on a good defense. What looked like a shootout early on wound up being an impressive opening statement to conference play as No. 6 USC won their 11th in a row with a 42-24 victory over No. 14 Stanford.

The win comes after six days of wondering what was up with quarterback Sam Darnold, the prohibitive Heisman Trophy favorite who struggled a little in the team’s opening win but responded to all the nay-sayers with a vengeance by starting the game off with 11 straight completions. The redshirt sophomore wasn’t perfect (two interceptions) but was still masterful when moving around the pocket and posted eye-popping numbers of 21/26 for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

As good as he was, his two teammates in the backfield were even better.

That would be the one-two punch at running back in Ronald Jones and Stephen Carr. The former racked up 116 yards and two scores on the ground while the latter, just a freshman, recorded 119 yards. The two not only ran hard to keep the chains moving but showed plenty of burst and quickness to give rise to a potentially new combo of thunder and lightning in Los Angeles.

When all was said and done, the Trojans stayed remarkably balanced and had over 300 yards passing and rushing on the night. Then there was the defense that allowed just a late touchdown in the second half and started to tee off on their opponents with a terrific pass rush.

The loss was undoubtedly one of the more disappointing ones for David Shaw and the Cardinal — more so because they failed to win in the trenches for the first time in forever. Tailback Bryce Love did have some solid numbers with 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground but most of it came on an untouched score from 75 yards out. Quarterback Keller Chryst likewise started strong but the high scoring game quickly got too much for him in the second half.

Few teams were questioned quite like USC was after their opener but Saturday’s blowout win was quite the statement that yes, the program was indeed back on the college football scene. Judging by what happened to Stanford though, it doesn’t seem like the team is done either.

No. 5 Oklahoma exacts its revenge, embarrasses overmatched No. 2 Ohio State

By John TaylorSep 9, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT
Revenge is a dish best served cold.  And, for Oklahoma, it’s best served in Columbus — and in a heaping helping for good measure.

Last season in Week 3, Ohio State went into Norman and dominated Oklahoma in a 45-24 win.  In Week 2 a year later, the No. 5 Sooners returned the favor, outplaying, overmatching and overwhelming the No. 2 Buckeyes in every facet of the game in a 31-16 win.

The first half had the feel of a blowout, with the Sooners outgaining the Buckeyes 222-92; the scoreboard, however, read just 3-3 after two quarters.  The second half began with a seven-play drive that ended with a six-yard rushing touchdown by true freshman running back J.K. Dobbins that gave OSU a 10-3 lead.  From that point on, it was all OU, on the stat sheet and, most importantly, on the scoreboard.

On the strength of Baker Mayfield‘s right arm and unmatched leadership, the Sooners scored 21 straight points on a trio of touchdowns to take a 31-13 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter that essentially put the game out of reach, with the 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist accounting for two of those scores with a pair of touchdown passes.  For the game, the fifth-year senior passed 386 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-of-35 passing performance that will likely vault Mayfield to near the top of the very short list of legitimate 2017 Heisman contenders.

At the opposite end of the signal-calling spectrum was J.T. Barrett, who continued to regress before the eyes of nearly anyone with a lick of sense.  The ninth-year senior went 19-of-35 for 183 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, with a chunk of the positive stats coming in garbage time when the game was completely out of reach.

The win marked the biggest victory of Lincoln Riley‘s nascent head-coaching career. The 34-year-old Riley, whose birthday was earlier this week, took over for Bob Stoops after the longtime OU head coach abruptly retired this summer.

Riley’s former boss was in attendance in Columbus; suffice to say, he was excited over the developments.

So, what does the future hold for both teams?

For Oklahoma, they have a very clear path to the College Football Playoff.  With the win over No.2 on its resume, the Sooners, the overwhelming preseason favorite in the Big 12, needs to merely run the table (including the renewal of the Big 12 title game) and they will earn one of the four playoff spots.  The road win also seemingly gives OU a cushion in the minds of the CFP committee should they stumble at some point during the regular season.

For Ohio State?  They could run the table as well, including the Big Ten championship game, and feel relatively comfortable with its playoff positioning as such a run would include wins over Penn State, Michigan and whoever comes out of the West.  Can they do that with Barrett at quarterback?  That’s the question that Urban Meyer and his offensive coaching staff will need to look deep into in the next couple of weeks and figure out before OSU’s title hopes evaporate in a sea of incompletions and defenses daring the Buckeyes to beat them with the pass.

No. 15 Georgia leaves inaugural South Bend trip with win over No. 24 Notre Dame

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT
It was a night to remember for Bulldogs young and old — no matter what the final score showed. Still, both groups are going home happy. In its first ever trip to Notre Dame — these programs have each played more than 1,200 games previously, but only once against each other — and the first ever start for true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, No. 15 Georgia earned a tight 20-19 win over No. 24 Notre Dame.

After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Notre Dame (1-1) found pay dirt first on a 1-yard Brandon Wimbush scrambled at the 12:24 mark of the second quarter, which was set up after Jake Fromm fumbled at his own 34-yard line.

Georgia (2-0) immediately responded, moving 62 yards in 12 plays, a drive that culminated in a 5-yard toss from From to Terry Godwin that was originally ruled incomplete before it was overturned on review.

C.J. Sanders momentarily gave Notre Dame the lead back on what was ruled on the field as a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but review ruled his forearms down at the Notre Dame 36. The Irish moved to the Georgia 24, setting Justin Yoon up for a 42-yard field goal with 4:14 to go before the break.

Yoon pushed the lead to six with a 36-yarder with 6:22 to play in the third quarter, but Georgia grabbed its first lead of the night on a 75-yard drive punctuated by a 6-yard Sony Michel run on the ensuing possession.

Notre Dame put together its longest drive of the night to open the fourth quarter, slicing through the Georgia defense for 73 yards over 12 plays, but an 8-yard Wimbush run came one yard short of the sticks on 3rd-and-9, setting up another Yoon field goal to see-saw Notre Dame back in front at 19-17 with 10:21 remaining.

The Irish had a chance to take control after forcing Georgia into a three-and-out, taking the ball with the lead at their own 25, but Georgia forced a three-and-out of its own and then reclaimed the lead on a 30-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal with 3:34 to play.

After forcing three consecutive incompletions, Georgia had the chance to put the game away with a single first down, but a 3rd-and-2 handoff to fullback Christian Payne ended one yard short, giving Notre Dame the ball back for a last-gasp drive with 1:57 remaining. Wimbush moved the Irish 17 yards, but Davin Bellamy sacked Wimbush and forced a fumble, which Lorenzo Carter recovered for the Bulldogs. Georgia expired the final 1:14 to hold on for the win.

The end was emblematic for Wimbush, who hit 19-of-39 passes for 211 yards and spent much of his night running with nowhere to go. He was credited with 16 carries for one yard, and Notre Dame as a team managed only 55 yards on 37 rushes. Georgia rushed for 185 yards as a team, led by Michel’s 73 yards and Nick Chubb‘s 63, while Fromm hit 16-of-29 passes for a modest 141 yard with a touchdown and an interception.