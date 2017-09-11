Cincinnati and Miami Ohio extend series through 2029

The Battle for the Victory Bell will continue to be fought through at least 2029. Cincinnati and Miami Ohio have announced they will continue to play on an annual basis through 2029 in quite the long-term scheduling arrangement. The rivalry extends back to 1888 and shows no signs of being abandoned any time soon.

As part of the new scheduling agreement to keep the series going through the next decade and beyond, each school will get five home games and three games will be played in Paul Brown Stadium, the NFL home of the Cincinnati Bengals. Paul Brown Stadium will host the rivalry in 2018, 2022, and 2026. Miami will serve as the home team in 2018 and 2022 in the NFL venue.

Here is the updated series schedule between Cincinnati and Miami, starting with this week’s upcoming matchup at Miami.

Upcoming Series Dates

Sept. 16, 2017 at Miami

Sept. 8, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium

Sept. 14, 2019 at Cincinnati

Sept. 19, 2020 at Miami

Sept. 4, 2021 at Cincinnati

Sept. 17, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium

Sept. 16, 2023 at Cincinnati

Sept. 14, 2024 at Miami

Sept. 6, 2025 at Cincinnati

Sept. 19, 2026 at Paul Brown Stadium

Sept. 11, 2027 at Miami

Sept. 9, 2028 at Cincinnati

Sept. 8, 2029 at Miami

Miami leads the all-time series 59-55-7, but Cincinnati is enjoying a winning streak of 11 wins in the series.

