Cincinnati and Miami Ohio extend series through 2029

The Battle for the Victory Bell will continue to be fought through at least 2029. Cincinnati and Miami Ohio have announced they will continue to play on an annual basis through 2029 in quite the long-term scheduling arrangement. The rivalry extends back to 1888 and shows no signs of being abandoned any time soon.
As part of the new scheduling agreement to keep the series going through the next decade and beyond, each school will get five home games and three games will be played in Paul Brown Stadium, the NFL home of the Cincinnati Bengals. Paul Brown Stadium will host the rivalry in 2018, 2022, and 2026. Miami will serve as the home team in 2018 and 2022 in the NFL venue.
Here is the updated series schedule between Cincinnati and Miami, starting with this week’s upcoming matchup at Miami.
Upcoming Series Dates
Sept. 16, 2017 at Miami
Sept. 8, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium
Sept. 14, 2019 at Cincinnati
Sept. 19, 2020 at Miami
Sept. 4, 2021 at Cincinnati
Sept. 17, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium
Sept. 16, 2023 at Cincinnati
Sept. 14, 2024 at Miami
Sept. 6, 2025 at Cincinnati
Sept. 19, 2026 at Paul Brown Stadium
Sept. 11, 2027 at Miami
Sept. 9, 2028 at Cincinnati
Sept. 8, 2029 at Miami
Miami leads the all-time series 59-55-7, but Cincinnati is enjoying a winning streak of 11 wins in the series.
Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill has a well-documented history battling seizures, and unfortunately, it has once again resurfaced over the weekend. According to a report from NJ.com, Kill has been hospitalized for a minor seizure on Sunday morning, but he is expected to return to work as soon as today, according to Rutgers head coach Chris Ash.
The seizure may have been a result of a sideline collision involving Kill during Saturday’s game at home against Eastern Michigan.
“Coach Kill had a minor medical setback,” Ash said, according to NJ.com. “He is going to be fine. Saturday, early in the game after the first drive, he got tumbled up. He was really discombobulated in the first half from it and had some headaches Saturday night.”
Ash said Kill is doing fine and just awaiting release from the hospital later today or tomorrow.
Kill parted ways with Minnesota after the two sides were unable to work out a new contract for an administrative role following the 2015 season. Kill had stepped away from coaching the Gophers earlier in the 2015 season, citing health concerns related to his seizures and epilepsy preventing him from being able to focus on the job of head coach the way he would prefer. Kill had fallen victim to seizures on sidelines during his time at Minnesota and made the decision that was best for his health and the program at the time, but his desire to stay involved as a coach never went away.
Rutgers signed Kill as an offensive coordinator this year, with Kill suggesting his ongoing seizure concerns will not interfere with his coaching. That will hopefully be the case here.
After leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a statement victory on the road against Ohio State, quarterback Baker Mayfield let the emotions get carried away, he admitted, when he took an Oklahoma flag and planted it at midfield in Ohio Stadium.
If you missed it, the entire sequence was captured on national television, with ABC’s Chris Fowler delivering the play-by-play followed by a mild sense of shock in the moment.
Mayfield has caught a good amount of criticism over his postgame antics that played well with Oklahoma fans and not so well with Ohio State fans, and that meant Mayfield was going to be asked about his decision to plant the flag on the artificial turf during Monday’s press conference in Norman.
“It was an emotional game,” Mayfield said. “After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward Ohio State at all.”
Mayfield went on to explain he should have kept some of the celebratory emotions in the locker room instead.
Personally, I would have liked Mayfield more if he owned it. What would be so wrong about that?
Louisville’s home game this weekend against Clemson has been moved into a primetime slot, and the Cardinals are asking all of their fans to come dressed in black for the national spotlight game. The team will follow suit by breaking out the all-black alternate uniforms once again.
Bobby Petrino loves the blackout gimmick at Louisville. During his two separate stints at Louisville, the blackout has been a signature of the Petrino era since 2006. Louisville broke out the all-black alternate uniform for a 2006 game against No. 3 West Virgina and celebrated a 44-34 victory in front of a national TV audience. That was back in the old Big East, but the tradition continues under Petrino now in the ACC after former head coach Charlie Strong moved away from the alternate uniform shenanigans.
Louisville broke out the all-black uniforms for their last home game against Clemson to, in 2015.
A night game in Kinnick Stadium can be quite an ominous scene for a championship contender. In Week 4, Penn State will likely head to Iowa with a 3-0 record and a promising offense with high Big Ten aspirations, but they will have to avoid a trap that can be a night game against the Hawkeyes.
ESPN has officially announced that Iowa’s Week 4 home game against Penn State will be given a primetime kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on September 23.
Last season, Kinnick Stadium is where Michigan’s undefeated season was snapped, and thus the Big Ten race was turned upside down. A Michigan loss last season in November allowed Penn State an improbable chance to win the Big Ten that was taken advantage of with a win against Michigan State and Ohio State handing Michigan a second loss. Penn State advanced to the Big Ten championship thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buckeyes, and Penn State captured the Big Ten crown with a win against Wisconsin. They have Iowa to thank for that.
Of course, a night game in Kinnick Stadium for a top 10 Penn State team carries some dread for many Penn State fans. In 2008, the undefeated and No. 3 Nittany Lions were upset in a night game at Kinnick Stadium, 24-23, thus essentially eliminating Penn State from the BCS national championship race (which later came down to Oklahoma and Florida). An undefeated Penn State out of the Big Ten would have been a lock to appear in the BCS national championship game against SEC champion Florida. Instead, they went to the Rose Bowl and played and lost to a pretty hot USC team.
That sounds familiar.
Penn State and Iowa did play at night in Kinnick Stadium in 2012 and that went considerably better for Penn State, as did last year’s night game in Happy Valley.
This will be Penn State’s second straight primetime game after hosting Georgia State for a night game at Beaver Stadium this week on Big Ten Network. There is a good chance Penn State’s October 21 home game against Michigan will get primetime treatment too, but as of now there is no decision made on that game. Penn State’s road game at Ohio State on October 28 is already locked in for a 3:30 pm ET kickoff on FOX (thanks to the World Series). Iowa does not have any other primetime games currently scheduled this season.