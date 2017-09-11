Baker Mayfield apologizes for flag-planting at Ohio State

After leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a statement victory on the road against Ohio State, quarterback Baker Mayfield let the emotions get carried away, he admitted, when he took an Oklahoma flag and planted it at midfield in Ohio Stadium.

If you missed it, the entire sequence was captured on national television, with ABC’s Chris Fowler delivering the play-by-play followed by a mild sense of shock in the moment.

Mayfield has caught a good amount of criticism over his postgame antics that played well with Oklahoma fans and not so well with Ohio State fans, and that meant Mayfield was going to be asked about his decision to plant the flag on the artificial turf during Monday’s press conference in Norman.

“It was an emotional game,” Mayfield said. “After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward Ohio State at all.”

Mayfield went on to explain he should have kept some of the celebratory emotions in the locker room instead.

.@baker_mayfield6 apologizes for planting the flag after the win. pic.twitter.com/GABar6zchJ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2017

Personally, I would have liked Mayfield more if he owned it. What would be so wrong about that?

