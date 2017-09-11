Georgia Tech-Central Florida game officially canceled

What was reported just minutes ago is now official: the Georgia Tech-Central Florida game scheduled for Saturday in Orlando will not happen.

Even though the weather will no longer be an issue by Saturday, playing the game would be a logistical impossibility. UCF’s campus is closed until Wednesday, meaning the Knights’ players are scattered across the country as many went home last week. Additionally, the school is hosting 1,000 National Guard members and 250 vehicles.

“We’re honored to host the National Guard and play a part in helping our community and state recover from Irma,” UCF AD Danny White said in a statement. “On behalf of our student-athletes, athletics staff and fans, I promise the Knights will do everything we can to assist in recovery efforts.”

“We are in complete agreement with the decision,” added Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury. “While we’re disappointed for both teams’ student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time. We wish them the very best in their recovery efforts and look forward to meeting on the gridiron down the road.”

This is the second home game UCF has lost this season, as last Saturday’s game with Memphis was moved to Friday and later canceled.

Central Florida, 1-0 with a 61-17 stomping of Florida International to open the season, will not play its second game until Sept. 23 at the earliest, a visit to Maryland. Georgia Tech (1-1) is scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Sept. 23.