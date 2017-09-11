Jerry Kill “expected back shortly” following seizure over weekend

Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill has a well-documented history battling seizures, and unfortunately, it has once again resurfaced over the weekend. According to a report from NJ.com, Kill has been hospitalized for a minor seizure on Sunday morning, but he is expected to return to work as soon as today, according to Rutgers head coach Chris Ash.
The seizure may have been a result of a sideline collision involving Kill during Saturday’s game at home against Eastern Michigan.
“Coach Kill had a minor medical setback,” Ash said, according to NJ.com. “He is going to be fine. Saturday, early in the game after the first drive, he got tumbled up. He was really discombobulated in the first half from it and had some headaches Saturday night.”
Ash said Kill is doing fine and just awaiting release from the hospital later today or tomorrow.
Kill parted ways with Minnesota after the two sides were unable to work out a new contract for an administrative role following the 2015 season. Kill had stepped away from coaching the Gophers earlier in the 2015 season, citing health concerns related to his seizures and epilepsy preventing him from being able to focus on the job of head coach the way he would prefer. Kill had fallen victim to seizures on sidelines during his time at Minnesota and made the decision that was best for his health and the program at the time, but his desire to stay involved as a coach never went away.
Rutgers signed Kill as an offensive coordinator this year, with Kill suggesting his ongoing seizure concerns will not interfere with his coaching. That will hopefully be the case here.
After leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a statement victory on the road against Ohio State, quarterback Baker Mayfield let the emotions get carried away, he admitted, when he took an Oklahoma flag and planted it at midfield in Ohio Stadium.
If you missed it, the entire sequence was captured on national television, with ABC’s Chris Fowler delivering the play-by-play followed by a mild sense of shock in the moment.
Mayfield has caught a good amount of criticism over his postgame antics that played well with Oklahoma fans and not so well with Ohio State fans, and that meant Mayfield was going to be asked about his decision to plant the flag on the artificial turf during Monday’s press conference in Norman.
“It was an emotional game,” Mayfield said. “After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward Ohio State at all.”
Mayfield went on to explain he should have kept some of the celebratory emotions in the locker room instead.
Personally, I would have liked Mayfield more if he owned it. What would be so wrong about that?
Louisville’s home game this weekend against Clemson has been moved into a primetime slot, and the Cardinals are asking all of their fans to come dressed in black for the national spotlight game. The team will follow suit by breaking out the all-black alternate uniforms once again.
Bobby Petrino loves the blackout gimmick at Louisville. During his two separate stints at Louisville, the blackout has been a signature of the Petrino era since 2006. Louisville broke out the all-black alternate uniform for a 2006 game against No. 3 West Virgina and celebrated a 44-34 victory in front of a national TV audience. That was back in the old Big East, but the tradition continues under Petrino now in the ACC after former head coach Charlie Strong moved away from the alternate uniform shenanigans.
Louisville broke out the all-black uniforms for their last home game against Clemson to, in 2015.
A night game in Kinnick Stadium can be quite an ominous scene for a championship contender. In Week 4, Penn State will likely head to Iowa with a 3-0 record and a promising offense with high Big Ten aspirations, but they will have to avoid a trap that can be a night game against the Hawkeyes.
ESPN has officially announced that Iowa’s Week 4 home game against Penn State will be given a primetime kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on September 23.
Last season, Kinnick Stadium is where Michigan’s undefeated season was snapped, and thus the Big Ten race was turned upside down. A Michigan loss last season in November allowed Penn State an improbable chance to win the Big Ten that was taken advantage of with a win against Michigan State and Ohio State handing Michigan a second loss. Penn State advanced to the Big Ten championship thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buckeyes, and Penn State captured the Big Ten crown with a win against Wisconsin. They have Iowa to thank for that.
Of course, a night game in Kinnick Stadium for a top 10 Penn State team carries some dread for many Penn State fans. In 2008, the undefeated and No. 3 Nittany Lions were upset in a night game at Kinnick Stadium, 24-23, thus essentially eliminating Penn State from the BCS national championship race (which later came down to Oklahoma and Florida). An undefeated Penn State out of the Big Ten would have been a lock to appear in the BCS national championship game against SEC champion Florida. Instead, they went to the Rose Bowl and played and lost to a pretty hot USC team.
That sounds familiar.
Penn State and Iowa did play at night in Kinnick Stadium in 2012 and that went considerably better for Penn State, as did last year’s night game in Happy Valley.
This will be Penn State’s second straight primetime game after hosting Georgia State for a night game at Beaver Stadium this week on Big Ten Network. There is a good chance Penn State’s October 21 home game against Michigan will get primetime treatment too, but as of now there is no decision made on that game. Penn State’s road game at Ohio State on October 28 is already locked in for a 3:30 pm ET kickoff on FOX (thanks to the World Series). Iowa does not have any other primetime games currently scheduled this season.
USC’s win over Stanford this weekend showed the Trojans may be prepared to live up to the offseason hype following a red-hot finish to the 2016 season, but the Trojans offense could be without a key player for at least one more week.
Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe is said to be doubtful for the Trojans this week when the Texas Longhorns make a trip to the Coliseum. USC head coach Clay Helton announced the latest injury status for his tight end during a conference call on Sunday, and Helton reportedly contemplated the possibility of shutting Imatorbhebhe down until he is ready to rejoin the team. A hip injury is to blame.
Imatorbhebhe caught one pass for 12 yards in USC’s season-opening win against Western Michigan. He sat out of the Week 2 Pac-12 battle with Stanford. Last season, he was responsible for 17 receptions and 250 yards and four touchdowns, including five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in a key upset of Washington.
Helton also announced the Trojans will be without redshirt freshman kicker Michael Brown due to a torn ACL. The Trojans will give place kicker Chase McGrath the kickoff duties moving forward.
Helmet sticker to Reign of Troy.